TLDR: I’ve compiled some tips from years of gardening to encourage you to get started growing your own food if you’ve got the space. You don’t need a ton of money, just dirt, water, sun, and patience, and you can even buy seeds with an EBT card.

Hey y’all!

I’ve been busy, busy in my garden, getting everything squared away. I’ve almost reached the tipping point of the season where caring for the garden is mostly maintenance and patience.

Because of a combination of super concerning factors (prolonged drought, lack of snowpack in western states, fertilizer hung up in the Strait of Hormuz, and the closure of tens of thousands of small farms across the nation), I really buckled down on optimizing my garden this year. This means planting more calorie-dense and protein-packed foods, getting serious about irrigation, and encouraging each of you to consider planting a Victory Garden.

But what “victory”?? To me, “victory” is defined by leveling up in self-sustaining home practices and connecting with local community. Many of my neighbors are elderly and rely on Social Security and small pensions. Last year I was able to deliver some of them fresh produce on a regular basis. That definitely feels like a victory! Turning a $2 seed packet and some dirt and water into food for my community is a huge win!

Food is central to community, as we’ve seen throughout history. We gather around tables, in kitchens, and in gardens to learn the age-old art of feeding ourselves and those around us. I’ve been cautioning for many years, a couple of decades now, that there are far too many people in this nation that don’t know how to cook without opening a box or can. While watching a new generation of young people learn to cook a head of cabbage is reassuring, the fact that they were forced into it because a cabbage was all they could afford is deeply concerning.

And when your government is actively being oppressive and cutting programs for its citizens to access food, then growing food becomes an act of resistance.

So whether you call it a Victory Garden or a Resistance Garden, make no mistake: your time and energy may find few more satisfying and productive results than growing food.

Growing Real Food On A Suburban Lot

Food, gardening, and cooking is an invaluable act of resistance in uncertain and tense political times (and when those political times intersect with rough weather, drought, and climate change, the importance of the humble act of gardening grows to the level of survival). Last year I grew over 600 pounds of food in my suburban yard, and I am shooting for at least 800 pounds this year. With that volume of food, we had fresh produce daily and I was able to share with the four households nearest me.

I’m going to share with you what I’ve planted so far on my 1/4 acre suburban lot, and follow that with my top ten tips for new and veteran homesteaders.

Across four 8’ square in-ground boxes, one large plot (16’ x 20’), and various containers and raised beds I am currently growing:

16 tomato plants; 4 sauce tomatoes, 4 slicing tomatoes, 4 cherry tomato, 4 heirloom varieties (it’s a lot, but tomatoes are excellent for canning and freezing [sauces])🍅

6 okra 🌱

4 eggplant 🍆

4 bell pepper 🫑

2 jalapeno 🌶️

2 thai chili peppers 🌶️

2 pepperoncini 🌶️

6 cabbage 🥬

6 brussels sprouts 🥬

10 cucumber 🥒

10 summer squash 🌱

4 zucchini 🌱

4 spaghetti squash 🌱

2 pumpkin 🎃

4 large potato towers- probably will have six large towers and some smaller grow bags before it’s all said and done 🥔

16 beans; 3 lima bean, 6 pole bean, 8 pinto beans (and a smattering of other beans that came up and I’m not sure of their variety) 🫘

4 sugar snap peas 🫛

variety of lettuces mixed with pollinator flower seeds 🥬

herbs: large in-ground bed of mixed herbs, “kitchen” herbs in pots, and in vertical garden

6 strawberries 🍓

🪴🌱🪴🌱🪴🌱

Second round of seeds have been started and are just sprouting:

2 watermelon 🍉

2 cantaloupe 🍈

sunflowers 🌻

2 kale 🥬|

2 bok choy 🥬

4 broccoli 🥦

lots and lots of marigolds and flowers 🪷🌸🌺🌼

🌞🌞🌞🌞

Because I recycle some of the dirt I use when potting plants, I have at least a dozen “volunteer” plants… dormant seeds in last year’s soil that have popped up in the containers. I’m going to carefully dig those up and pot them and place them on a table in my front yard with a sign encouraging neighbors to grow their own… I’ve got several tomato, squash, and cucumber plants that have come up this way.

I also have several extra plants from extra-prolific seeds that I’m taking to my daughter’s school for their garden, whose yield will be donated to the local food bank.

Tips and Tricks

Here are some things I’ve learned that I can share with you so you don’t have to learn the hard way!

1) Irrigation.

INVEST IN IRRIGATION. Whether it’s a setup of soaker hoses attached to timers, or rain barrels with drip systems, getting your irrigation sorted is going to be the most important part of your garden journey, especially this year. This drought is no joke. Investing in rain barrels will surely pay off, especially over years of use.

2) Use great dirt.

I am obsessed with all Fox Farms products, but there are some local nurseries that sell their own blend and they’re awesome, too. Your local nursery is more likely to blend compost and soil specific to your region, so it’s worth checking out.

**Note, this is another side tip: if you have a bad back, like I do, invest or scope out thrift stores and free posts for a decent wagon. It makes my job a lot easier if I can pull large bags of soil, sand, and rocks rather than attempting to carry them around my property. While you’re at it, also get a hat. You’re going to get more sun than you think you will.

