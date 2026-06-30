What have I been doing with my life all these years?

Confession

As a writer, reader, and consumer, I was that classic Liberal White Woman. Oh, to be on NPR. I craved to be Rachel Maddow. My minor in Journalism and lifelong desire to write made me perfectly suited, I thought, to tackle this emerging new field of independent political journalism.

I have come to know myself very deeply throughout a long and sometimes traumatic life. I know when I am in balance and when I am not, and when I dipped my toe into the piranha pond of political journalism, I was buzzed. I thought I had finally made it, a lifetime dream achieved.

I could not have been more wrong.

Wait. Let’s go back.

2023

Rewind to the new, strange time after Covid lockdowns, which had shuttered my business, when I popped open my old Medium account and decided to write something. I wrote a story, about my son, and submitted it to a publication, “Pink Hair and Pronouns”.

That story was the spark that ignited a rush of paid writing that ensued for months. I was writing memoir, mostly, narrative about my own life. Being adopted. Being a female veteran. Being a mom. Being a mom of queer kids. People were connecting. The connection was the real adrenaline rush for me. Here I was, just talking about my life, and people were resonating with it so much. I was getting tons of private messages from people who’d lived similar experiences, who just wanted to share their appreciation of what I do.

What was I doing? I didn’t really get it.

The stories, the vulnerable ones especially, struck people deep in their core. Not a lot of people write so openly about their own experiences, good, bad, and ugly. It captures our primitive attention. I didn’t realize how much my stories were impacting people until I started getting those messages. I began to realize that I was not alone in my suffering— in fact, I actually began to grieve for humanity that so many people have experienced abuse and trauma in their lives.

And because of this very intimate connection based on hurt and wounds, I almost felt guilt for the money I was making because of the traffic my stories were getting (this was when I was on Medium, and the algorithm paid you, essentially, instead of individual subscriptions). It brought up a lot of old memories, because to really write memoir well, you must relive the memory. Over and over, sometimes. It can get raw, and exhausting.

Medium got weird, the pay rates changed, and suddenly everyone was buzzing about Substack. Not wanting to lose this new stream of income my family had gotten pleasantly used to, I reluctantly (months after the big guys) dragged my butt over to Substack and started ‘stacking. And that’s where things began to change.

So back to my love for political journalism… consuming it, that is. I considered myself very well versed in current political events already, and when I saw this burgeoning group of citizen journalists starting to do their thing, actually reporting on news the mainstream media suddenly seemed incapable of, I got really excited.

Maybe I could do the thing! I could be the hard-hitting investigative reporter I always wanted to be. I did a lot of really deep-dive articles on this regime, mostly to warn people of what was coming. Issues the mainstream news was totally ignoring. I traveled to DC several times, going live from marches and rallies. I had a blast. I was also just indulging my desire to participate on the ground in the protest effort against this president right in his front yard. I wanted to be right there in the heart of it, letting it be known I was never, ever okay with the cruelty of this regime. I was covering known issues, diving into Executive Orders, researching and citing others. Breaking news I was not.

And then one night, with the quiet ‘ding’ of a notification, a doorway dropped into my inbox. A lead on a major story. A military scandal. A national security scandal. Really next level shit. My heart pounded, and I breathed slowly and thought about the best way to handle it (I probably still did not handle it perfectly, but I did my best and I can say to this day that I honored my oath to the constitution I swore 23 years ago). I went through quiet channels for over a month before I broke the story.

I was thrust into a flurry of live videos with huge names (to me) in broadcast journalism to share this story. I met the coolest people, got to speak with legends of journalism, and also serve out my oath… to live my patriotism. Truly. A snapshot moment of my life I will always treasure.

And yet, live videos were a disaster for me: a sensory nightmare, a constant strain on my auditory processing disorder, and a logistical hurdle every single week. If my home was not available, I had to have an office. Renting an office, then realizing the wifi there sucked for lives. It baffled me how everyone else just seemed to flip on their camera and off they went (I know it’s not that easy for anyone and people work really hard and invest a lot in good camera set-ups for this purpose). But this format was taxing me… my writing dropped off, and I began to get really frustrated with what I felt was my own failure to adapt.

