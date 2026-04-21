No, I didn’t read his whole book, and no, I don’t care to give much more time than this to this list. But since he had to call out military servicepeople in one of the points, I’d thought I’d give him the honor of hearing from someone who actually did serve (since he did not) and provide some real life perspective from a human being living in the US who isn’t insulated from reality by billions of dollars. To that point, you can buy me a coffee if you’d like, or subscribe below!

I had a little time this morning, so I read through the 22 points below, and I had some thoughts. This is by no means an exhaustive dissection of these points, as I don’t think they’re worth a lot of our time, but I did want to point out the obvious hypocrisy and agendas at play here. Without further ado [my thoughts on each point are italicized below]:

Palantir’s 22-point summary of Karp’s book:

1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.

It’s wild that the automatic assumption of paying a debt must be done through the defense sector. Silicon Valley could pour back into our society to improve the lives of average Americans in countless ways, but Alex focuses solely on the military. Interesting. This opening point puts on full display Alex’s singularity of thought: that the ends to a means must be achieved in some way through violence. Which is, I think, some kind of mental health diagnosis more than a real life philosophy, right?



2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible.

Silicon Valley designed a device so addictive that literally millions of Americans, probably the majority, can not put them down. Lawsuits are proving the innate addictiveness of the devices and their apps. To whom is his ire directed: the companies that designed them to function exactly as they are functioning, or the people utilizing them and falling prey to the addictive design? Hold your own sector accountable… oh, wait, there’s something about accountability below… keep reading.



3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public.

No shit, and yet Palantir is elbow-deep in taking away freedoms from the average people who are being surveilled by its technology. So economic growth and security… for whom exactly??



4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.

Hard power must be tempered by moral compass, full stop. Disregarding moral appeal to develop hard power using software is how killer robots come to be. Like drones that obliterate people from the sky. Like the ones Palantir has developed and perfected in Gaza. Alex doesn’t just want “something more than moral appeal”, he wants moral appeal gone altogether.

Also, soft power is precisely what achieved the “peace” Alex mentions in a point below of nearly a century with no world war. The establishment of USAID and its offices globally, which was a soft power, did more for peace than any gun or bomb ever did. But Alex just can’t accept the overwhelming evidence that proves that because it’s not violent enough for him.



5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.

Oh, so because our enemies won’t use any moral guidance in the development of murderous technologies we shouldn’t either? This is a classic Mom-ism: if your adversaries jumped off a bridge, you would too? Or you would race them to jump off first?? Israel can not draw the moral line for the world for the development of technologies or we are all walking ghosts at this point, but that is unfortunately exactly what is happening. This point in particular demonstrates Alex’s lack of maturity in thought.



6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.

Easy to say by someone who never served. Vietnam is an excellent case study for what happens when unwilling men are put into battle. Friendly fire is only one of the dangers that awaits. Put guns in the hands of Gen Z and see what happens…. even Alex Karp isn’t ready for that smoke, which is why he writes this as a total outsider, a non-veteran, and someone with more experience in Call of Duty than any type of real military experience. Forced military service never works out, and for the nation who demands it, it risks developing a population of mindless murder bots (see: Israel).

When we observe the callous cruelty of Zionist Israelis who celebrate when children die and who hold BBQs and cookouts outside the borders to Gaza so the smell wafts across the fences so the starving children will be taunted by the fragrance of cooking meat, where settlers murder Palestinians daily and take occupation of their homes, gardens, olive groves, and lands, and who have moved upon Lebanon to do the same, there is no clearer cautionary tale for forced conscription than the loss of humanity, decency, and basic morality that has occurred in the Israeli population.

7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm’s way.

Enlisted servicemen and women have been asking for better equipment for decades, but we’ve also been asking for better healthcare and preventative measures to avoid the need for healthcare at all (first Agent Orange, then burn pits— what’s next?). But somehow, when the vast majority of military veterans are speaking out against Palantir and its intimate involvement in our defense department, then you don’t want to listen to military people, eh, Alex?



8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive.

