I wrote a dystopian short story a couple of years ago as part of a greater horror anthology; it feels eerily prescient now. I haven’t had much time since to engage in my fiction writing, and the dystopian novel I have on a hard drive is still awaiting my attention but it all feels too real now….

Another interesting aside is that I promised my subs this story a few weeks ago. When I went to retrieve it from my Google Drive, it was gone. I’d read some accounts of other people having very specific material go missing from Google Drives… I don’t want to needlessly draw connections, but… anyway, I was able to find the story on a hard drive so here it is. Inspired by Black Sabbath’s song “TV Crimes”, this is my take on dystopian theocracy and how they’ll use our TVs as part of our torment.

The entire anthology can be bought here— yes, it is Amazon but it is a charity project: all proceeds go to the Dio Cancer Fund.

TV Crimes

Splashing cold water on his face, Jason rubbed his bleary eyes and examined his reflection in the cracked mirror. A grizzly gray beard framing gaunt cheekbones below piercing blue eyes; he looked so much older than his 41 years. Since the announcement of the edict mandating beards, he was doomed to this scratchy, itchy blight on his face for the foreseeable future.

Hearing the wail of their newborn son, Jason sighed and turned to see his wife stumbling out of bed, dark circles under her eyes and unkempt hair, trudging to the children’s room.

Never did they imagine they would have five kids.

Never did they want five kids.

Only because of the new regime did they have five kids. Take away all birth control and forms of family planning, and any intimate act with your wife could result in yet another mouth to feed.

Jason dried his face and hands on the threadbare towel, then went back into their small bedroom and pulled on his work clothes. Before the takeover, he was an engineer at a private firm. With the Reallocation of Qualified Personnel, he’d been doomed to forever design government facilities. This gave him somewhat of a stable position in the current administration, but it also gave him insight into the designs of government buildings and properties, insight that was frequently chilling.

His position was not, however, high enough in the chain to warrant him special allowances that some higher-level officers received. He knew of a few men whose wives could get birth control, sterilization procedures, and healthcare that more closely resembled the pre-takeover period.

He remembered Val before. They met in college; Val was also a talented engineer. Her long, bouncy brunette hair and bright hazel eyes made her seem pretty sweet, but she could command a conference room with her brilliant presentations, drafts, and ideas for projects. Her work frequently outshone his in the workplace, and he was continually impressed by her. He was pretty shocked when she agreed to his nervous request for a date, and his surprise continued when she threw her arms around his neck and squealed at his marriage proposal.

They wed in an elegant ceremony at a local art gallery by the sea, string lights strung across the patio setting an ethereal glow to her ivory satin gown.

Their first child came three years later, a boy, with a mop of dark curls and Jason’s bright blue eyes. Val stayed home for three months before putting Sean in a prestigious Montessori daycare and returning to work.

Everything seemed perfect.

The news reports of a disturbing fringe group creeping into government positions remained a blip on most newsreels. He knew more than he ever wanted to know about celebrity couples and social trends; he found out far too late about the growing mass of nationalist extremists who had their eyes firmly locked on one goal: the presidency and control of the federal government.

Everyone thought they were too crazy, too far out, to be taken seriously. Late night talk show hosts continually poked fun at the leaders of the movement. Jason shook his head in his dark bedroom, as if he could clear the images of those familiar faces– Jimmy, Conan, Steve– being beheaded on live television.

Their lives turned into a dystopian nightmare seemingly overnight.

He grabbed his small sack lunch and Val smiled a thin, almost apologetic smile.

“It’s all we had…” he pulled her close and kissed her, stopping her words. It wasn’t her fault there was never enough food.

She stood barefoot in the kitchen, the baby on her hip, her hair thrown up in a messy bun, wearing a T-shirt so thin and faded you could barely read the block letters scrawling UCONN across her chest. She was so proud of her alma mater that she wore that T-shirt often way back when, going jogging, out working in the garden, washing the car in the driveway. Back when her eyes sparkled, and a laugh was always ready. Back when they had one child, two jobs, two incomes, a plan for their lives that included maybe one more child, vacations to exotic locations, and robust savings for a nice retirement.

