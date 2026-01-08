I am intentionally not providing yet another take on the shooting in Minneapolis; instead, I am covering a bit of good news for those of us of the anti-white-supremacy crowd (which I sincerely hope is all of my readers).

Did you know in the crusty underbelly of the interwebs there existed a website that has lovingly been referred to as “Tinder for Nazis”?? A whole ass website for white supremacists to find another, fall in love, and make lots of little Aryan babies, as Dear Leader instructed.

It’s true! But fear not! Once a-fucking-gain, a woman has come to the rescue.

media.ccc.de via YouTube

A German hacker known as “Martha Root” stepped up to the podium at a recent tech conference and opened a command prompt screen. From there, she began systemically deleting the root files for the website WhiteDate, the site where thousands of white supremacists went to meet and date.

At first the audience was quiet as confused whispers scattered through the crowd, and then the applause began. And then they stood. To a roaring standing ovation, she brought down the house as she deleted the final files, effectively wiping the entire site and its related databases from the internet.

But she had one more trick up her hot pink sleeve: turns out, she had downloaded the database of users and their profiles and decided to make her own site: OKstupid.lol [I literally guffawed when I saw the URL] where you can search the entire database and each profile is pinned [as a potato🤣] to a map denoting their location.

Not only did she execute this in real time and make it look easy, she dealt out some sick burns in the process, stating the site’s security was so weak it ‘would make even your grandma’s AOL account blush’.

The event’s host organization bragged, “The hack “demonstrates how algorithms, AI personas, and investigative thinking can expose hate, challenge its narratives, and break down its echo chambers,” further stating: “We show how technology can be used in the fight against extremism.”

Share

I literally wrote y’all on NYE and said 2026 is going to be hell. Once again, I seriously hate being right, and damn, what they managed to pack in the first seven days is truly remarkable. Along with all the national news, my family experienced a tremendous loss yesterday as our elder dog lay down by the bank of a nearby waterway and made his journey across the rainbow bridge. He had been in severe decline for the past few months and we’d begun discussions about how we could help him, so I find solace that he was able to make that journey on his own terms.

I’ll share my husband’s favorite photo of Rex, Sir Rexington Corrigan the First of His Kind, and I thank you deeply from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and sympathy.

Rex, the most distinguished little gentleman. May he rest in peace and find all the chickens to chase, with no arthritis pain, in the next realm.

And as always, I remain yours in solidarity,

Telling our stories, like the story of my life and the people I’ve met and what I’ve experienced, humanizes the nature of these horrific actions by our government’s leaders. If you would like to share your story, as a member of the LGBT community, or as an immigrant or migrant or refugee, please send me a message.

To support the work of CounterStory Media, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Subscribe for $1!

Subscribe for $2!

Subscribe for $3!

Subscribe for $4!

Subscribe at full price!

Help feed our neighbors across America experiencing food insecurity this holiday season: https://teamfeed.feedingamerica.org/participants/counterstorymedia

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

If you’d like to subscribe and you’re a veteran, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you are an adoptee, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you love my work, consider buying me a coffee?