Today is Veteran’s Day 2025.

It’s been a roller coaster of emotion as we felt a blue tsunami bring forth an actual mandate in elections across the nation and down ticket all the way to local school boards, and then our party turns around and takes a knee. Food stamp cards are empty. Federal employees go without pay.

We’re all reeling.

Today, the man in charge sends out an email selling hats fresh off the Chinese production line with gold stitching: “Veterans For Trump” at a cool $47 a pop, after his meeting yesterday wherein he hosted a former al-Qaeda leader in the White House.

I had to take a beat.

I was very lucky during my service that I did not see active combat. But I had friends who did.

I had friends who died.

I had friends who took their own lives years later.

I had friends lose years of their lives, marriages, families due to the mental anguish of carrying the battle with them everywhere they went.

VA mental health care has been cut, leaving many of those men and women to despair in their darkness… alone.

And now, disabled veterans who qualify for SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or food stamps, are facing food insecurity.

So today, I have a simple mission for you, my friends. Help get Americans fed.

Feeding America is a national nonprofit with over 600 food banks and over 2,000 food pantries nationwide. Every dollar donated provides 10 meals to people experiencing food insecurity.

Donating to Feeding America through our combined campaign here on Substack helps get food to hungry people. What better, and more simple, cause? I can think of none.

We are all looking for ways to make a difference. Here is your action item today: click the image below to donate to Feeding America.

Tomorrow, point your gaze towards Washington, and reach out to every one of your elected officials to demand they restore mental health care in full to veterans, immediately.

That’s it for today, folks. I’m a bit soul weary, and Veteran’s Day is always a bit weird for me. Some gave all, but all gave some… none of us walked away unscathed.

I appreciate your continued support, and keep an eye out for fresh articles dropping soon spilling the tea on the NDAA.

As always, I am yours in solidarity,