Jason headed out the front door and waited by the curb for his bus. To ensure optimal attendance and productivity, government workers were collected by bus every morning. A nurse was on board in case someone begged a sick day, to determine if they were adequately under the weather to warrant excused time off. Otherwise, they had to work every day, six days a week, no vacations, no time off except Sundays. And then they were forced to attend worship services for hours.

As the bus bumped over the cracked roads, Jason recalled Val’s confusion and frustration when she went to retrieve her birth control from the pharmacy one month. She called him on her lunch break, mentioning in passing that the pharmacy said they “couldn’t allow” her to pick up her pills. She presumed there was an issue with the insurance, and she planned to call after her next meeting, an impromptu one scheduled by her boss.

He recalled her that evening, crumpled on the floor, her body racked with sobs again and again. The impromptu meeting had been her termination, the unexpected curtailing of a promising career of one of the most ambitious, talented, and bright engineers employed by the firm.

News broadcasts that night told a grim tale: women, everywhere, in industries across the board save for K-12 education, nursing, and caregiving, had been terminated, effective immediately, with no justification or cause. Millions of women across the nation were immediately without work, and income, and, curiously enough, also unable to fill prescriptions for several kinds of medications.

Primarily birth control.

After she gathered herself that evening, they looked over their family finances. Without her substantial income, the mortgage would be a stretch, and her gleaming Audi crossover? They simply wouldn’t be able to afford the payments and insurance and also keep paying the expensive daycare. She begrudgingly agreed to withdraw Sean from the daycare for the time being so they could hold on to the car for another couple of months. She was adamant that they not touch their savings.

She was so sure this would all blow over. She believed their government would come to its senses and oust these radicals. They had to… right?

The bus jerked to a stop in front of his office, and he joined the other workers filing silently inside. Throwing his backpack and small sack lunch onto the conveyor belt, Jason shuffled through the metal detectors, keeping his eyes down. Many men who had been placed in positions of authority, especially those in any security, law enforcement, or military detail, were frequently nothing short of sociopaths, violent men always on the verge of a blow-up. They bought into the new regime’s rhetoric the most enthusiastically, eager to ‘punish’ anyone who resisted.

Three of these guys worked in security at his office building, and one in particular, Craig, lived on a hair trigger. Jason had seen him beat a man to a pulp in the lobby for merely questioning the new scanning machines installed just inside the doors. They learned to not ask questions, keep their heads down, and simply comply.

When the administration asked that they design buildings with AI-powered surveillance, they were uncomfortable.

When they were asked to design buildings in which there were dozens upon dozens of rooms accessible only from the outside, with special ventilation systems throughout, they withdrew into themselves, no longer chatting over lunch but silently, solemnly chewing their thin sandwiches.

When they were asked to design buildings clearly intended for the ‘manufacture’ of human babies by obviously imprisoned women, they gathered in a stall in the bathroom, whispering frantic questions to one another, pausing frequently at every scrape and squeak, holding their collective breath before rushing into whispering again.

As he left that bathroom, Jason was shaking his head. How could it come to this? How could they possibly escape now?

That head shake saved his life.

As he stepped on the bus the next morning, he noticed an unusually light passenger load, and everyone on board stared straight ahead with wide, shocked eyes. Jason discovered why quickly, as the bus rounded a curve on its regular route and nearly struck a large object, dangling from an overhanging branch.

His friend Rich’s face, purple and bloated, swung by his window in grotesque, brief detail, and Jason stifled a scream as his eyes filled with tears and he, too, just stared straight ahead for the remainder of the commute. Other dark, dangling shadows passed on both sides, but he stared straight ahead, refusing to look and see which of his friends had been brutally executed overnight.

Arriving at the office, his boss stood outside with a broad smile.



“Congrats, boys! You’re in the clear. It seems most of you were as disgusted with your fellow engineers’ treasonous discussions as we were, so we… cleaned house a bit.”

His beady eyes landed on Jason’s as his smarmy smile remained frozen on his face. Jason willed the corners of his mouth to move, and he reluctantly smiled back at the greasy little man in his ill-fitting suit and shiny shoes.

From that day on, their workload not only increased but included plans for more and more disturbing facilities. He had to stop thinking about it. He reimagined the facilities as housing animals sometimes instead of people, and sometimes he pretended he was designing a dystopian ride for Disney. He couldn’t allow himself to ponder the implications of his work. Why was he forced to include the ventilation systems to cold, empty rooms without interior door handles? Why the rooms with rows of incubators, electrical and oxygen hook-ups, and nearly no maternal residential spaces for the mothers of those babies?

