CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Mark Story's avatar
Mark Story
4d

Deepest respect to you and your fallen friends Melissa💗This is why since I was 18 in 1980 , I would never encourage anyone I know and love to join the military because I dont trust our government to make informed decisions on committing our troops to wars

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Emma Ray's avatar
Emma Ray
4d

Your post brought me to tears! Although none of my brothers were sent to war, two were in the Navy and stationed in San Diego and Greece. It is horrifying to consider what these young people sustain during combat. Thank you for this dose of reality, Melissa.

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