The Crash

During all of this, I knew the cliff was coming. I knew the ACA credits were going to expire and we could not afford whatever rate was coming. When it came— $1,372 monthly— I laughed out loud and folded the letter away. That was that. We just couldn’t afford it.

I loaded up on supplements and braced for impact. I remember the day I took my last Wellbutrin, knowing I had not been off this drug for any real length of time for six years. And I knew why I went on it. I remember vividly that black hole of darkness, with the echoes of voices of reprisal and judgment that never shut up. And it did come for me, in a bit of a different way this time. Maybe because I’m older, I’ve seen some shit, even more than before, but I was ready to wrestle with it.

It’s been a rough ride, don’t get me wrong. Hard to get out of bed some days. Cardiac episodes (perhaps related to the cold-turkey cessation of Wellbutrin and other meds). My body just aching and inflamed, reacting to not having the medications I’d used for years. I reached for what has always helped me: real food. Paring back my diet (also forced by the new gluten intolerance), eating lots of vegetables and whole foods. Juices and sea moss gel and that daily shot of apple cider vinegar tonic. Remembering one day at a time who the fuck I am.

A few weeks ago, I shared right here on Substack when it felt like it was overcoming me. The incessant voice telling me what a failure I was, what a burden to my family, and wouldn’t they be better off without me? They could all go and thrive if it weren’t for me holding them back. And then my fall-off on Substack. The heavy guilt of having paying subscribers and not producing enough content for them. The brick wall of writer’s block. The inability to do anything but keep surviving. And here’s where things began to come full circle…

When I made that post as a Note here, you all began to comment. And message me. And text me. And you reached out through this weird ether of internet and lifted me up. You cared for me. You dusted me off and said let’s keep going.

And I began to remember why I was even here in the first place.

Remembering What I’m Here For

Substack makes writers into business people. We have so many stats we can look at. Open rate and click thru and time on page and upgrade rate. And there are so many examples of superstars here whose numbers on those charts dwarf mine. Converting followers to free subscribers and then to paid subscribers. I really suck at all of that. I really suck at cross-posting to four other platforms. I really suck at marketing myself. I really suck at playing the game.

The only thing I don’t suck at… is writing.

Through the past five rocky months, my family has gotten hit from a lot of angles with finances, like the seemingly endless car repairs, then Mom’s Social Security debacle just took the cake. I’m exhausted and my back’s on the wall, so I said, “Hey Substack fam, can you help me up again?”

And you do.

Just since my earlier post, seventeen people have financially helped my family. For no other reason than at some point, my writing made them stop and pay attention. Because my vulnerable life stories resonated. Or they appreciated a political piece.

When I was in elementary school, a teacher looked at me dead in my eyes and said, “Please never stop writing. You have a gift and you should use it.” My senior year of high school, our English teacher gave us an essay homework assignment and secretly submitted them to a scholarship contest in nearby Charlotte, NC. I won. I went on the court at a Hornets game and got a basketball from the team. Writing has always been this unwieldy thing I have, but I’ve never been able to quite tack it down.

Now, I’m not offering medical advice or anything like that. That’s my disclaimer. But now that the Wellbutrin is out of my system, I can see how it’s been fogging my brain for a while. If I had continual healthcare coverage in a decent country, I probably would have discussed this with my doctor along a continual course of treatment and perhaps been weaned off it earlier. Regardless, I have a great deal of clarity now and I feel more “myself” than I have in many years. I remember now how I was the person who solo parented three young kids while getting a graduate certificate from Notre Dame and working full time in my first executive-level position.

And with this clarity has come this realization: the “magic” of coming to the internet to share my writing was when I was writing memoir. When I was sharing my life with the world— pulling a curtain back on the abusive industry of adoption, the difficult realities of female military service, the enraging helplessness of parenting queer kids during a Christo-fascist takeover— the synergy was equal and flowing between me and my audience. The comments and messages and different life journeys these stories have brought to me are what I want my life to be made of.

Writing memoir can be seen as corny, dismissed as emotional nonsense, and not fully embraced by the ‘serious’ literary community. Say you’re writing the next great American novel, and people lean forward in interest, intrigued. Say you’re writing memoir and they ask why? Who are you? You’re not famous. Your life can’t be interesting. And what self-involved drivel to just drone on about yourself. Dismissed with a wave of the hand of the literary elite.