He focused on the science and physics of it and not the end result. He couldn’t process it.

When he arrived home every evening, he found his once beautiful, confident, strong wife buried in laundry, in dishes, knee-deep in children. Sean was now eight, and since birth control had been outlawed, Val had gotten pregnant two times in rapid succession: Silas and Ruby. Another pregnancy, Rosie, almost ended her life when she suffered preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, but she pulled through and swore she was done. And yet, an anniversary night yielded one more conception, little Jason Jr. Even when they were cautious, using the pullout method, attempting to time her cycles, she was clearly extremely fertile and almost any intimacy resulted in a pregnancy shortly thereafter.

As a result, their intimate encounters were exceedingly rare and fraught with anxiety. Gone was the intense, passionate sex of the early years of their marriage. Nowadays, more often than not, he simply held her frail, exhausted body as she slept, his mind constantly reviewing where they found themselves, their limited options, searching, grasping, reaching for some solution, some escape, until he drifted into a light, wary sleep.

They awoke with a start when their television turned on, blaring. All television programming had been reduced to four “channels,” each of them playing televangelists nearly nonstop. They could turn their television off, but the authorities had the capability to turn it back on when they needed to issue urgent information or instructions. New laws, new restrictions, new controls were announced this way.

Jason blinked and looked at his clock. 5:40 am. Val rubbed her face and sat up, pushing back the covers to go tend to the children, who would surely awaken with this sudden loud, aggressive noise. He shushed her and gently pushed her back to her pillow and he set off, plodding across the small apartment to their children’s room. He thought back fondly on their large, sprawling brick colonial in the beautiful, gated neighborhood, the two bedrooms that sat empty, square footage for days. Their finances had been so impacted by Val’s loss of income that they had to sell the house and find an apartment, and government employees had to choose from the list of approved housing that was along the bus route.

The sale of the house landed right after the new financial regulations: 10% of everyone’s income, including profit from the sale of a house, had to be paid in “tithe” to The Church, on top of existing taxes.

The Church, short for The Kingdom Church of New America, was a behemoth entity, larger even than the federal government, and they had their fingers in everything. The televangelists that scream-preached constantly across all four television channels? Employed by The Church. All the hospitals accessible to the masses, hospitals that eschewed much of modern medicine and prayed over patients, used holy water, and anointed oils in place of pharmaceuticals? All owned by The Church.

Jason had learned to tune out the TV preachers most of the time. Their rhetoric was so foreign to him; he had grown up in a household of essentially atheists who believed in science, physics, mathematics, philosophy, and common sense over any particular religion. Val had grown up with a Catholic mother and atheist father; he never would forget her mother’s slimy smile as Val sullenly announced her first pregnancy after Sean. His mother-in-law never “believed” in birth control or family planning and was a vocal supporter of the new regime.

Even when she was terminated from her job at the florist shop.

Even when her bank account was suddenly closed, and all her assets transferred to her husband’s account.

Even when she was denied entry to one of her favorite restaurants after they decided to join the All-Male faction of businesses that refused service to women.

No matter what this regime did, to her daughter or herself, the woman supported them, all in the name of “God.”

He’d never understand it.

He set about finding clean diapers and clothes for his children. He felt guilty when he was with them; the younger ones he had developed no real bond with and felt like he was caring for someone else’s kids. He had had no paternity leave, no time off, and he’d had to leave his wife still bleeding heavily, bone-weary and broken, to care for the growing brood while he was at work.

As he pulled a threadbare onesie over his youngest daughter’s head, he heard Val exclaim, “Oh my GOD, oh my GOD, Jason! Oh my GOD!” He rushed out of the kids’ room, toddlers trailing, and found her standing in front of the television, one hand over her mouth. He turned to see an almost Romanesque arena, very Colosseum in style and design. In the center, a cluster of dirty, scared people, some elderly, and some children, one seemed to be no older than three years old.

As he tried to grasp what was happening, the announcer broke through with a continued explanation of what they were witnessing.

