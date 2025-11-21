When I began writing here on Substack, I was bringing you my personal narratives. Stories of my life, of being an adoptee, of growing up in conservative evangelical Christianity, of serving in our military, and of parenting gender nonconforming kids in a new generation.

And then the world shifted around us.

My minor in Journalism came in clutch as I began digging deep into Executive Orders, shocking legislation, and unprecedented constitutional violations that began emerging out of DC.

I’ve brought you in-depth analysis on Trump’s plan to assemble an “SS” in the US, which unfortunately has come to fruition with violent DHS, ICE, and Border Patrol teams being unleashed in cities across America.

I’ve brought you in-depth coverage of Flock Safety Inc.’s growing mesh network of mass surveillance being built and installed in over 5,000 American cities and towns.

I’ve begun my own one-page pamphlet (a la Thomas Paine), The New Papers. These are actual printed one-pagers that I print and distribute across Hampton Roads, VA, and in DC occasionally. Partners are also printing and distributing in several cities across the US. This little renegade project brings me absolutely zero income but a great deal of personal satisfaction, just like other projects like the 1A Collective [launching soon] and the Unmask guerrilla site.

As the year passed, it became clear that the mainstream media has totally checked out, bent the knee, and absconded with the trust of the public as they have repeatedly refused to appropriately cover the actions of the regime tearing through our constitution and governmental bodies with a battering ram.

Conflicting reports, video, and photo out of major American cities led the average individual to wonder what is real and what’s fiction? What’s a narrative, propped up with carefully staged photo and video, or even AI “enhanced” footage?

What is real??

Out of this abundance of concern, I have traveled to DC multiple times during the past eleven months to see with my own eyes and hear with my own ears what is really going on in our nation’s capital.

During one of these visits, I even broke news of a golden statue unveiled on the National Mall glorifying Dear Leader and his benevolence towards the crypto industry:

When in DC for that trip, I decided to attempt to return at least once a month to put my eyes and ears on the ground so that YOU can have a direct view into what’s going on in the capital.

I returned on Nov. 5th, and brought you into the heart of a protest march, giving you a live view, just like you were there with me, marching alongside our fellow patriots, showing you in real time that no one was “violent”, or destructive, or anything but peacefully exercising our constitutional rights within the bounds of the law and the permits issued.

You saw it firsthand.

And because you saw it firsthand, you knew not to believe any fantastical narrative or AI-generated fiction. That’s the power of having a woman on the ground.

Tomorrow I return to DC, and you’ll be right there with me.

As I’ve walked this path, a great many people have decided to walk with me. To subscribe, even pay a few dollars a month to support this work.

I carry you with me every step of the way.

CounterStory Media is undergoing a bit of change.

What began as a project to help survivors of all stripes tell their stories has not abandoned that vision but rather has expanded to include investigative journalism and first-hand reporting, as I am able.

The mission of CounterStory Media has always been to audit existing societal narratives, one story at a time. In an age where the societal narratives are being written by a fascist regime implementing an authoritarian takeover of our government, there is no better mission than to audit those narratives with truth, one story at a time.

CounterStory Media now has a home, a brick and mortar office space in historic Old Towne Portsmouth, Virginia, in the heart of a major military enclave, an international shipping hub, and a wildly diverse political landscape.

All of this explosive growth is due to you, dear reader. Your support, whether through financial contributions or simply by contributing, commenting, and sharing my work, has bolstered my resolve and my capabilities to continue to strive upwards, to give broader and broader range for my voice so that the truth I share can be amplified across our land.

Thank you.

And I pledge to honor your commitment and continued support by continuing to bring you the facts, sometimes laced with exasperated profanities, but never tinged with mistruths or deception.

A new media is emerging. You are on the front edge of this return to journalistic integrity and honor. Your support makes you a patriot in this fight.

I appreciate your patience as I dig into reworking my website, some affiliate projects, and partnerships to align all of my energies directly forward and upward as this ship takes off. I look forward to bringing you updates, fresh content, and more of what you crave: news you can trust.

As always, I am yours in solidarity,

