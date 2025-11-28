It’s Black Friday!

Typically on This Day In Retail History, corporate executives nationwide watched their sales by the hour. This was, after all, the day to allegedly rise from operating in “the red” (the negative) to “the black” (turning a profit).

All of their corporate bonuses, promotions, raises, everything that kept them wealthy, came down to Black Friday.

The rest of us bought into their shtick for years. We believed the “deals” were worth standing in line for hours, elbowing our neighbors out, even tussling over a toy or a TV.

We’re not really feeling that vibe anymore.

There’s come a return to a simpler time, when the relationships with friends and families are more important than a cheap gift. Time spent together, good meals, board games, and nights around a fire are quickly replacing mandated gifting.

As most of us have become disillusioned with rampant and excessive capitalism and consumerism, we’ve become more intentional with our dollars.

At the same time, we’ve all spent the past couple of years watching in horror as storied institutions of journalism crumble into the Trump Swamp as media empire after media empire inexplicably bent the knee to the wanna-be dictator. Legacy journalists have walked out, resigned instead of be forced to tell lies for a state-run media.

Most of them have come to Substack.

And here on Substack, we’re building something old and something new. The return to “old school” journalism, where we cite our sources (unless they’re people and then we protect them) and triple-check for veracity. We issue redactions when we’re wrong because our audience having access to true and verifiable information is more important than our egos. And new in the technology we use to bring these stories to you.

I could plunk a laundry list of my pieces this year exposing the truth of this regime and various players within it, but you can just hop over to my profile to see that.

I have even overcome my fear of being on video to begin doing lives, with everyone from Nick Paro to Cliff Schecter and David Shuster, to help share the information and stories I’m covering.