“... so don’t forget, you gotta pay the Wolves! In these uncertain times, we are aware that some people are turning to crime. In accordance with our expectations for law and order, we have authorized local militia groups for your protection. However, the federal government simply cannot afford to pay these groups. If your household would like the benefit of protection, you have to pay your local Wolves. If you refuse to adequately protect your families, you must expect that bad things could happen…”

A gate opened along one side of the arena and a menagerie of people, animatronic AI-powered machines, and large dogs entered. Jason’s eyesight narrowed as he watched the group of people in the center of the arena huddle together. They wouldn’t…

“... if you or any member of your household,” the absurdly cheerful announcer continued, “...decides to join an active resistance to our federal government, your treason will be punished. Listen guys, God loves you and wants for you to live under His authority. And as we know from Romans, Chapter 13, verse one-” Jason jumped as an AI animatronic suddenly swung at an elderly man, striking him in the temple with spray of blood and knocking him to the ground, “...through three, ‘Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power. So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow.’”

Val’s screaming tore through Jason’s horrified reverie. She clutched the remote, attempting to turn off the television, pressing the power button repeatedly, but the TV remained on as the camera zoomed in on the group. You could see the whites of their eyes as they retreated in terror.

Jason turned and scooped up two of his children, pushing the rest back to the kitchen, back away from the television. Sean emerged from the bathroom, trying to peer around his father to see the TV as his mother sobbed loudly.

“Dad, what’s going on? What’s happening?” Jason shushed him and pushed him back to the kitchen.

His hands were shaking and his mind racing. His eyes flitted to the clock. 6:15. He needed to get ready for work. He couldn’t be absent. He had to figure out this Wolf thing, too; who were the Wolves, how could he pay them, how much did they require?

He poured plain oatmeal into a pot, added water, put the pot on the stove and clicked on the gas burner. He turned to Sean.

“Make sure this cooks and make bowls for everyone.”

Sean nodded, his eyes wide, temporarily mute by his father’s serious tone.

“Help your mother today. She’s going to need it. And whatever you do, son, stay away from the television. Keep your brothers and sisters away from the TV. In fact…” he darted into the living room, grabbed the blanket from the back of the couch, and threw it over the screen. He dashed from the room as he heard a sickening crunch from the TV.

He found Val huddled in the corner of their room, shaking, her eyes wide, her hair wild. The clock in the room blinked 6:23.

“Val, honey… Val? I gotta go… I gotta go, okay?”

He knelt in front of her, smoothed her hair back from her face, and lifted her head gently to meet her eyes.

“You know I have to go to work. We will figure this out, I promise. But I can’t miss. We have to follow all the rules…” he shook his head as he stood, yanking a drawer open and pulling on a T-shirt in the dark. He pulled on his pants, socks, and jammed his feet into shoes just as he heard the bus approaching.

Helpless, he looked back into the dark bedroom, his wife’s pale face floating above her dark shirt, floating in the darkness, like a ghost of her former self. He turned and left.

The bus was silent. No one dared to utter a word. It almost felt as if no one was breathing. They surely all saw the same broadcast. They all had to get ready for work and board the bus as if nothing had happened.

It was dawning on Jason how much of a psychological mind fuck this regime truly was. It wasn’t enough to force everyone to practice their religion, and an extraordinarily strict version of it. It wasn’t enough to deny women medical care and employment. It wasn’t enough to control the populace through constant surveillance and technology. It wasn’t enough to take 10% of their income for “Tithe” and another 45% in federal income taxes.

Now they were resorting to outright barbarism.

The office was similarly quiet, except for the growing gangs of security officers. Why they needed to hire more security for less employees was beyond him. Craig was especially jubilant this morning, high fiving his peers and laughing loudly about the morning’s broadcast.

“When their heads are that small, they just pop like melons… did you see it?!” Craig roared with laughter as Jason’s blood chilled. His mind flew back to that huddled group in the center of the arena. The small child. No older than three. ‘They just pop like melons…’

Jason turned into a restroom, threw open a stall door, and vomited. Craig paused outside the open door, looked inside, and roared with laughter again as he continued down the hallway.

Jason slumped against the wall, held his face in his hands, and breathed deeply.

One…. two…. three. One… two… three.

