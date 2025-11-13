CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

The Window of Discussion: Feeding & Supporting America

Today we discussed quite a bit, from the sometimes complicated roots of grassroots organizations and how we have to be sharp to vet those organizations, to hunger and its very real implications in our society.

I share my personal story with hunger briefly, and out of the remembrance of that time, I’m sharing this link for you to be able to give to Feeding America and help feed your fellow Americans.

https://teamfeed.feedingamerica.org/participants/counterstorymedia

Your incredibly generous donations are ensuring that ten meals for every dollar are provided to our friends and neighbors. And that, my friends, makes you a hero!

