There’s a lot going on here, so I’ll include a brief TLDR: the FACE Act of 1994 is being used to charge very specific targeted individuals— Don Lemon-former CNN anchor & independent journalist, Georgia Fort- independent journalist, Jamael Lundy- candidate for MN 65 Senate seat, and Trahern Crews- co-founder of BLM Minnesota— with federal crimes while others, like far-right provocateur Jake Lang [yes, the guy who unsuccessfully tried to start a ideological riot in Minneapolis], have been tormenting Islamic centers and mosques for years with no federal consequence. We’re asking two questions: why were these specific black professionals targeted for arrest, and which religions are deemed worthy of protection in the United States?

I’m going to be talking about this and a lot more with Tim Whitaker on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, on my new Blue Amp Media show, CounterStory Perspective. We’re going to be auditing the narrative, one conversation at a time.

Let’s get into it.

So we all know by now of the electrifying arrests of Don Lemon, Georgia Fort, Jamael Lundy, and Trahern Crews, the group that may one day be dubbed “The FACE Act Four”.

Trahern Crews, Co-Founder of BLM Minnesota, Georgia Fort, Emmy-nominated Independent Journalist, Don Lemon, CNN Anchor-turned-Independent-Journalist, and Jamael Lundy, Candidate for MN 65 & Leader in Local & State Governance

You know Don Lemon, former CNN anchor turned independent journalist who has anchored his personal brand at Substack. But do you know the other three, and the reasons we should believe they were not randomly selected for arrest out of the many people present at that protest?

Georgia Fort is an Emmy-nominated independent journalist who has been ruffling feathers throughout her career by challenging white supremacist narratives in journalism and has drawn a particular spotlight to corruption and brutality in police forces. She co-produced a podcast series interviewing mothers whose children were killed by police, and she was one of two reporters in the room when Derek Chauvin was sentenced.

Trahern Crews is the co-founder and lead organizer for Black Lives Matter Minnesota, one of the most active chapters in the nation. He has also been instrumental in the passage of legislation like Saint Paul Recovery Act and the Minnesota Migration Act.

Jamael Lundy is currently running for the MN65 seat in state Senate. He worked as a Field Organizer for assassinated Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman before continuing his career climb through senatorial staffing positions including being Senior Staff on the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee. This Committee achieved, among other milestones, “real criminal justice reform, from the Minnesota Police Accountability Act to police licensing changes, from a five-year probation cap to a reform in state prison inspections, from the largest state investment in community-based violence prevention to unprecedented investments into our emergency responders & crime victims.”

We all know they’re being charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which was written pretty explicitly to protect women’s healthcare clinics but also contains a subsection about houses of worship. From the text:

(a)Prohibited Activities.—Whoever—

(1) by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person because that person is or has been, or in order to intimidate such person or any other person or any class of persons from, obtaining or providing reproductive health services;

(2) by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship; or

(3) intentionally damages or destroys the property of a facility, or attempts to do so, because such facility provides reproductive health services, or intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship.

I’m going to drop the videos of the protest inside the church, for your reference. Don Lemon clearly identifies himself as a journalist; Georgia Fort filmed and covered the event as a journalist, not an active participant. This video contains the three pertinent videos recorded and posted by Lemon and Fort.

This is an important part of vetting the media you consume: are you being fed a narrative or are you being presented with facts and evidence? This is why I’m giving you Don & Georgia’s footage directly from the incident inside the church, so you can see for yourself and form your own opinions.

The videos depict many protestors engaged with this action inside the church. To our knowledge, only four people were arrested. One former national news anchor with international fame. The other three? That’s where we see a curious thread connecting them all, and that thread is this: successful, educated black people holding light to and demanding accountability for the sustained scourge of police brutality in the United States.

Each of the other individuals arrested— Georgia Fort, Jamael Lundy, and Trahern Crews— has done significant work with justice initiatives to hold law enforcement accountable for egregious acts of violence.

The use of the FACE Act feels like a bit of prosecutorial reaching, but there was a test case. On September 29, 2025, the Trump DOJ filed civil suit, citing violation of the FACE Act, against several protesters involved in a pro-Palestinian rally held outside a Jewish synagogue in West Orange, NJ.

In addition to filing the official complaint, according to the New Jersey Monitor, “The Justice Department is seeking a court order barring the defendants from coming within 50 feet of the synagogue or [Jewish organizer]’s home, and from protesting within 500 feet of any place of religious worship during services or events.”

That seems an excessive demand for a Department of Justice that has looked the other way while mosques and other houses of worship have been under steady assault for the past two decades.

Attacks & Protests at Islamic Centers And Mosques

Crosses spray painted all over the exterior of the Masjid Ash-Shura mosque in Norfolk, VA. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Attacks on mosques and Islamic centers are shockingly common. Right here in Norfolk, VA, we had a local mosque defaced when, in the dark of night, a vandal spray-painted crosses all over, and I mean all over, the exterior of the building. The community came together to clean it, but it was shocking and disappointing. Virginia and the Southeast region has seen dozens of these types of crimes in the past decade, but the acts of targeted hate don’t just spring from the South— they are spreading and intensifying across the nation.

In May of 2015, a man named Jon Ritzheimer organized a national day of protest to be held at mosques, and he even encouraged protestors to come armed. Approximately 250 protestors showed up in front of the Phoenix Islamic Community Center. The protests happened, no one was arrested, and no one was charged with violation of the FACE Act.