When his breathing had slowed, he stood and calmly walked to the elevator, rode silently to his floor, and went quickly and quietly to his desk. He had just gotten seated when he jumped at a loud noise.

The broadcast.

He stood, along with the few remaining engineers in his department, and saw a new huge flat-screen TV mounted on the wall. The broadcast was running. A fresh layer of hell would be being forced to watch this constantly while trying to work.

The other engineers sat down, one at a time. Jason stood, staring at the television. Now there was a “news anchor,” sitting at a desk, calmly issuing the day’s events as if nothing had happened. A bridge collapse in central Ohio. A new military initiative to enlist more men. Even a cheery segment with an enthusiastic woman, long perfectly curled hair, demonstrating a recipe and method for making homemade cheese and waxing eloquent about how much she loves being a homemaker and fulfilling her Godly role in her home.

Turning slowly, Jason saw his boss standing outside his office, arms crossed, watching him. Their eyes met for a moment. His boss’ eyes narrowed.

Jason sat down, his blood running cold.

The bus ran late that evening. Engine troubles, they said. The men waited anxiously outside, shifting from one foot to the other, avoiding eye contact and conversation. His stomach growled; in their early morning haste, he hadn’t been able to grab anything for lunch and he was starving.

When the bus arrived, the engineers silently boarded and each sat at a window seat, staring out as the bus carried them home, each lost in their own thoughts.

Val was surprisingly perky when he arrived. It appeared that she had showered, brushed her hair and braided it, and even put on a little makeup. If her red and scarred lips didn’t bely her anxious habit of biting and picking them, he may have thought she was actually doing okay.

She was finishing dinner when he walked through the door, and he smelled the familiar warmth of vegetable soup. Maybe she’d had enough flour to make bread? His stomach growled again, and he sighed as he removed his shoes before Val caught his arm and glanced around.

“Let’s go talk in the bedroom, okay?”

Her eyes were wide, and she was jumpy. She led him to their small room and shut the door tightly before turning to him, her eyes instantly filling with tears.

“The Wolves came today to ‘introduce’ themselves.” Jason saw her hands shaking and her voice wavered. “They informed me that my appearance wasn’t acceptable and no husband would appreciate me looking this way so they… they… “ Fat, warm tears slid down her face as she sat on the bed next to him. “They sat here, in the living room, with the kids and forced me to shower, do my hair and my makeup.”

Jason stood, his fists clenched, and Val put her hand on his arm.

“Nothing happened. They stayed out there,” she gestured to the living room, “and I locked the bathroom door, showered, and did everything as quickly as I could so they weren’t alone with the kids for long. Apparently,” a nervous laugh escaped her lips, “my locking the bathroom door was ‘honorable’. Otherwise, I… who knows…” her voice trailed off.

They sat on the bed and looked at each other.

There was no escape. There was no resistance. They were prisoners, in their homes and at their jobs.

“So, you’re okay? They didn’t hurt you?”

“No, no, they informed me that they believe it’s disrespectful to harm another man’s wife so long as he is a ‘law-abiding, patriotic citizen’.” Val used her fingers to make air quotes around the last words, and her laugh was sharp and brief at the absurdity of it all.

“What else did they say?”

She took a deep breath. “They counted our kids. Five kids and two adults. To ‘protect’ our household is going to cost four hundred and fifty dollars. Per month. Fifty for each kid and a hundred each for us.”

Her voice trailed off and they looked at one another.

The pay for government employees had been set by The Church. They believed large salaries led to indulgent and hedonistic lifestyles, so his income, even as an engineer with a Master’s degree, was set barely above poverty wages.

The market had spiraled out of control after the takeover, and food prices skyrocketed. The new regime knew they could control people by controlling the food supply and had begun that work decades in advance, industrializing agriculture, forcing small farms out of business, and forming a monopoly around food. They controlled it all, so they charged outlandish rates for basic commodities.

The same could be said for everything. Three massive corporations controlled basically all goods: clothing, household goods, etc. and everything cost from five to ten times as much as it did a decade prior.

All of those corporations were owned by The Church.

Blackstone, a real estate holdings company which exploded out of the housing crises in 2008 and 2025, now owned a staggering 79% of residential real estate in the nation and rented the properties out to families, charging essentially whatever they wanted for rent. Jason and Val paid dearly for the small, dated two-bedroom apartment.

