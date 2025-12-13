*I sometimes share personal anecdotes and stories; the names are always changed to protect and preserve everyone’s safety and dignity.

With a large family— six kids (and now, some of them have partners), grandparents who live in the home, and the two of us and occasionally a former spouse joining us— gifting during the holidays has always been a tremendous source of stress.

As the kids got older and had part-time jobs, they began contributing as meaningfully as they could. This, of course, began to create an imbalance as the unemployed siblings didn’t have the funds to give purchased gifts, but I was delighted to see they instead turned to creating homemade gifts.

My middle son made gorgeous works of art for every one of us.

My gift, direct from the artist, M. Richard

My oldest son would learn their favorite song on the guitar and perform it for them on Christmas Day.

But they all still felt the compulsion to give something tangible… and purchased.

The capitalist programming runs deep in all of us.

The result is that sometimes, there would be trades of cheap gifts, picked up at stores like Five Below, the Dollar Tree, etc. There was a humble rounding of the giver’s shoulders as the recipient opened a “cheap” gift, but was all the giver could afford and was selected with great care, time, and thought. I was honestly amazed at how creative they got with limited budgets and how their gifts showed a deep understanding of the recipient.

And I recalled those Christmases long ago, as a struggling single mom, when all I could afford to give my precious children, the most important and valuable people in the world to me, was cheap gifts from cheap stores. Toys I knew would break almost immediately, the flimsy plastic parts barely holding together straight out of the package.

It was humiliating.

Last year, my son’s partner, Willow*, gave me a gift. I was honestly surprised. We always make sure to give our children’s partners gifts but we never expect them to reciprocate, especially at their ages. I knew they only worked a part-time job and didn’t have an ideal home life. So just the fact that they thought of me when shopping and got me a gift was really incredible.

Willow is a soft soul being swept about in a world that’s already been cruel to them. They bear a lot of weight on their slight shoulders already, and I have always seen a bit of myself in them, especially in that they continue to fight for dignity in this world that wants us have-nots to never attain.

If you have dignity, you can raise your head, look your oppressor in the eyes, and call out their bullshit. Without dignity, you continue to accept their humiliations, and some even thank them for the abuse.

I opened the square box— it was a small, round coffee press. I love coffee, I live off the stuff, and so it was the perfect gift. I eagerly opened it to immediately use it, and Willow beamed. As we attempted to assemble it, however, it was clear a small plastic element was broken, rendering the whole thing useless.

Willow’s shoulders fell as their smile faded and the hurt crept across their face.

They were humiliated.

By a cheap manufacturer who sold cheap shit that poor people buy to show the people they love that they’re thinking of them. Because there’s no pride in craftsmanship anymore, the bottom line is the only consideration, and nobody along the decision line stops to think about spending your hard-earned, if meager, savings on an item that will break immediately out of the box.

They got your five bucks. They don’t care about you.

They don’t care about the embarrassment. The shame. The indignity of it all.

My granddaddy was a complicated, imperfect man, but he came from a generation of salesmen and craftsmen who would themselves be humiliated and embarrassed to produce or sell such cheap, easily breakable stuff. They were the men of steel: steel cars and washers and ovens and fridges. Items that, if you can even get your hands on one nowadays, will still run like new when you plug them in or start them up.

Because there was dignity in the process then. Dignity in factories, where men were paid enough to support families. Dignity in sales, where companies’ reputations depended on quality.

Then of course, somewhere along the way, we sold out.

Cheaper is better. Maybe getting ten cheap gifts for Christmas is better than one quality item. Or twenty even cheaper gifts. Or maybe open a new credit card in November.

The social media photos of a perfectly styled tree with a mountain of gifts around it, spilling into the next room.

Love defined as consumerism.

And yet, we still found ourselves with broken families. Divorce. Estrangement. Division. Seclusion. All the gifts in the world couldn’t fix our broken hearts, and yet every December, the tinny music in the advertisements makes us think it can.

Maybe this time, maybe this gift, will be the one.

Until the costs of necessities drives ever higher.

The grocery prices almost double what they were seven years ago. Landlords taking rents as high as possible without check, utility companies giving aid and comfort to tech companies while forcing unwilling and unknowing consumers to foot the bill, and all that is without consideration of the giant, black, festering elephant in the room: healthcare.

Parents, siblings, friends, and lovers look at holiday catalogues in the mail this year before throwing them in the trash with a sigh.

Who can afford gifts when rent’s due?

But the expectation is there. When poor people reach for cheap shit on discount store shelves, we’re reaching for a connection and absolution from a year of hard life, of sometimes harsh words and misunderstandings, an olive branch to signify our continual love and connection with this person, and the only way we’ve been trained to express this is through an exchange of goods.

So when that gift breaks upon arrival, it deals a devastating blow to our psyche; it reinforces our battle with self esteem when we can’t even afford to give someone we love an item that will last, as we hope our relationship will.

This quiet humiliation sets in, and some measure their own worth by it. They either resign themselves to it, or they skirt the law to drum up cash in ways they’ve been told are unacceptable, at least by federal code. They purchase dignity outside the bounds of the laws that the very same machine of power set into stone, and are called “criminal” for it.

What’s criminal is selling poor people shit that immediately breaks.

What’s criminal is paying workers such a meager wage they languish in poverty even when working sixty hours a week.

What’s criminal is humiliating young people and eroding their dignity, destroying their self worth, in the hopes they will willingly become your next serf class, servants in all but name, who will exchange cheap trinkets at the end of December because you told them their Messiah wants them to.

Jesus wants this? I feel like He would be super weirded out by all of it, and He would wrap us in His warmth and say, “Oh, my silly friends, I never wanted you to buy a bunch of plastic crap to fill landfills on my birthday. A nice brisket would be so much better.”

Or something like that.

Be with your family. Exchange gifts if you want, but also consider having a really good family talk about the whole concept. Setting some different expectations, traditions, and then sticking with it. Resisting the capitalist pull, recognizing that we’ve been manipulated, and stepping back from it as a family.

In the name of freedom, unentangling from corporate programming, maybe just have a nice brisket.

Let’s reclaim our dignity. Jesus said we deserve it.

The holiday season is fraught with emotion, nostalgia, and expectations. Take care of yourself. If you can’t buy gifts, you are not flawed in any way, shape, or form. You’re surviving the capitalist crush. If you don’t to go visit the family members who abused you, you’re good. Don’t go. You are allowed to choose your own dignity, sanity, and well-being, even on a day arbitrarily chosen to celebrate some thing.

Enjoy the season as you desire. Make a fire and enjoy a cup of tea. [Don’t do that if you live in an apartment without a fireplace; that’s arson.] Find ways to indulge in small comforts and reprocess how you manage these weeks.

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

