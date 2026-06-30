CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Walter Rhein's avatar
Walter Rhein
Jun 30

I've always really appreciated your work Melissa! I wish I could do more to support you! Thanks for interviewing Francesca Hong with me! She's turning into a superstar! It's people like you and her that give me hope! We're doing the work! We are the resistance and we're winning!

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Shayne J 💥🔍⚡'s avatar
Shayne J 💥🔍⚡
Jun 30

Not having your proper meds makes everything that sucks, suck even harder. If you've already explored this avenue, feel free to ignore but have you explored costplusdrugs.com to see if they have your meds or a generic? It's Mark Cuban's pet drug project, but at least, it's not the one being put out by the WH.

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