Blackstone was a corporation that was also owned and run by a Board of Directors of high-ranking officials of The Church.

The Church controlled everything and squeezed as much profit as they could from the general population.

Their savings was long gone.

And they didn’t have another $450 a month in their budget for the Wolves.

Jason sighed and slid to the floor.

“OK, so what happens if… when… we can’t pay?”

“They weren’t very clear. Basically, they said this is replacing local law enforcement. There won’t really be police to respond if our home gets broken into or something happens… that’s where the Wolves come in.”

Jason shook his head in disbelief.

“But aren’t our taxes still going towards law enforcement? We have to pay more? Okay, okay…” he stood, beginning to pace the room, and shaking his hands like an athlete about to hit the court. “OK, but this is a fairly decent neighborhood. We don’t have a lot of crime. Everybody’s working all the time. If we buy some extra locks for the windows, a chain for the door…” he stopped and locked eyes with Val.

He had to believe his family would be okay. He had to believe they would continue flying under the radar, out of sight and mind of the men in power. If they just kept their heads down, didn’t resist anything, just kept being the model of a ‘good, Christian family,’ they would be fine, right?

He reached out and Val ran into his arms, releasing the sobs she’d been holding since he got home. He caressed her head, whispering promises into her hair that he was almost positive he couldn’t keep.

The next few weeks passed slowly but uneventfully. The Wolves came to collect, and they scraped together the first month’s payment. They had to eat mostly broth, rice, eggs and beans. Val dropped another five pounds and the dark circles under her eyes became permanent. Her hair was thinning, less full and lustrous by the week, it seemed.

Jason became best friends with hunger. He no longer carried a sack lunch to work: he subsisted on a small bowl of oatmeal in the morning and broth and bread for dinner. Even still, with all their penny pinching, they could only come up with $398 for the next month’s payment.

They saw the Wolves often, patrolling the neighborhood in a huge pick-up truck with large guns, staring down anyone who looked at them. If a woman were out walking alone, even with a stroller with a child, they picked her up and returned her to her home, advising her to only walk when her husband was present to accompany her. To keep her safe.

Jason and Val held one another late at night, as the last days of the month ticked by. It was a Saturday, the 30th, when the Wolves came knocking. Jason sheepishly handed over an envelope with the cash, and he stood uncomfortably while they counted it.

“You’re short.”

The imposing stocky, bald man stared at Jason, as if awaiting an explanation.

“It’s all we have. We have five kids to feed, I’m sorry, but that’s all we have.” Jason made eye contact with the man.

For a moment, they stood, looking at one another, man to man. Suddenly the man burst out laughing, slapping Jason on the back.

“Hey, no worries, man! I get it! It’s hard out there. You came up with most of it. You’re just missing fifty bucks. It’ll be okay.” Jason felt his shoulders relax and he began to smile before the man spoke again.

“Wonder which of your kids won’t get protected?” he quipped with one last steely glance before walking out, closing the front door firmly behind him.

Jason felt the wind leave his lungs as he became dizzy and sat down heavily on the couch. His daughters, Ruby, and Rosie, climbed into his lap and began tugging on his beard and giggling. He watched them both for a moment, kissed their foreheads, hugged them, then set them down on the couch as he set about checking every window to ensure it was locked, that the door chain was in place. Val passed off Jason Jr. as she went to the kitchen to make dinner; more vegetable soup, this time with fresh bread and butter.

Jason’s mouth watered as the smell of onions and cooking vegetables wafted from the kitchen, and he watched his youngest son, his namesake, as he wiggled on his lap.

He was Jason’s spitting image, hence the name. He’d always thought that naming a child after yourself was rather arrogant, but when Val saw those bright blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, she refused to accept any other name but that of his father. The baby could crawl now, but for the moment he was content to sit on his father’s lap and look deeply into his eyes, maintaining contact and studying him.

Jason looked at his son and his son looked at him. Jason pondered what kind of life this child would grow up to have in this nation, in this environment. He wondered if he would ever be able to escape. He wondered if he would be able to go to college, to work, to ever have a hope of a future here. He couldn’t bear to think of such things for his daughters; they were doomed from birth here.

But his sons? They may have a chance.

