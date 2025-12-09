CounterStory Media

Transcript

Vet Talk: Unlawful Orders and Killings In The Caribbean with Bobby Jones

A recording from Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Bobby Jones's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Bobby Jones
, and
Nick Paro
Dec 09, 2025

Good morning friends,

I always love an opportunity to chat with retired Commander

Bobby Jones
, and my stalwart friend and compatriot,
Nick Paro
. This topic is of utmost urgency to national security and hits at the heart of the very stability of the bedrock of the United States military.

We know for certain that orders came down from the Pentagon level to delete video footage of detainees pulled from the wreckage of one of our strikes on an alleged drug trafficking vessel.

Although enlisted servicemembers pushed back and pointed to standing protocol, code, and even international law, they were overruled and ordered to delete video footage.

So they did.

This is an extraordinary event that points to the fracturing of long-established protocols and norms throughout the ranks.

I am asking two things from you today:

  1. If you are financially able, upgrade to a paid subscription here at CounterStory Media OR at

    Blue Amp Media
    , who published and amplified this story, to continue to support my work. I am setting aside money from these subscriptions for a legal fund in case I am harassed or threatened due to reporting on this. I’m offering a special for $2 a month to make this more attainable for you: https://counterstorymedia.substack.com/twodollars
    Conversely, you can contribute directly to my virtual Tip Jar here:
    https://ko-fi.com/itsjustmelissak

  2. Contact your elected representatives and send them the article below. Insist that they demand an immediate investigation into Pete Hegseth, move to impeach, and that they protect any courageous whistleblowers in SOUTHCOM who have alerted us of these illegal and dangerous orders.

    Blue Amp Media
    EXCLUSIVE: US Navy Deleted Video of October Boat Attack Survivors
    On a crystal blue sea, multiple explosive assaults from the sky have blown small boats to pieces, almost always ending the lives of those on board…
    Read more
    3 days ago · 602 likes · 73 comments · Melissa Corrigan, she/her and David Shuster

This whole democracy thing only works if we all participate. We participate with votes. We participate with involvement in local politics, with presence and speaking out at our local City Council, School Boards, etc., and with amplifying information that is critical to informing our fellow voters on the actions and ethics of the standing administration. We participate by supporting the truth tellers risking their necks to expose the breathtaking corruption and assault on the foundations of everything that makes us who we are.

Put on your Patriot cap and get to work, fellow Americans. We can’t go down without a fight, and I promise you this: without a fight, we ARE going down.

Now is the moment.

You are charged to rise to the occasion.

Rise with me, fellow patriots.

As always, I am yours in solidarity,

Thank you

