Meet Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong--The Kind of Leader We Deserve

This is exactly the energy, spirit and compassion we should be seeing out of our elected representatives
Walter Rhein's avatar
Walter Rhein
Jan 29, 2026

Hello Everyone!

I’m so delighted that Francesca Hong took some time out of her busy schedule to talk to me. She has wonderful energy and the kind of compassionate spirit that’s exactly what we need right now.

Imagine a government run by people who have actually had to work for a living rather than entitled Ivy League nepo babies. That’s the whole point of a democracy isn’t it? Why shouldn’t we elect governors who use the power of their office to help everyone? Why are Americans so reluctant to embrace an idea that should be common sense?

You can read about Francesca’s platform here. I think you’ll be delighted. It’s very progressive.

You can also follow her here:

Francesca Hong
WI State Rep D - 76 | G’s Mom | Chef & Bartender | HealthySchoolMealsforAll | #Bucks (she/her)

Do what you do friends! Let’s try to encourage Francesca to spend more time on Substack! I look forward to talking with her again!

Thank you Stuart Cohen, Jo Greenwood, Grandmother For Good, Ms.Yuse, Nancy B., and many others for tuning into my live video with Francesca Hong! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