He gave the baby boy a squeeze and set him down to crawl among his stuffed animals and toys and headed to the kitchen to help his wife finish dinner.

That night, they tucked the children in drowsy and full. They lay down in bed together, savoring the rare feeling of having full bellies and a brief moment of rest. The next morning was Sunday, which means it was the one day a week when Jason could sleep in. Church didn’t begin until ten, so he could easily sleep until nine and have time to get ready before heading down to the local Church facility, where they would all watch mass-televised services on huge screens around the warehouse-style building.

The services were broadcast to homes, as well– in fact, it was the only thing on all four channels from ten am to two pm every Sunday– but in-person attendance was required (and taken via computer ‘check in’ on arrival) for every person older than 5 in the household. Missing Church without a valid medical excuse was grounds for imprisonment, so no one missed.

Jason felt his eyelids growing heavy, and he fell into a deep sleep with his wife’s head on his chest, for just a moment the normal, carefree couple they had been so long ago.

A shattering scream jolted Jason awake. He threw back the covers, stumbled around the room looking for a light, just waking up and trying to place the sound of the screaming. His wife was not in bed. He ran through the apartment looking for her and found the children’s door open and his wife’s anguished wails echoing from within it.

He threw the door open, and saw Val standing with her hands clutching the side of the crib.

The crib was empty.

She turned to him, her eyes wild, her mouth open and still pouring guttural screams.

“Where’s the baby? Sean, where’s… where’s your brother? What happened to the baby?”

Jason looked around at the other children’s faces, all wide and shocked and staring. Sean’s mouth opened and closed like a fish gasping for air with no sound emerging.

Jason flew to the front door, still locked but with their chain neatly cut across the center link. He ripped the front door open and stepped outside, looking around at the drab apartment complex, quiet on this Sunday morning, everyone taking the opportunity for some extra sleep.

Val rushed out after him, shrieking, and he grabbed her and pulled her close to him, soothing and shushing her, guiding her back inside lest they attract attention.

Ruby and Rosie began crying, wailing in a fashion that echoed their mother’s cries. Suddenly, with a loud CLICK, the television turned on, a blaring announcer in mid-sentence.

“As you may be discovering this morning, we’ve had our first culling! It’s an exciting day for us here at headquarters as we look at the numbers and realize that our national economy is truly in robust shape as nearly every citizen made their payments to their Wolves. If this trend continues, we’re looking at a promising, robust solution to the lacking and ineffective law enforcement who prefer to clash in legislative battles with our existing administration…” the announcer droned on as the visual on the screen changed from an exterior shot of the National Cathedral, the one housing that morning’s services and all the celebrities and national leaders filling inside, to the arena.

Instead of a small group inside the arena, there was a large mass of people on the floor of the arena. They appeared to be restrained with zip-tie handcuffs, surrounding a large, curious white cage in the center.

“...and what we’re finding is that most citizens are passionate about protection and ensured they made their full and complete payment to their local Wolves to ensure their family’s safety and to further support law and order throughout our nation. There are some men, however, who chose to shirk their duties as fathers and failed to pay the Wolves for their family’s protection. What kind of father would not make sure his children are protected? What we’re looking at here…”

Jason’s mouth became dry, and his head spun as the camera slowly zoomed in on the group in the arena.

There were elderly men and women who clearly didn’t have enough to pay the Wolves themselves, women who had no way to earn income to pay for the Wolves, and then… children, who had no way of earning income and whose parents weren’t paid adequately to pay for this “service.”

And then closer… closer… the camera zoomed as the announcer wouldn’t shut up, droning on about loyalty to God and country, faithfulness, and fiscal responsibility… and as the camera began peeking through the elders and women and older children, inside the cage, wiggling, crawling babies.

Human babies.

Jason turned, shoved Rosie into Sean’s arms, pushed them back, told him to keep the babies in their room, and shut the door.

A primal sound tore through the apartment, a visceral roar, let loose from the throat of his broken wife, and Jason flew back to the television to see the faded “CONN” on the onesie all his children had worn, one after the other, the UCONN onesie that they had purchased after graduation, promising one another that their child would be a legacy Husky for sure.