3) Compost.

Get whatever size composting bin you can fit on your property and use it religiously. I potted my seedlings in medium size pots with sand in the bottom, a layer of my own compost, and then Fox Farms Coco Loco soil, and they are all growing like gangbusters. Getting seedlings a great start during the first six weeks of growth is the best thing you can do for your garden, and having your own compost is an excellent way to do that!

4) Creativity.

Plant food in buckets. Plant them in bowls and bricks and literally anywhere you can think of. It doesn’t have to look pretty if it grows edible food. Look at the sides of your house… which external walls get lots of sun? Buy some bean seeds and twine from the dollar tree and string them up on that sunny wall. Don’t just look at the ground space you have available, look at every place the sun hits your house and find ways you can plant vertically.

Below is my first (of many, to be sure, because of the low-effort nature as well as the sound of trickling water through the day… love it!) self-sustaining vertical garden. I took a metal tub I already owned, bought a solar-powered pump, a $10 48” pipe, a $2 elbow, $6 shower arm, and $9 4” rain shower head, and stackable planters from the Dollar Tree ($1.25 each). I’ve used water loving plants like strawberries, cilantro, chives, and parsley, and since the pump is solar powered, as long as it has water, this garden comes to life every day when the sun hits it and it provides continual water for the duration of the hottest part of the day.

No electricity. No irrigation to run. Just a simple loop that can save a household a couple hundred bucks over a season if they cook and eat at home a lot. Can be customized with all herbs, lettuces and greens, or all strawberries. I like a mix because strawberries are heavy feeders… herbs less so.

Best part: I can just squirt a little plant food in the water at the bottom and it will get distributed throughout. It really can’t be easier.

5) Patience and attention.

While you must be patient when growing plants, you also have to pay attention. Yellowing leaves may mean it needs more water, has too much water, or needs nitrogen/food. Stick your finger in the dirt to eliminate the first two, and put a regular reminder on your phone’s calendar to remind you to feed the plants on a regular basis… or, another point…

6) Companion planting.

Growing certain plants together can maximize resources and minimize how much you need to add to your soil. Growing beans next to tomatoes, cabbage, squash etc. works because the leafier plants need nitrogen and bean plants provide it. I like to plant the crops I know will grow large first, let them get their roots in for a couple of weeks and start to spread, then plant their companion plants around them. Marigolds, garlic, and onions throughout the garden helps deter pests, as well.

7) Let nature do its thing.

Sometimes something just really takes off in a certain area. I have a hefty patch of lemon balm and another of oregano. Neither are necessarily where I’d like them to be, but who am I to argue with where nature put them? Both are herbs with medicinal qualities as well as culinary uses, so they are very valuable and I’m glad they’re thriving so they’re staying right where they are. Likewise, I won’t be attempting to grow hearty plants in a particular box in my front yard which is very shaded… I threw some shade-loving flowers, mint, and Columbine (a native plant) with a small birdbath in that box to be the pollinator box. I also scattered some lettuce seeds so if they grow it’s a bonus but if not, the box will still serve a very valuable purpose in the overall ecosystem. Speaking of which…

8) Pollinators.

Add flowers throughout your garden, as well as small birdbaths with rocks in the basin, to attract and provide a comfortable environment for pollinators (birdbaths don’t need to break the bank- a bowl on a log or stacked bricks works just fine). Our little pollinating friends need pollen but they also need water and a place to rest! Focus on native plants here; they’ll grow without much effort and local bees will seek them out.

9) Calorie counts!

When you’re planting an actual kitchen garden, look at the calories of what you’re planting. We are doing tons of beans, squash, okra, and potatoes, which are all dense calorie and protein packed foods. Also, it might go without saying, but plant what your family actually eats!! But this year more than any other, with an ongoing drought, a shortage of fertilizer, and the closure of thousands of small farms all before the summer agro season has even properly kicked off, if you’re investing in a home garden, make it the most bang for your buck!

10) Get free supplies.

Download the app Freebie Alerts on your phone. This app compiles every post for free stuff from Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Nextdoor, etc. People give away garden supplies quite frequently. Many of my tomato cages were free from a posting last year. People also post free seedlings and plants, as well as compost, mulch, and topsoil. You can save a ton of money by acquiring these resources from people who need to get rid of them, and you can also use it to post your own to contribute to someone else’s garden!

And the final and most essential rule is to have fun! I love bringing a speaker outside and listening to some music while I’m doing the more labor-intensive tasks, or sitting in the shade really quietly and just being still- sometimes pollinators, including beautiful Monarch butterflies, will come through in those moments of quiet.

Whether you can only manage a few containers on a sunny balcony or a robust rowed garden, growing plants from seed is an age-old meditative activity; growing edible food adds another layer of motivation and energy. And whether you call it a Victory Garden or a Resistance Garden, I am here right with you, fighting aphids and fascists the entire way.

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

The 50 stars on this design represent the 50 lives cut short while in ICE custody since January 21, 2025 when Donald Trump took control of the United States Government. Proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics that provide low cost or free immigration legal assistance.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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