“On July 10, 2017, 19-year old Charles Dwight Stout, III of Murfreesboro, NC, and another man vandalized the Islamic Center by placing bacon around an entrance and spray painting profane references to Allah on the exterior of the building. Islam prohibits the consumption of pork. Stout was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with obstruction of justice. Members of the Islamic Center discovered the vandalism within hours of its occurrence, when they attended Morning Prayer and immediately reported it to law enforcement. Following the vandalism, Stout destroyed the clothing that he wore and permanently deleted the photographs that he took with his cell phone. The indictment alleges that Stout deleted photographic evidence.” He was not charged with violation of the FACE Act.

On May 9, 2021, Jonathan Lincoln of Falls Church, VA, stabbed a security guard and swung a knife at others inside the door of a mosque in Fairfax County, VA. He was charged with assault and trespassing. He was not charged with violation of the FACE Act.

But perhaps the most egregious, and most recent, example of this hypocrisy is seen in far-right buffoonish provocateur (and pardoned J6er) Jake Lang’s staged protest outside EPIC— East Plano Islamic Center— in Plano, TX. Jake rolls up standing behind a pulpit in the back of a pick-up truck, and when the truck is within feet of the Islamic Center, he hoists aloft a real pig’s head. Stuffed in its mouth is the Quran. He then proceeds to scream and rant about the dangers of Islam directly in front of the building. Police cars are seen in some videos blocking the entrance to the site, so Jake Lang was absolutely blocking access to any worshipers. Despite this stunt being plastered across far-right social media, was Jake Lang arrested and charged with violation of the FACE Act?

No.

In fact, he was free to travel to Minneapolis, MN, mere weeks later to attempt to foment an ideological riot there, which backfired spectacularly as a black man and trans woman escorted him through a feisty mob to safety [so he naturally immediately created a fundraiser for himself and repeated more racist rhetoric].

It would seem that floating from city to city to foment riots and then crowdfund after each disaster is Jake’s particular brand of grift. But he’s not just whipping up some hooligans into a street brawl, he’s dog whistling to heavily armed conservatives and making them believe their way of life is under attack by Muslims seeking to force Sharia Law, which in turn leads to more targeted acts of violence at Islamic community centers and houses of worship.

Meanwhile, people standing and speaking inside a [white] Christian church against the pastor being a regional director for ICE is considered some great act of terrorism?

It feels like a reach.

And it feels like the mighty arm of the law only comes down on those who protest at [white] Judeo-Christian houses of worship. Islamic, Buddhist, and Hindu places of worship have all seen increases in property and violent crime, yet not once have we seen the FACE Act used to prosecute the offenders. Even when black Christian churches were vandalized, attacked, and burned, the FACE Act wasn’t brought out of the closet. Only when a white Christian church was a target of protesting is this now a problem for our Department of Justice?

So from this situation we’ve identified two core issues:

Our federal government is strategically targeting subjects for arrest— this time it was black journalists and professionals who have been working to expose and end police brutality, and… Obscure laws are being weaponized to punish those who protest any Judeo-Christian place of worship while allowing the relentless assault on the houses of worship and sacred spaces of basically every single other religion throughout the United States.

Now, the only question remains…

What are we going to do about it?!

We’re gonna act. First, you’re going to go get your elected representatives’ contact info here.

Then you’re going to share this piece with those reps and everyone else in your sphere of influence so we can all really zoom out and look at the bigger picture. An educated and informed electorate is a dangerous electorate, and that’s what we need to be.

Share

I want you to share it across all the platforms that are being blasted nonstop with far-right state propaganda, and then write your own post, or record a video; consider adding your voice to the millions who are rising up. We can flood the zone, too. With truth and fact and reason, with logic and humanity and empathy.

We must be louder than ever. They’re attempting to intimidate us. Don’t get scared.

Get louder.

So I’m going to say this from my heart: I’m not comfortable with this form of protesting and I would not enter any house of worship in this way, especially during their worship hour. There were people in the building there to engage in their weekly spiritual gathering, and even if I don’t believe in their theology, I do believe there are lines we do not cross. It made me deeply uncomfortable to see fear on the faces of parishioners in and exiting from the building (remember: much of their media is telling them that anti-ICE protestors are dangerous, radical terrorists, complete with video footage of a riot in a burning city, so they may have genuinely felt that they were in imminent danger. We have to approach these people like cultists, because many of them are.)

If the left is going to demand that ICE not be allowed to detain people inside houses of worship, then the left should also refrain from bringing their protests there, particularly during active worship. Even if not a matter of respect, a matter of consistency. However, it certainly did achieve the objective and made their demonstration a national talking point, so I understand the motivation & strategy.

We do need to confront Christian Nationalists but I do not believe we invade houses of worship and doing so instantly creates a narrative that puts us on the defense, once again. We need to go on offense, and that requires specific strategy.

Anyway, I’m enjoying this blustery, snowy day, having my coffee from my new percolator (thanks generous friends), and planning another week in the fight against fascism.

Take care of yourselves and I am, as always, yours in solidarity,

Help feed our neighbors across America experiencing food insecurity: https://teamfeed.feedingamerica.org/participants/counterstorymedia

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

If you’d like to subscribe and you’re a veteran, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you are an adoptee, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you love my work, consider buying me a coffee?