Jason Jr. was sitting up, shivering slightly in only his onesie, and for a brief moment, stared directly into the camera, his bright blue eyes cool and calm in the midst of the chaos around him. He blinked, looked around, and then the camera shifted angles and he was gone.

Jason began pacing, grabbing his hair, “No, no, nonononono.” He paced in front of the television as the white cage was lifted by a crane.

He paced, tearing at his hair, muttering, “No no no no no no,” as the dark gate opened along the side of the arena and a pack of dogs, or wolves, descended upon the crowd of people in the center of the arena.

He paced, howling, as his wife stopped short and stared, mute, at the television just as the bottom of the white cage fell open and dozens of babies toppled out, one on top of the other, their fragile bodies falling, flopping, breaking, and a pack of vicious animals waiting below.

He didn’t catch his wife as she fainted.

He didn’t notice the bedroom door cracked and his oldest son’s eyes shot wide open.

He felt the world around him fall away as the camera zoomed in on the bloody, torn, faded UCONN onesie. And then it went black.

When Jason came to, his children were all dressed. Val was showered, her hair damp and her eyes red and bloodshot, dressed in her Church dress.

The stocky bald man stood in his doorway, casually holding a rifle, and watching him as he slowly sat up and got his bearings.

“Wouldn’t want to be late for Church,” the man drawled, smiling slowly as he watched Jason get up. “You know, Church absence is worth a few days in jail. Maybe more than a few. And that much missed work, well shit… you definitely won’t be able to pay us the full amount next month. I mean, of course, we did lower it to $400 for ya, to make it more… affordable. But there’s also that jail time to consider– a man is supposed to be present to guard his home…” the man’s eyes raked over Val from head to toe, “... his wife, his family.”

Jason felt a white-hot rage sear through his body. He stepped towards the man, who reflexively repositioned the weapon. Jason stopped.

He looked at his wife. Pale, broken, trapped in a living nightmare.

He looked at his children: a boy who would be doomed to the same fate as he, and two girls who would be made into walking wombs for some men, forbidden from having careers or freedom of their own. He caught a glance at himself in a small mirror by the front door.

Gaunt, graying, and stooped— he looked closer to 60 than 40.

Slowly, deliberately, he moved to his wife. He hugged her close, tucking her head beneath his chin the way she loved so much back in college. He kissed her head, whispering into her hair promises he knew he would never keep. And then suddenly, he whirled, his right fist making solid connection with the Wolf’s nose, feeling it shatter beneath his fist.

As the man stumbled backwards, Jason grabbed his weapon from him. He had only held a gun once, on a hunting trip with a friend’s family years ago, and it felt way more substantial than he remembered. Perhaps not the weight of the gun, but what it was to do was the biggest difference.

He shot once, quickly, without hesitation, directly between the Wolf’s eyes.

He turned, and Val looked up at him, instantly regaining some of her old confidence and strength back. She nodded, once, firmly. She moved aside.

With speed, as loud trucks advanced outside, Jason shot. First his daughters, Rosie, and Ruby, and freed them from lives of indentured servitude to cruel men. He faced Sean, he closed his eyes once, opened, and pulled the trigger. Again, for Silas.

The rumbling of the trucks was right in the street outside and he could hear men shouting.

He looked into her hazel eyes, as bright as the day he met her. She stood tall, gathered herself, and said, “I love you, Jason. Now save us all.”

With a primordial grunt, Jason pulled the trigger. His wife crumpled.

Turning to the large body of the man in the doorway, Jason retrieved the handgun from the holster on his hip.

Men were pouring out of trucks and up the sidewalk outside. He had seconds, only a few breaths left.

One… two…. three…

Jason breathed. He remembered his wife, ethereal on their wedding day in that ivory satin dress under the lights by the water. He remembered the birth of Sean, their first home, the nights he lay holding her. He stood, surrounded by his fallen family, and as the first armed Wolf burst through his front door, he shot. He shot every man who came through the door.

His piercing blue eyes full of tears, full of helpless rage, closed. A tear escaped.

One last shot.

He saved them all, just as she asked.

This is obviously not my usual content. I hope you enjoyed, and I hope you heed the many warnings within it.

Thank you for sticking around and reading one of my works of fiction. Maybe in a few years, maybe in a different time, I’ll have more time to write fiction.

As always, my friend, I am yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