But…. it’s my home.

I can’t write highly charged political content forever. It is never-ending, high-paced, constant, and grueling. I have such a huge amount of respect for people who do it. I realize now just how difficult and exhausting it is, not to mention mentally and emotionally taxing. To never be able to look away from the carnage is a service in and of itself, and for that I am truly grateful to these independent journalists who are killing it.

I brought CounterStory Media here for a reason: to share my life stories and help you share yours. To publish and amplify the stories of life from those who have lived it. To audit societal narratives, one story at a time. To break the spell of the Hallmark adoption fantasy. To claw back the illusions of Christian Nationalism, from someone who was inside that world. To give a dose of reality for the end goal of increasing empathy.

Because empathy is the fucking key, y’all. There’s a reason psychos like Peter Thiel literally demonize empathy. Empathy is really the only thing differentiating us from the animal kingdom, from pure animal instincts and savagery. Empathy is the goal, the vehicle, the message, and the work.

There’s a reason people who still possess a healthy amount of empathy are throwing their weight behind Democratic Socialists now: because they don’t feel that empathy is a cornerstone value of Democrats anymore and we all know it left the Republican party long ago, if it was ever there in the first place.

Empathy is the dividing line between people protesting outside detention centers about the conditions for the human beings inside and those who call the ICE tip line on the men who replace their roof.

And empathy is a direct product of stories. Personal narratives. Folk tales. Historical lore. When we read the stories of a stranger who lived through similar struggles as we have, it connects us and unites us. We realize we have a hell of a lot more in common than we don’t, so we should pull together for the benefit and uplifting of everyone.

I’m here to tell the raw truth, but not as some revenge tour on my adopters or exposé on the shitbags in the Navy, but for the propagation of empathy for the social evolution of humanity.

I mean fuck… isn’t that what we’re all really doing, anyway? Isn’t that the connection we’ve been missing with the advent of the internet and social media? Because nobody puts their raw nekkid truth on social media, we filter and pose everything to frame ourselves in the best light possible. That doesn’t foster real connection and conversation.

Flaws are human, and life is messy.

So let’s just talk about it.

In Conclusion

A couple of years ago, I had a dream to start a writing community to nurture beginning memoirists. To provide a safe space that’s smaller and more intimate than just jumping into sharing with the Whole Wide World. Maybe a structured program, a simple course, to work through in order to get your feet under you and establish your flow, learn the tools of writing memoir, and do so in a caring place (because the comments section of your first public piece probably ain’t gonna be it).

I’d like to revisit this. Let me know if that sounds interesting to you.

Something I’d like you to notice: when we read history books, they are dry and unpersonal. When we read Erik Larson’s nonfiction, we are gripped with the emotions of the people involved. It brings history alive in a visceral way, and it’s because he tells their personal stories.

We are, I hate to inform you, precisely in a Historic Moment. What we’re living right now will be written in dry, dull, flat prose in a history book one day. Our lived reality will be a question on a pop quiz some kid gets wrong and ends up grounded.

Let’s audit the historic narrative being written right now by infusing our actual experiences. Let’s write about how it feels to have the stability of your nation’s bureaucracy yanked out from under your feet. How it feels to be led by clowns and sadists. How it feels to watch helplessly in the rain as a dark-haired man is shoved into a van by armed masked men and whisked away and the remaining agents glare at you and threaten you. For that to be our reality. Something many of us never conceived of in the United States. And then let’s write about the naïveté of white people saying this.

Let’s write about all of it. Let’s record history in real time through our eyes. Let’s write about our fucked-up childhoods and marriages and lives. And let us have the courage to be more real, more raw, more true than those who came before us, for the sake of those who come after us.

My friends, I am humbled and blessed and grateful beyond measure. I feel renewed, re-energized, and optimistic. And I remain, as always, yours in solidarity,

The 50 stars on this design represent the 50 lives cut short while in ICE custody since January 21, 2025 when Donald Trump took control of the United States Government. Proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics that provide low cost or free immigration legal assistance.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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