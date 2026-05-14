CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Aaron Waddell's avatar
Aaron Waddell
May 14

So frightening. Everything we warned about 2 years ago.

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Lanore64's avatar
Lanore64
May 14

For the life of me, I will NEVER understand how Charlie Kirk's life was more important than the 40 lives lost at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

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