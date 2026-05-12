CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Mike Van Horn's avatar
Mike Van Horn
May 12

“Don’t let everything negative consume you! Look away for your own sanity!” This is your inner voice speaking softly to you. Pay attention to it.

“If you’re a white person and you’re not engaging, if you’re looking away, you’re a rotten, entitled, privileged piece of shit!” This is an outer voice, shouted by an invisible chorus that glories in performative outrage. Whenever you hear this, refocus on your inner voice and let this one slip past you.

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A.Calderwood's avatar
A.Calderwood
May 12

Please find a prescription drug help app of some sort (GoodRX, etc. will give you a list!) and try to keep getting your prescription medications. !!!!

Truly, they are not really optional, but essential, in order for you to be your best self physiologically to cope with everything else going on. (It's like putting on your own oxygen mask first.)

You may be "broke" but go over your budget again and you will see that there are other ways to cut corners and your meds are not where to start.

You have to invest in your well being and physical self so as to most effectively deal with life not just now but for the next decades ahead, these medications are maintaining an optimum future for your health and body physiologically as well as psychologically (seriously, you can positive attitude some of the things those meds help with but not all, despite your most upbeat thinking and determination you can't really overcome some of the issues with losing the important influences --the hormones especially, that keep your bones stronger into old age-- that help in different ways to help keep you whole and balanced and even-keeled and your body maintain equilibrium.)

Top Prescription Discount Apps (2026):

* GoodRx: Best for overall savings, price comparison, and pharmacy coverage.

* BuzzRx: Top choice for combining savings (up to 80%) with a charitable mission, widely accepted at major chains.

* SingleCare: Highly rated (4.8 stars) for finding, comparing, and using coupons.

* RxSaver: Excellent for competitive pricing on brand and generic drugs.

* ScriptSave WellRx: Useful for comparing prices at over 54,000 pharmacies and managing medication lists.

Key Features to Look For:

* Price Comparison: All listed apps compare prices at local pharmacies to find the lowest cost.

* Digital Coupons: Instant access to savings cards to show the pharmacist.

* Pet Medication Savings: Several apps (e.g., GoodRx) cover pets.

* Medication Tracker: Tools to manage refills and set pill reminders.

These apps are free to use and do not require insurance, though they cannot be combined with insurance copays. They are ideal for high deductibles or medications not covered by insurance.

(Please take the investment in yourself seriously and give this your best effort. Cut other corners but not your health.) !!!

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