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I was an IT in the Navy, with a TS/SCI clearance. After I left active duty, I went to work as a government contractor at the Navy-Marine Corps Intranet, on both the ‘hi’ and ‘lo’ side (CLASSIFIED network and UNCLASS network).

During much of my time in military and federal service, I was tasked with being the first stop on check-in for many young men and women when they entered the field. I had to issue them their login to their email and internet access and any equipment, and then again when they were leaving the field, I had to reverse/revoke that access and receive any issued IT hardware.

The stories that were shared with me while they sat next to my desk, their eyes zoned out, when they got back from Iraq or Kuwait or wherever… they hadn’t processed that shit whatsoever, it just came out of them. They reported atrocities as if reporting the weather outside.

I knew a young woman, Navy sailor, who was sent to Iraq during one of the Mess Lotteries (when the Army was running short they’d pull from the Navy, and they’d pull names at random and announce who was going by posting the names on a bulletin board in the mess decks). She came back with a gnarly scar, still fresh and pink, on her neck. I was like “WHOA, I’m glad you’re okay!” and then she flatly relayed the day she was shot, turned around and saw it was a child who shot her, so she had to shoot back and “neutralize him” before he shot again.

And then I gave her her username and password and she left my office.

Then there was the information I saw across the screen; the message traffic of all classification levels. From young wives losing pregnancies and having to inform their spouse on board the ship or in the field to minute details of incident reports detailing the ‘accidental’ US assault on a childcare center, I watched the words of the war flow by.

I received a lot of information that way. I was 21-28 years old. I had no way to process that information or respond in any meaningful way. Besides, what could I say? I’m sorry? It was hell. We all knew it was. There weren’t any more words to make it any better.

And now, now that we’re about to do it all over again?

Once again, I find myself at a loss for words. Because there still aren’t words to make it any better.

. . . __ __ __ . . .

The men below are just the people I had some personal connection to during my time in service, or they served in the same squadron I did. I share their names and faces because I want to show the price of war, just a tiny bit.

There aren’t photographs to demonstrate the mental health destruction, and that’s huge.

This is the price we’re paying….

#NoIranWar

Army Spc Will Fersner, my high school friend and classmate.

On April 23, 2013, my high school friend and classmate Army Spc William Bryant Fersner lost his battle with PTSD at his home. Born in Florence, he was the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Bryant Doyle (Roseanne) Fersner. “Will,” as he was known, was a paramedic with the South Carolina National Guard. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and attended USC. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 74 and received his Eagle Scout Award.

Will gave unselfishly and served in the United States Army, serving during the Iraq Conflict. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Kershaw, and a volunteer fireman with the Marion Fire Department.

He left this earth at 31 years old after a mighty battle of many years with PTSD, and he left behind a 7 year old daughter.

This is the price of war.

#NoIranWar

HM2 Chris Gage, my friend.

Christopher August Gage was my ride-or-die buddy in my late teens/early 20’s, joining me for local punk shows and road trips, and he enlisted in the Navy after I did. Joining the military as a Navy Corpsman with the 1st Marine Division, he served two tours in Iraq. He passed away on March 16th, 2022 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C. from Stage 4 colon cancer.

Colorectal cancer has been proven to be a direct link to burn pit exposure, of which Chris had plenty. By the time his cancer was found, it was completely throughout his body and he died mere days after the diagnosis.

Incidentally, he died on the anniversary of my first husband’s death, who had also been a good friend of his. I still don’t quite know how to feel about that other than…. devastated. The three of us kicked around town quite a bit. And now it’s just me.

He was the most loving father and husband. He was very fond of a good “dad joke” and making his children groan loudly. Chris was a gaming nerd, who enjoyed video games, Warhammer 40k, and playing Dungeons and Dragons with his family, and we shared a love of west-coast turn-of-the-century punk like The Bouncing Souls.

He left behind him three children and his wife, Ariel.

This is the price of war.

#NoIranWar

AB2 Robinson, my shipmate on the USS Eisenhower

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Lemar Robinson, a shipmate on board the Ike, died Oct. 4, 2008, aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

AB2 Robinson was struck by an aircraft on the flight deck during flight operations and was pronounced deceased 16 minutes later.

