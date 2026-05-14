TLDR: The President released the 2026 US Counterterrorism Strategy, in which he targets, among foreign terrorist groups, “Violent Left-Wing Extremists, including Anarchists and Anti-Fascists” as well as “violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist”. He states unequivocally on page 3: “As I said after our first successful counterterrorism mission, just days after I was sworn back in office – if you hurt Americans, or are planning to hurt Americans, “We Will Find You and We Will Kill You.”

Hey y’all,

I was as shocked as anyone to read the 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy that dropped unceremoniously on May 8, 2026, and it read more like some conspiratorial manifesto than any serious document or plan for our federal government.

But the direct and odious mention of “radical transgender ideology” stopped me cold in my tracks.

Twice within this document we see a mention of transgender ideology, and while many are saying this is not worth outrage, I absolutely beg to differ.

We’ve seen a slide in rights, protection, and treatment of transgender people in the United States over the past decade. I’ll share a personal story to exhibit this marked decline in the standing and treatment of transgender individuals by our federal government.

After I left the Navy, I worked as a government contractor for the Navy Marine Corps Intranet. Still worked on base, just in a building instead of a ship and I wore a suit instead of a uniform. I still reported to the Department of Defense.

One of my coworkers was trans. This was in 2008. She mentioned that there may be an issue with the bathroom because she didn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable (note: no one had said anything- no women nor any men- about her using either bathroom, but she just wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable).

Just like that, leadership said no problem, and within six weeks, a small utility closet right off the work floor was turned into a single bathroom, just like a half bath in a private home.

So to be clear, in 2008, a trans person worked for the federal government, specifically the Department of Defense, and when the bathroom question arose, they (the Department of Defense) simply spent a few hundred bucks to convert a utility closet into a single unisex bathroom, and business carried on as usual.

That’s. It.

There was no big deal, no issue, no protests, no loud drama… just a bathroom for a valued employee. And it actually benefitted the entire office. The regular bathrooms were a bit of a walk from our work floor, and this was right by our desks. Pregnant women (as I was at the time) and even men with IBS and other medical conditions massively benefitted from having a bathroom right by our desks.

Imagine this scenario in 2026. It would be front page news, and the employee may face termination if not some extended legal battle… over a toilet. We are actively going backwards at lightning speed! Every bit of it is concocted faux outrage for political purposes, but it is actually causing violence against trans people in real life.

And now our President has released a document wherein he specifically names transgender people with the solemn threat: “We Will Find You, and We Will Kill You.”

WHAT. THE. FUCK?!

This document attempts to connect the murderer of Charlie Kirk with transgender ideology here:

“As real threats were ignored or underplayed, Americans have witnessed the politically motivated killings of Christians and conservatives committed by violent left-wing extremists, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a radical who espoused extreme transgender ideologies. In addition to cartels and Islamist terror groups, our national CT activities will also prioritize the rapid identification and neutralization of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist. We will use all the tools constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent. We will do the same with the state sponsors of such groups and those governments undertaking lethal plots on U.S. soil or against Americans anywhere.”

This document is radically dangerous because there is no quantification of assertions of “violent secular political groups”[sidebar: secular?? As in… not Christian?? What the fuck is that??] and it falsely draws a connection between the transgender community and the murder of Charlie Kirk. And just as a reminder, Charlie Kirk was not an elected official or beloved national leader, he was a racist podcaster who said horrific things about his fellow American citizens. The people who assassinated civil rights leaders were steeped in white supremacist ideology, and yet no President has ever specifically targeted those people or groups in a federal counterterrorism document.

We’ve been sliding down a steep slope with trans rights in this nation, and this document pushes us way, way down that slope. We are nearing rock bottom.

There have been five murders of trans people in the United States just since March 1, 2026, one of them in my state a mere hour or so from where I, and my trans family member, live. I will list their names and photos so they are recognized and not forgotten as nameless statistics:

Lucas Redbeard Knapp – Cibola County, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Age 39.

Aleanna Royal Belcher – Binghamton, New York. April 17, 2026. Age 31.

Dannielle Spillman – San Francisco, California. April 16, 2026. Age 74.

Davonta Curtis – Chicago, Illinois. April 5, 2026. Age 32.

Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-Mccray – Petersburg, Virginia. March 13, 2026. Age 42.

In order: Lucas Redbeard Knapp, Aleanna Royal Belcher, Dannielle Spillman, Davonta Curtis, and Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-McCray

And remember, these people were all murdered before the President himself issued a formal declaration of an intent to murder those espousing “transgender ideology”.

If there has ever been a moment in time to stand up loudly and vigorously against this defamatory threat against the transgender community, it is now. I mean, it truly was five years ago, but now we need your voice more than ever.

Contact your elected officials about this Counterterrorism Strategy and bring their attention to both the Christian Nationalist-coded use of the term “secular” as well as the intentional targeting of the transgender community. This document needs to be removed and edited to represent a more accurate and appropriate summation of the actual threats against the United States at this moment in time.

But then again, that would place the man who signed it directly in the crosshairs. Because the greatest and most imminent threat to our United States in this moment is the President himself.

Stand with your fellow Americans right now. Because when they come for someone else and you say nothing, who will speak when they come for you?

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

The 50 stars on this design represent the 50 lives cut short while in ICE custody since January 21, 2025 when Donald Trump took control of the United States Government. Proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics that provide low cost or free immigration legal assistance.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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