I think the general public would be more sympathetic to the $175K salary of our elected representatives if they themselves made even half of that on average. But we don’t. So it’s still a slap in the face to talk about the salaries of our federal workers and elected officials when the federal minimum wage won’t buy a combo meal at a fast food joint. I wonder if Alex even knows that a lot of Americans go into federal government work because it does pay better than a lot of “civilian” jobs, it was [pre-DOGE] considered more stable and secure, with better benefits and retirement, and thus was chosen because it was a better package than working in private sector.

If he thinks federal workers are paid poorly, wait until he finds out about the average civilian pay!

And it seemed that Alex really supported the work of DOGE, which FIRED hundreds of thousands, total, of federal workers… how’s that factor into compensating them more??



9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.

Oh, forgive us for actually having some kind of moral expectations for the people making the most important decisions for our nation.

Is a rapist to be trusted to make healthcare decisions for women? And yet that’s exactly what’s happening… because there has been too much space for ‘forgiveness’, and now we do have a cast of characters at the helm that we already regret.



10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.

Written like someone who exists above the structure the rest of us have to live in. Yes, again, like above, we have basic moral expectations of the people who run our nation because they are making the decisions that impact our quality of life. We don’t “look to the political arena to nourish our soul and sense of self”, we are literally held hostage by it. Our lives are determined by the people make those decisions. Even if we want to look away and stop being involved in politics, that doesn’t negate the impact it has on us. So what’s better, ignorance or paying attention? Alex wants us to look away and be ignorant of it because he himself has that luxury as he resides above the system the rest of us live in. He has the privilege of looking away, and he genuinely doesn’t understand why we don’t.



11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.

Oh, is Alex concerned because a CEO got capped and others are being threatened? Get over it. You’ve made yourself our enemy, and while you on one hand support genocidal maniacs and develop software technologies for the sole purpose of killing innocents, when the crosshairs are pointed your direction, suddenly there’s a moral imperative to slow down and think about what we’re doing?

Get a grip, dude. You’re the guy who fantasized openly on camera about spraying your enemies with fentanyl-laced urine from drones…. where was the “pause” in that scenario?



12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin.

A new dawn at which you and your cronies sit at the tip of the spear. If you want to talk moral imperatives, you’re holding the bag, buddy.



13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.

“Opportunity” which can only be realized if one can grasp the bottom rung of the ladder. Most Americans now are in the deep end with several feet of water between them and that last rung. Corporations like Palantir? Dumping more water by the thousands of gallons per second to widen that gap. But yeah, tell me more about “opportunity”… from a guy who claimed to be “poor” but whose father was a pediatrician. It’s always the ones who have that leg up that they refuse to acknowledge as they cosplay poverty for relatability when their words and actions demonstrate otherwise. People like MAGA fall for that. The rest of us do not.



14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war.

First of all, the absolute erasure of history for the veterans of Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan wars really is astounding. We have not had a “world war” in name, but it’s a fool and a revisionist who claims the past century has been unilaterally one of peace. And it’s really insulting to the allied nations who came alongside us for almost every one of those engagements to pretend that it was solely American power. That’s isolationist bullshit, and it completely ignores the US meddling via CIA that has caused countless conflicts in that span of time.

Alex believes the wars in smaller nations “don’t count”, even and perhaps especially when they are directly caused by the great and powerful US. American power has not “made peace”, it has ended wars. Those are fundamentally different on such a basic logic level that I’m really wondering about this guy’s academic and intellectual abilities.



15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.

Punishment for engaging in genocide must be deep and painful to successfully correct the course for the future of global cooperation. There’s no debate here. Maybe Alex believes the “defanging of Germany was an overcorrection” because he knows that’s what’s coming, eventually, for Israel, unless they nuke everything first. Which just provides more justification for strict and stringent punishment for crimes against humanity… because when left to their own devices and not properly punished, some nations will stop at nothing to conquer all. Nothing. The US is on the precipice of officially becoming one of those nations (most of us believe we’re already there), and it’s becoming clear through this document that Alex just does not want to feel the accountability he so obviously loathes for his participation in the crimes of Israel and the US.



