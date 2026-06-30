If you’re new, let me introduce myself and my family. My name is Melissa, and I am a writer, Navy vet, mother, adoptee, and more. We are a family of nine: six kids, my husband, me, and my mom. I met my biological mother in 2022, twenty-one years to the month after my first post on an online forum looking for her, and shortly thereafter she moved in with me. My mom has intellectual and physical disabilities, and we got her on Social Security with me as her legal representative payee. She gets to live with her biological grandchildren, watch them grow up, and be surrounded by loving caregivers.

In June, we received a letter from Social Security stating that my mother’s monthly benefit would be cut to pay for Medicare Part B, in which she had been enrolled in a state she has not lived for over four years. The Social Security Administration has her correct address, and no one at her prior address received any mail for her, so we are completely at a loss as to how she was enrolled in another state. Until the situation is rectified, which may take several weeks or months, her benefits will be slashed.

My mother takes great pride in supporting herself and providing for her own material needs, and she is devastated and near-hysterical over the loss of those funds. She has certain needs not provided for under Medicare coverage, and she’s been able to meet those needs independently, which brings her great pride and satisfaction.

My young adult children, three of whom live with us, all work, but as economic tensions rise, their hours have been cut (from already far below 40 hours so employers don’t have to provide benefits). For one, requesting more hours became punishment as his hours were slashed to nil for a week. He begins his second job this week, but that pay won’t come for another 2-3 weeks. Another adult child has had recurring extreme eczema that leaves open cracks on the skin and cannot work but has been DoorDashing; they can make their rent but we’ve been helping with groceries. All of our kids are intent to work and have the drive to do so, but have had difficulty finding adequate employment.

I am a Navy veteran, but due to new naming conventions at the VA, since my last name does not currently match the last name from my separation date from the military, I cannot access my VA healthcare. I lost my ACA plan back in January when the credits expired and the premium jumped to $1,387 per month. When I lost coverage, I lost access to prescription medications, including Wellbutrin and hormones, which made my mental health tumble. Ensuing medical issues include a new gluten intolerance and a revived stomach ulcer.

I am primarily concerned with ensuring my mom has a continual flow of income so she can independently meet her needs until her Social Security is restored in full, and ensuring our household doesn’t fall behind on other obligations as my kids’ employment struggles to meet their promised hours. We are traveling on Monday to a nearby Social Security office to insist on an appointment in person to see how to begin to rectify this, and we need one new tire on our vehicle before making a drive like that (it involves driving across the infamous Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, and a flat on that bridge is actually a nightmare of mine).

Every family has stumbles, and we’re hoping this is just a little rough patch as we all work towards increasing and securing income.

You can help our family through this by donating to our GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/c364b7823

You can also become a paid subscriber to CounterStory Media here:

You can donate or become a monthly patron at my Ko-Fi here: https://ko-fi.com/itsjustmelissak

For those who are interested, I am finishing up my collection of memoir essays, Finding My Way Home, which I am hoping to have ready for publication by the end of September. This collection details my childhood in an abusive adoptive home, an adulthood that began, truly, on 9/11 leading to my enlistment in the Navy, on to a career in the nonprofit sector before launching my own business and beginning to write for a living, leading up to the moment I got to meet my mom and bring her home to live with us. Your support now helps me focus on this goal. I think this book is important not because my personal story is so incredible, but the experience of an adoptee who was essentially dumped out of a failed adoption is a vitally important narrative to have in our national discourse right now.

My gratitude for your ongoing support can not be overstated. Consider yourself patrons, neighbors, friends, or benefactors, but every person who contributes to me continuing to put one foot in front of the other, to string together words to bind communities across the world, is a blessing to me and to my entire family.

I have some other projects in the works, but I am keeping a lot of my work offline for the security of myself and my family. I do not have sufficient evidence that my mother’s Social Security “accident” was not targeting for my political writing, but that coupled with the drones outside my house kinda makes me wonder. I am taking increased precautions around some of the offline work I’m doing to fight for democracy— I encourage you to do the same.

And as always, I remain yours in solidarity,

The 50 stars on this design represent the 50 lives cut short while in ICE custody since January 21, 2025 when Donald Trump took control of the United States Government. Proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics that provide low cost or free immigration legal assistance.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

If you’d like to subscribe and you’re a veteran, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you are an adoptee, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.