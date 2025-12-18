CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Carney's avatar
Jake Carney
17h

Don’t they always?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jed's avatar
Jed
21h

A rose by any other name...

People dressed very similar to that picture are already following unlawful orders in American cities.

Who protects American cities from military invasion?

I'm not numb to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Melissa Corrigan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture