CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Aaron Waddell's avatar
Aaron Waddell
Apr 21

He absolutely writes as if he NEEDS us to understand just how mind-bogglingly intelligent and high-minded he is. Just astounding narcissism. But what would you expect from one of the people developing the technology that some experts believe has a 10-20% chance of being an extinction-level event?

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
Apr 21

A perfect blend of logic and rage. Thank You!

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