January 19, 2026

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has been a guide for much of my adult life. I’ve traveled to the Lorraine Motel, and I’ve stood at the base of the Lincoln Memorial and gazed up at those steps and tried to picture his voice echoing out over the gargantuan space between Washington and Lincoln, representing the span of decades between slave-owning settlers forming a nation and an entire class of citizen being granted freedom, launching the long and storied journey to equality.

The journey that is still far from over.

Years ago when in Memphis, I ate at the the Four Way Grill, where Dr. King and his group of civil rights organizers would eat when they were in town, and I ate what he ate: fried catfish, greens, sweet tea. Buttery salty cornbread. When I dined there, it was lunch on a Sunday after church— the building was filled with big church hats and suits, and the chatter stopped briefly as my three white kids and I walked in and got a table.

I wanted to eat what Dr. King ate, but I never had to walk a single step in his shoes.

We were warmly greeted; the owner was the best friend of the previous owner, the family who hosted Dr. King many times. He wanted to keep the place alive for the historic importance as well as maintaining a community gathering place. He was glad to share stories with us, but it felt performative, like he suspected we wanted the “tour” and the stories. I felt like I was disrupting the after-church sanctuary of these local residents to whom this wasn’t the place Dr. King ate, it was their after-church lunch spot. It was their neighborhood, their gathering place, their home.

I wanted to eat what Dr. King ate, but I never had to walk a single step in any of their shoes.

Many times through the years I’ve found myself in this place, looking around and seeing that I’m the only one with white skin and I realize my presence is not congruous. And then when I’m honest with myself, I turn and look at the “white” spaces, the hipster coffeeshop, the all-white church, the friend group from high school, I realize that my true challenge is so much harder than to place myself in the spaces of those we oppressed.

My job is to walk right into those white spaces and open my mouth. To push back on old racist narratives, tired tropes, and outright propaganda. To be the thorn in the side of my own people.

Dr. King girded himself for the challenges ahead of him in that little diner, filling his belly with perfectly flaky, crispy catfish, safe in a back room of the tiny building on a corner in an historically black neighborhood in Memphis, far from the prying eyes of corrupt policemen.

I don’t need to do any of that.

I could hold court in a Starbucks in the middle of downtown and not a single cop would bat an eye.

Exhibit at the Smithsonian American History Museum, June 2025. Photo taken by author.

I always look to Dr. King for inspiration. I read his words, and they keep giving layers of wisdom as I learn and grow.

Sometimes the “moderate white” wants proximity to the Civil Rights movement; we will “write letters” and go to the museums and pay homage to the history. But when push comes to shove, when our bodies are needed in a different capacity, we discover the lack of depth of our convictions. We’ll post a quote from Dr. King on this day, but we won’t put our bodies between ICE agents and Hispanic children going to school.

The time for strongly worded letters and op-eds is waning as a new urgency is upon us.

Our bodies are needed, not in the museums and historic sites, but on the front lines. Dismantling white supremacy is going to require active participation by white people.

In March 1965, Rev. James Reeb joined the march at Selma. He was a white Unitarian Universalist pastor. And he was beaten to death for daring to join people of color in demanding equality.

My framed photo of Dr. King stares at me from my desk. He is still challenging me.

So today, I will study the life and ethos of Rev. James Reeb, a white man who understood in March 1965 what many of us white folk are only now waking up to: the only way to do this is to put our bodies on the line. I have studied Dr. King for decades now, but I have failed to look to the white people in his orbit who hold their own valuable life lessons and advice specifically for people like me.

Rev. James Reeb

Some may say… “Oh, honestly, on a day about a black civil rights leader, you’re going to make it about a white preacher?”

For us who look like him, yes. Because we need to be studying the audacious courage it took for a skinny white pastor to go to Selma, knowing full well what awaited him. I don’t know what went through his mind as he traveled there, if he thought his white skin would protect him, but he was willing anyway.

We need to be studying that right now and emulating this courage with our actions today.

Rev. Reeb’s death spurred Lyndon Johnson to finally sign the Voting Rights Act in August of that year. The shock of a white man being viciously murdered caused ripples that the deaths of dozens of black men did not.

And in 2026, we see that the death of a white woman has caused ripples that the deaths of dozens of people of color have not.

Not much has changed.

So if the equation is still the same, we know what we must do.

We know.

Do we have the courage of our convictions?

Do I?

King gave a eulogy for Reeb, and we’ll see echoes from this statement ringing in our ears today, especially in the streets of Minneapolis, DC, Chicago, LA, Portland, Nashville, New Orleans, and beyond:

“James Reeb was murdered by the irresponsibility of every politician who has moved down the path of demagoguery, who has fed his constituents the stale bread of hatred and the spoiled meat of racism. He was murdered by the brutality of every sheriff and law enforcement agent who practices lawlessness in the name of law. He was murdered by the timidity of a federal government that can spend millions of dollars a day to keep troops in South Vietnam, yet cannot protect the lives of its own citizens seeking constitutional rights.”

We’ve fought this fight before, but the stakes feel insanely high right now. This may be our last opportunity to fight for equality, justice, and rights in what we know as these United States of America. Those of us with white skin must look to the James Reebs of our history to accurately anchor ourselves to the radical courage this will demand of us, and then we must dig down so deep to find that courage… because this depends on us.

Our success depends on more white [particularly white cis-het and especially male] people in this nation standing up and saying ENOUGH with white supremacy, ENOUGH with nationalism, ENOUGH.

Our bodies are needed; we literally need to put our skin in the game. Only our bodies with our skin can do this in this moment. The impact won’t be the same otherwise.

Stop being afraid to post your truth on your Facebook and your TikTok, stop being afraid to be honest with your family and neighbors, and make it abundantly clear that you think it’s fucking LAME to be racist, that xenophobia is LOSER behavior, that irrational fear of anyone different is PATHETIC, and that you simply won’t tolerate this behavior in your presence anymore. Literally laugh at them when they say dumb shit and make them feel like a loser for it. Mock them. Openly.

Say, “Dude, I can’t believe anyone believes that shit anymore. Are you okay? You need to chill.”

And if you can’t do that, if you can’t even offer your words from behind a screen… stop pretending you stand for anything.

Today is the day we honor the martyrs who went before us, the Dr. Kings and the Rev. Leebs, whose bodies bore the full punishment for their demand for justice and peace.

But tomorrow? What do we do tomorrow?

Do we render our tributes and honors hollow and empty with inaction and fear, or do we step forward in their names?

Every white person reading this, ask yourself this: in the name of James Reeb, can I summon the courage to step forward to boldly serve in the charge?

You’re not alone. Using your voice may open the floodgates of quiet allies around you, but you’ll never know if you do not speak.

I am here. Writing not behind a pseudonym but my full government name. With my photo beside it, to boot. I amplify the stories of the invisible, I put words to lived experiences that few have ever published. I step forward to demand to be heard. I’m a screeching liberal white woman, the kind they hate the most, every bit save the blue hair. I want you to join me.

If you’re white and you’re ready to write something powerful, to speak your lived experiences and hold our fellow white people morally, ethically, and even spiritually accountable, I’ll publish it. Happily. If you’ve already done so, drop the link and I’ll share it.

In the comments, share what you’ve been working on lately. What have you been doing to show up in your community? Brag on yourself here, so we can all see how active we are and maybe you’ll inspire someone to get moving!

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

Telling our stories, like the story of my life and the people I’ve met and what I’ve experienced, humanizes the nature of these horrific actions by our government’s leaders. If you would like to share your story, as a member of the LGBT community, or as an immigrant or migrant or refugee, please send me a message.

