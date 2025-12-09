Vet Talk: Unlawful Orders and Killings In The Caribbean with Bobby Jones

Good morning friends,

I always love an opportunity to chat with retired Commander

, and my stalwart friend and compatriot,

. This topic is of utmost urgency to national security and hits at the heart of the

We know for certain that orders came down from the Pentagon level to delete video footage of detainees pulled from the wreckage of one of our strikes on an alleged drug trafficking vessel.

Although enlisted servicemembers pushed back and pointed to standing protocol, code, and even international law, they were overruled and ordered to delete video footage.

So they did.

This is an extraordinary event that points to the fracturing of long-established protocols and norms throughout the ranks.

I am asking two things from you today:

This whole democracy thing only works if we all participate. We participate with votes. We participate with involvement in local politics, with presence and speaking out at our local City Council, School Boards, etc., and with amplifying information that is critical to informing our fellow voters on the actions and ethics of the standing administration. We participate by supporting the truth tellers risking their necks to expose the breathtaking corruption and assault on the foundations of everything that makes us who we are.

Put on your Patriot cap and get to work, fellow Americans. We can’t go down without a fight, and I promise you this: without a fight, we ARE going down.

Now is the moment.

You are charged to rise to the occasion.

Rise with me, fellow patriots.

As always, I am yours in solidarity,

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.