TLDR: I’m still alive! I’ve been elbows-deep in getting my garden in the ground and expanding it to provide as much for community donation. Looking forward to my summer schedule and bringing you more quality pieces to education and inform!

Hey y’all!

As I review my stats since I began writing “full time” a few years ago, May is always my lowest month in terms of online output. It’s because I’m busy putting in my garden for the year (with the help of the whole family!). Every day is some task, whether prepping a new bed, turning and dividing compost, repotting seedlings, repairing fences, gates, etc., building new boxes, and every year I try something new, horticulturally, so that’s a learning curve. This year I’m working on incorporating more hydroponic growing to utilize vertical space on our limited property.

I’m also learning an entirely new way of cooking and eating without gluten this year, which ain’t all bad… last night I made pupusas with a quick curtido (pickled cabbage slaw) and they were insanely good. That’s gonna be on the regular rotation, but the process of learning new recipes is pretty time consuming.

My priorities this summer:

☑️Complete my collection of memoir essays and do my best to get it published by fall. Here’s the cover, and within a few weeks I’ll have a pre-order site up and running for you…

☑️Keep an eye on current events and bring you the most important issues. Make sure you’ve subscribed to get them as soon as they drop!

☑️Maximize production of our garden to be able to store up food for ourselves and also share our harvest with our immediate neighbors, most of whom live on Social Security and small pensions. Here’s some of our garden thus far:

I haven't taken many photos at all... I'll update with more pictures as the garden grows!

☑️Keep building local connections and parallel systems to support our neighbors most in need. If the Suffolk ICE dispatch center is approved, this will take top priority as our community will undoubtedly be inundated. Because of some health issues, I’ve stepped back from some direct action, but in its stead I’ve been working on other ways to support this community, including designing a line of products whose proceeds will go to the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics that provide low cost or free immigration legal assistance.

☑️Keep learning new ways of cooking to utilize our harvest and prioritize diet in keeping everyone in the house healthy.

☑️Enjoy my son’s high school graduation and last summer of being sort of a kid before fall, and whatever his version of adulting looks like, comes around. Two of my sons are hiking a portion of the Appalachian Trail this summer, something that I also did around their age. Watching children blossom into adulthood during these fraught times is a bit scary but also wildly inspiring as I see their moral and ethical centers take root as they loudly and vocally oppose fascism in word, music, and action. They inspire me to keep going, every single day.

This year has been especially difficult. I lost my health insurance at the end of January when the ACA credits expired, and with it I lost my prescription medication. All of them. With other health issues, it’s been pretty sobering and I’ve been forced to slow down and give myself the attention and time to deep healing, getting accustomed to life with no Wellbutrin or hormones, so I’m just raw dogging life right now… which proves pretty damn difficult some days.

I’m also, whether by nature or life experiences, an empath, and the onslaught of horror we’ve witnessed in the past few years has utterly fried my emotional center. My heart is broken into a million pieces for the people around the world who have been plunged into unimaginable suffering because of our nation, our government, our tax dollars. The depth and breadth of the wound to humanity is profound.

Add to all of this the whiplash of conflicting messaging: on one hand: “Don’t let everything negative consume you! Look away for your own sanity!” and on the other, simultaneously: “If you’re a white person and you’re not engaging, if you’re looking away, you’re a rotten, entitled, privileged piece of shit!” is completely mind-bending and difficult to navigate, especially for people for whom self care has already been a struggle to master.

There has not been one single day since Jan. 20, 2025, that I have not looked into the abyss. I plunged myself into it, immersed in documents and executive orders and rulings and memos, and I thought if I brought forward the truth, the shocking facts and realities buried in these documents, maybe I could move the needle, just slightly. What I got was drones outside my house and a fear that is new, icy and raw, when I contemplate risking the safety of my children, husband, and mother for a message that never seems to land on the ears it needs to: specifically, the residents of my city who seem to not care about mass surveillance, abusive and illegal ICE behavior, and blatant, rotten corruption at the core of our city’s leadership.

Yelling into the void is okay. When the void comes and yells back, it’s unsettling.

I believe the next several months are going to be brutal for the US. MAGA is splintering, and some of it over something as absurd as a Trump-branded cell phone. Republicans realize their base is faltering and so they are going to pull out all the stops to swing this election. AI and mass surveillance are growing and spreading their reach by the fucking hour. Flock, Palantir, Axon, and other mass surveillance corporations are digging in hard to establish the framework for a surveillance state that rivals any in the world, and I saw a comment yesterday that chilled me to my core. The Republican base seems to think the mass surveillance network in China is something we need to not only match but “beat” in breadth and scope— they literally see this as some kind of competition and China can’t “beat us” in the field of mass surveillance. This is the ‘party of small government',’ remember…. remember??

Getting in the garden every year is very grounding and healing, but it also admittedly takes away from my work here. (Don’t worry, statistically the autumn months are massively productive for me so if you’ll just hang in there, you’ll get a ton of content come September- October!) As for now, I’ve gotten most of my plants in the ground, so the bulk of my hands-on work is done and I’m coming back to get caught up and figure out what I’m going to write about next.

What I like about Substack is that you all are always here, always supportive, and genuinely understanding and compassionate. As a “social network” goes, it’s the absolute best there is but not because of any feature of the platform, it’s just because of YOU. Aside from a random asshole or Nazi who pops into my comments, the overwhelming response is positive. I can’t tell you how reassuring that is, especially in times like these where we are learning daily how truly awful humans can be.

So stay tuned… I’ll be back in your inbox before you know it, bringing you tidbits of info to keep you informed, educated, and empowered. Thank you for understanding my body’s seasonal rhythms and being committed for the long haul. And as always, I am yours in solidarity…. no matter what.

💜 XoXo

The 50 stars on this design represent the 50 lives cut short while in ICE custody since January 21, 2025 when Donald Trump took control of the United States Government. Proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics that provide low cost or free immigration legal assistance.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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