16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves . . . . Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.

Maybe if Musk, and others like Alex, would resist from inserting themselves forcibly and without the will of the people into our governmental structures, branches, departments, and functions, the people in general would have a more positive and inquisitive nature towards their work. Nobody nominated, voted for, or elected either Elon Musk or Alex Karp. Alex is just another CEO of just another company that’s trying to exert far too much influence and power over an allegedly democratic nation. So yeah, bro, we don’t like you and that inherently makes us less “curious” about your work and the work of other grandstanding narcissistic CEOs like Elon Musk.

Also, this point is just… pathetic. Because we know you’re not talking about Musk, you’re talking about yourself, and you’re literally whining because not enough Americans have recognized and applauded your self-diagnosed “genius”. Alex desperately needs an ego check.



17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.

If Silicon Valley wants to play a role in addressing violent crime, all you “brilliant” men can come together to solve poverty, as that remains the persistent sole leading factor in violent crime. Alex, if you’re so smart, why don’t you know that? Or better yet, and more to the point, why do you refuse to acknowledge it? Oh, because you’re an inherently violent person who can only comprehend of violent solutions to societal woes… many of which are caused by men just like you, or now, you directly.



18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.

Accountability matters. The only people shirking from such accountability are bad people who don’t want to be held accountable. It’s wild how there are elected officials who have served for years without a corruption, harassment, or abuse scandal. So when someone does misbehave, they will be held accountable by the court of public opinion, as they should.



19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.

Look back at my last point. Accountability is a good thing.



20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim.

To what “elite” are you referring? If you’re talking about the leaders in science and tech, they’ve been predominantly atheist, agnostic, or other for basically forever and aren’t so much “intolerant” of religious belief but dismissive of it— they don’t care if you believe so long as you don’t bring those theories into the lab or the classroom. If you’re talking about social elites, like celebrities, why do you care what they “resist”? And why should we all unilaterally be forced to accept religious zealots who actively bring harm to millions of people in the name of a fairy tale book or man in the sky? This points back to accountability, above. You don’t want accountability, period, because if we, the people, truly did decide to hold the religious zealots responsible for the billions they’ve murdered in their fantastical quests, it would be a blood bath. And you’d be on the wrong end of it due to your entanglement with Israel.

In fact, almost every single one of these points begins to look like a desperate man using pseudointellectual speak to avoid accountability for his own crimes against humanity. Palantir perfected their drone tech on children in Gaza. Spare me religious speak, Alex: murder is still the capital crime against people in every single organized religion, so even if you’re hoping for the cover of “God”, you’re up the creek.



21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.

Yo, eugenics much? I’m not even stooping to address this hot garbage.



22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?

Globalism and pluralism are the way of the future, full stop. There’s no logical or reasonable debate on this. These isolationists are so deluded in their fantasies. You know what the opposite of pluralism is? Elitism, where power is concentrated at the top. Alex is just saying the quiet part out loud, eh??

So to summarize:

Alex Karp fantasizes, and the Palantir Corp found it appropriate to share, about a world in which power is concentrated at the top among a small elite group where religious ideologies are apparently held to the same accord as science and truth and accountability is nowhere to be seen.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say the United States of America is just about at the point of realizing Karp’s dream, but he wants more?? This isn’t enough?? A $7.25 minimum wage vs. a man worth between $13-18 billion dollars, and he thinks pluralism [diversity] is the enemy.

His lack of self awareness is astounding.

And his innate evil is palpable.

But if we want to walk away from this with some kind of optimism, it’s this: confident, self-assured men who know their power is locked in don’t write shit like this— they know their power is secure. I see it as an anxious attempt to sway public opinion by a weak little man who knows his grasp on power is impermanent.

Keep pushing, my comrades. Keep fighting, and keep letting it be known that we do not condone the work of Palantir, we don’t approve of the deep involvement in our government by Palantir and corporations like it, and we will keep holding the fire to the feet of anyone who will listen until they are ousted and men like Alex Karp are in padded rooms squawking about pluralism and how it’s not fair people don’t realize how smart he is.

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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