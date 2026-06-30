CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Walter Rhein's avatar
Walter Rhein
Jul 2

I have a friend who is a healthcare lawyer who is running for congress in Virginia. I just sent you a message about her. She might have advice for you.

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Andrew Beaton's avatar
Andrew Beaton
Jun 30

Who is your Congressperson? I have run issues like yours before them and got things done. Please keep us informed.

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