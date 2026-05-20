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Barney's avatar
Barney
13h

Hi Melissa. I saw your article about the brussel sprouts, then went to find some info to assist you. Now I can’t find the article lol.

Anyway, give a homeopathic remedy to your sick plants.

You can find instructions at hpathy.com or buy a book about agro-homeopathy.

Here is some good material:

Agrohomeopathic remedies for worms on Brussels sprouts primarily involve Teucrium (specifically Teucrium marum or Teucrium polium) and Tanacetum (tansy).

Teucrium: This remedy is considered highly effective for nematodes and general worm infestations. In agrohomeopathy, applying Teucrium in potency is believed to confer immunity to pests on the plants, similar to how companion planting with thyme varieties repels moths.

Tanacetum (Tansy): Tansy oil is noted for its vermifugal action (worm-expelling properties). When used in potency, it is taken up by the plant to provide immunity against pests, including flies, beetles, and ants, which often accompany worm infestations.

These homeopathic approaches are typically used alongside cultural practices like crop rotation and physical controls such as hand-picking or row covers to manage cabbage worms and other larvae effectively.

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
1d

Just Wanted To Let You Or Anyone Know That Salmon Heads From Local Fish Market Buried On Top Of Gravel For Drainage Then Soil Makes Great Fertilizer For Plants & No (Does Not Attract Cats) Outside Plants!! My Grandpa Had Prize Winning Roses ♥️ I’m Right Now Planting My Flowers For Butterflies & Hummingbird’s Garden’s Next 👍 Thank You Melissa For All Those Wonderful Idea’s To Choose From For Planting 👍🔥✌️♥️

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