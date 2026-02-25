CounterStory Media

Meet WI Congressional Candidate Chris Armstrong

Walter Rhein
Feb 25, 2026

Hello Everyone!

I’m continuing to interview congressional candidates. I appreciate that more and more candidates are willing to talk to regular people like me. It allows us to break the DC echo chamber and ensure they’re listening to the concerns of the people.

I also hope that I can give them some arguments they can use when confronting their opponents. There are topics that need to be part of the national conversation. We’ve got to both win back control of our government, and we have to establish a messaging force of decency that can counter the Republican machine of hate propaganda.

Here’s Chris Armstrong’s web page.

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Catherine Mommsen, Jo Kooser, Ralph Carabetta, Karen C-Collector of Books 📖, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chris Armstrong! Join me for my next live video in the app.

