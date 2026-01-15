The First Ever (!) Coffee Chat in the CounterStory Cafe with Marlon Weems

Hey y’all!

I’ve been cooking up different ways to expand my work, and hosting my own “Coffee Chats” has been something I’ve been wanting to do for a while, and the New Year brought me just enough motivation to get going on it. These won’t be scheduled or anything; just whenever I get an opportunity to chat with a friend, I’ll take it!

Likewise, they won’t be super scripted in terms of topic, we’ll just be chatting about current events and how our life experiences inform our opinions on those events. I designed a little coffeeshop background for ambiance. (I noticed in the chat someone called it “hideous” or “ugly”, I can’t recall the exact word, but I don’t have the time nor inclination to change it up, so y’all come hang out in the ugliest little coffee shop on Substack!)

When Marlon Weems agreed to crack the champagne bottle over the bow of this show, I was elated! I think we had a great conversation that wove it way into some deep territory, but we shared some laughs, too.

Today’s Coffee Chat opened the way a lot of these conversations do lately: heavy, unguarded, and rooted in something that had clearly shaken us. We started with Minnesota, with the video of a young man shot in the eye and dragged away while bleeding, and how impossible it was not to see our own children in his face. That moment set the tone. This wasn’t an abstract discussion about politics or policy. It was about bodies, fear, and what it means to live in a country where brutality is becoming ordinary.

From there, the conversation moved where it often does when you sit with something long enough: to the why. We talked about the anger on display in these videos, the casualness of it, and how people get to a place where they can hurt strangers and feel justified. Jen Budd’s reporting came up, particularly her warning about Christian nationalism inside DHS and Border Patrol, and the idea that some agents genuinely believe they are carrying out a religious mission. That framing helped explain how moral certainty becomes a weapon, how violence gets baptized as righteousness.

History kept threading its way into the conversation. The Wilmington massacre, the Poor People’s Campaign, Fred Hampton—moments where multiracial solidarity was met with force, and where white allies were never spared once they crossed a certain line. That led to an uncomfortable but necessary truth: proximity matters. The closer you get to black life, the more fragile whiteness becomes, and the more likely you are to feel the consequences of a system built to protect it.

We grounded all of that in lived experience. There was the story of segregated schools passing down used textbooks, of never having a black teacher, of parents who wrote civil rights letters but never shared a dinner table with black friends as equals. I talked about the slow reckoning with language I once used, the apology that came years later, and how acceptance often came with conditions. And we talked about sidewalks—how something as basic as safe, walkable streets disappear the moment you cross into a black neighborhood, and how even asking why feels like a transgression.

The episode didn’t land on easy answers. It lingered instead in the tension between despair and responsibility, between wanting to leave and choosing to stay engaged. It was a conversation about noticing, about refusing not to see, and about what it costs to tell the truth out loud.

Thank you Cris, Ms. H, Bob, the Free Radical, TEOTWAWKI, PaulM, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Telling our stories, like the story of my life and the people I’ve met and what I’ve experienced, humanizes the nature of these horrific actions by our government’s leaders. If you would like to share your story, as a member of the LGBT community, or as an immigrant or migrant or refugee, please send me a message.

To support the work of CounterStory Media, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

