This piece was originally published on Medium in October of 2024. You can hear my pleading; don’t vote for him. Alas, we find ourselves here today, and I must admit, a bit of sadness washed over me as I re-read this piece. Some of what I thought could, or would, never happen has, in fact, happened. Some of those who took the oath and wear the uniform have followed unlawful orders. The Joint Chiefs is still the body responsible to answer for these crimes, and they have a lot to answer for. Also, as you can see, he totally TOLD US he was going to use the National Guard to go after liberals. I wish more people had listened….

Photo by Pixabay

We’re all basically numb to it at this point.

The rhetoric. The outrageous claims and even more outrageous threats and ominous posturing.

I’m tired. You’re tired. This rhetoric is exhausting.

But Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump has said something that really struck a nerve with me.

What he said was totally, irrevocably unacceptable.

For whom does the military work?

First of all, I’ll clarify: I am a veteran. I served in the US Navy during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

When we enlist in the military, we take an oath. I’ll share that oath here for you:

“I [state your full name], Do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God (optional)”

Let’s break this down, since the layman civilian may see that “obey the order of the President” and automatically assume that any sitting president can just order the military to do their bidding. I assure you that’s not the case, despite Trump’s threat when he said:

“I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people. Radical left lunatics. I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.” -Former President & Presidential Nominee Donald Trump

Our priority as individual servicemembers is to defend the Constitution of the United States. We do not work for the President; we work for you, the American people. It is our allegiance to the Constitution that binds us all, not one political party, candidate, or elected official.

This brings into question what checks and balances are in place to prevent the US military from being hijacked by any President to fulfill their personal political agenda.

Essentially, it boils down to this: we must obey orders unless those orders are “unlawful,” and the ‘laws’ in question are not only those contained in federal code but also those in the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). This Code is a set of laws that US military personnel, all the way up to the highest ranks of leadership, must follow in addition to any local, state, and federal law.

For example, Adultery is an actual charge within the UCMJ with which a servicemember can be charged, something that no longer exists in standard civilian law. What this means is that we hold our US servicemembers to a higher quality of behavior, even morally.

So if there are protections for the marriages of servicemembers built into the UCMJ, are there protections for a potential political uprising and a President commandeering our military?

Yes, there are… sort of.

Article 92 contains explicit protections for any servicemember who refuses to follow an unlawful order. It reads: “Any person subject to this chapter who– (1) violates or fails to obey any lawful general order or regulation; (2) having knowledge of any other lawful order issued by any member of the armed forces, which it is his duty to obey, fails to obey the order; or (3) is derelict in the performance of his duties; shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.”

Still pretty vague, right? In fact, this article reads in such a way that may make junior servicemembers afraid to say no to a superior. However, the converse is true of this article: this enumerates in no uncertain terms that no servicemember can be faulted for refusing to obey an unlawful order.

So what does that mean??

An unlawful order…

In the event of another Trump administration, a grave decision stands before the Generals and Admirals who comprise the highest ranks of the US military: whether or not to follow an unlawful order if given one by the President of the United States, as their Commander-in-Chief. What’s unlawful? Let’s take a look.

It turns out, this is actually a pretty murky landscape, prone to interpretation and reinterpretation by legal scholars. On one hand, this means high-ranking military officials could tie up the matter in courts for months or even years, potentially outlasting the four years of a Presidential term, simply petitioning the courts to ensure an order is lawful before complying with it. Articles 90 and 92 protect the military member and provide ample shelter for those taking the legal route.

A safeguard for us exists in the form of the Posse Comitatus Act. This Act reads as follows: “Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army or the Air Force* as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.” *[this act was expanded to cover all of the branches of the US military in 1956 and again in 2021]

What is “posse comitatus”? The Department of Justice defines it this way: “The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which removed the military from regular civil law enforcement, was enacted in response to the abuses resulting from the extensive use of the army in civil law enforcement during the Civil War and the Reconstruction.”

On the other hand, these archaic codes are full of loopholes and ripe for exploitation and abuse, and the National Guard, unfortunately, falls outside the scope of this law.

The Brennan Center for Justice offers more context in a deeper dive: “…only federal military personnel are covered. While the Posse Comitatus Act refers only to the Army and Air Force, a different statute extends the same rule to the Navy and Marine Corps. The Coast Guard, though part of the federal armed forces, has express statutory authority to perform law enforcement and is not bound by the Posse Comitatus Act.

Members of the National Guard are rarely covered by the Posse Comitatus Act because they usually report to their state or territory’s governor. That means they are free to participate in law enforcement if doing so is consistent with state law. However, when Guard personnel are called into federal service, or “federalized,” they become part of the federal armed forces, which means they are bound by the Posse Comitatus Act until they are returned to state control.”

But… oh, isn’t there always a ‘but’?… there’s a tool that has been used by Presidents before, so it’s not without precedent, and that is the President can (and Presidential candidate Donald Trump has indicated he plans to) invoke the Insurrection Act, which reads:

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has established a pattern in his campaign rhetoric, and throughout his previous term, of accusing the Democratic party, and any of his critics, of being “traitors” and part of some conspiratorial “deep state”. Eight years of this perpetual propaganda has set the scene for an Insurrection Act invocation, given the right conditions.

The whole situation is a sticky ticking time bomb, just waiting for the match.

When I contemplate all of the intricacies of what it takes to get a military our size to groan into position for a hypothetical mission of this size, the most viable solution stares me in the face.

One of the United States’ arguably worst characteristics is the litigious nature of our society. One wrong move — lawsuit! And yet, one of our most onerous traits may just be our saving grace.

The people who ultimately hold the power to deny any dangerous request made by Donald Trump are the men and women who sit at the head of each branch of the military, the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In terms of compliance with federal code, ergo not passing on an order that would be retroactively deemed unlawful and making themselves criminally liable, these men and women will be the front line of defense in determining whether or not an order given by Donald Trump is, in fact, a ‘lawful’ one.

Since they most certainly will not make this determination themselves, they undoubtedly will petition the courts. Taking a critical legal eye to the convoluted web of documents that enshrine these checks and balances will take months, if not years.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff could keep Donald Trump in court for four years simply examining the legality of his orders to them.

Personal ethics…

I already mentioned I served. My fellow servicemembers were some of the most varied and diverse groups of people I’ve ever seen assembled in one place. Some of us were from small towns and some from major metropolises. Almost every possible religion was represented (we had a pagan tree ceremony on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier on which I served because it was a pagan holiday and a servicemember wanted to celebrate it.)

One small chapel on the ship managed to accommodate Catholics, Protestant Christians, Jews, Muslims, and yes, even Pagans every week for the observance of religious practice and worship. Spirituality has always been close to the warrior’s heart; it’s no different in modern times.

Someone once said, “There are no atheists in foxholes,” and while that’s totally false, it still belies an underlying message as to the spiritual encounters that happen when men and women deal with Death as a matter of daily business. Spirituality is a vital piece of military life.

Therefore, when I contemplate my fellow servicemembers, my fellow Sailors on that ship, being ordered by the President of the United States to turn on our own countrymen, I can’t picture it happening.

For the life of me, I cannot envision them doing it. Any of them.

Maybe my little thin thread of hope is tied to a dream…

And this is why your vote is so important.

Donald Trump can never invoke the Insurrection Act if he is not the President of the United States.

Give him that power again… and he has our military at his fingertips.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I'm a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more.

