The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins

YOOOO we had a great time! Between yapping and glitching and freezing, we had a blast and hope you did, too! Episode ONE of many to come.

I hope you enjoyed your first evening at CounterStory Cafe, where we can be chill or we can stand on tables… whatever’s the vibe. We laugh, we rant, and we get shit done.

Today’s mission is this: we are living a real life Hunger Games here in America where the Press Secretary casually wears $690 Gucci earrings to a daily presser while Americans aren’t getting food stamp deposits and are literally going hungry. Ergo, it’s our job as Patriots, as Firebrands, as those with the Banner & Backbone, to help feed our fellow Americans. We leave no man, woman, or child behind. If you can give, please do. If you can’t, just consider sharing the campaign with your friends and family. Together, we rise. Let’s get people fed.

Until next week, you better be out getting up to some good trouble.