Family said he had a strong love and commitment to them and his friends, adding that he was a loving son and brother and a devoted father. He was survived by his parents, Sherrene and Robert, three children, and three siblings.

This is the price of war.

#NoIranWar

The men who perished at the MH-53 crash in Sigonella. CDR. Kevin A. Bianchi, LT. Peter Ober, Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Brian P. Gibson, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Samuel Cox

My last duty station in the Navy was with HC-4, the Sea Stallions, a squadron for the mammoth MH-53 & CH-53 helicopters.

The squadron suffered a loss when a helicopter crashed on 16 July 2003, outside Sigonella, and all those on board perished.

The dead included Executive officer CDR. Kevin A. Bianchi, LT. Peter Ober, Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Brian P. Gibson, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Samuel Cox .

This is the price of war.

#NoIranWar

HM3 House, who left this earth without ever meeting his child.

Another CH-53 helicopter crash caused the death of Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class John D. House, killed 26 JAN 2005. From his obituary:

House 28, of Ventura, Calif.; assigned to Naval Medical Clinic Hawaii, Marine Corps Units Detachment, Pearl Harbor; killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Rutbah, Iraq.

House was in Iraq when his son was born on Christmas Eve, but he was able to hear little James’ first cries of life over a satellite phone. A few days later, a video hookup allowed House to see him.

But the 28-year-old Navy medic never got to meet his son face-to-face. He was killed, along with 30 Marines, in a helicopter crash Wednesday near the Iraqi town of Rutbah, about 220 miles from Baghdad.

House, who was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was scheduled to return to the United States next month. He was originally scheduled to return in July, his family said, but remained in Iraq because of a shortage of medics.

In a letter to his family he had written of bonding with his military comrades and of worrying constantly about them, said his mother, Susan House of Simi Valley.

“I know all of them ... even in the dark, by their mannerisms,” he wrote home. “I don’t know how I am going to deal with losing any of them. It is my job to take care of them and keep them safe.”

House, who was on his second mission to Iraq, married his wife, Melanie, in September 2001.

The 1994 graduate of Moorpark High School had enlisted in the Navy in 1998 for the education benefits, his mother said Thursday. He planned to leave the military when his enlistment was up next year, his mother said, so he could spend more time with his wife and son.

This is the price of war.

#NoIranWar

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In 2023, I began a publication on Medium for the stories of veterans. Only veterans: no “think tanks”, no politicians (unless they are a veteran and telling a related story), no spin, no fluff. The words of veterans themselves so you can see for yourself the price we pay and pull back the veil a bit for civilians.

I’ve decided to migrate that publication over to Substack, knock off the dust, republish the incredible pieces we’ve already run on Medium, and open up for new stories. If you are interested in submitting your piece for publication in Served, shoot me a message and I’ll work with you from a scrap of an idea or memory to putting together a full piece.

Message Melissa Corrigan, she/her

If you’re interested in subscribing to this publication, just know that these are going to sometimes be raw, intense pieces that share the brutal realities of war, carnage, mental health, suicide, and more. While it may be tempting to shy away from such material, you also honor the men and women who share their stories by boldly receiving what they so bravely share.

All pieces will be free, but paid subscriptions will help me devote the time to meeting these veterans where they are, assisting with editing, formatting, and wordsmithing, and ensuring their stories are given the due attention they deserve before their publication.

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This war in Iran has kicked up many memories of my own, and since the VA has cut mental health care for many veterans, I know lots of others will be fighting their own memories as our nation engages, once again, in bloody combat in the Middle East.

You don’t have to suffer alone. I am here. If you want to write down your stories and never, ever publish them, we can do that, too. Get a paper journal and write it down. One day you may be ready to share, or maybe never.

But for every story you have, there’s a civilian who thinks they support war, thinks they support combat, and your story may change their thinking.

My mind and heart are heavy today, friends. I remember my comrades in arms, and I share their stories with you so that you may remember and honor them, too.

If you’d like to send a message to this administration, make a sign and join us this weekend at your local No Kings rally.

As always, I am yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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