TLDR: I’m gently separating from Blue Amp Media, with much love, and am focusing my energy on my local community which has come under an eerie, quiet assault by ICE. Without the flashbangs and fear theater of other cities, we are instead chasing ghosts who are disappearing people in pre-dawn raids on construction sites, school bus stops, convenient stores, and laundromats. My energy is needed here in my community, and that’s where it’s being focused. You can support me here with paid subscriptions, on Patreon, and on Ko-Fi.

From L to R: the author in 2012 covering Occupy Wall Street in Charlotte, NC, in 2009/10 advocating for marriage equality, in 2012 advocating for mental health, in 2011 managing over 300 volunteers for our region’s largest Pridefest, in 2008 advocating for the repeal of DADT, and in 2025, marching in Washington, DC against the Trump regime.

Yesterday I had a live show from 2-3 PM, and then I immediately threw on my boots and responded to three back-to-back tips of ICE sightings that buzzed through on my phone.

In my life, as with all of you, my priorities begin center and ripple outwards.

My family comes first.

My community is close behind; my physical neighborhood, city, and neighbors.

After that comes my virtual community and my work.

Sometimes it all ties together.

Sometimes it doesn’t.

My community is under attack by a nearly silent gang of body snatchers. Fathers and mothers are disappearing around us. There aren’t loud street gangs of swarms of masked men in tactical gear as seen elsewhere; they’re on stealth mode here but don’t be fooled: they are plenty active. The quiet disappearances tell the story. The broken families left behind, who don’t know where the next rent check is coming from, much less money for an attorney, legal fees, or the cost to deport their entire family to meet their loved one elsewhere.

I am needed in my community right now. Like I’ve said before, our area experienced a bit of a brain drain about a decade ago, that coincided with the purchase and gutting of our local paper, including the “alt zine”, and many local activists and journalists drifted away to other cities.

So every person with experience in community organizing, planning, comms, etc. is desperately needed here right now.

As such, I am pulling back from my work with Blue Amp Media.

I’ll still have my show there on Mondays at 2 PM EST for the next couple of months, so make sure to follow along and subscribe to CounterStory Media so you can continue seeing that show after we transition off the BAM network.

I love what Blue Amp does. I love all the people there.

My neighbors just need me right now.

I’m terrible at self-marketing.

Like… really, really bad. I don’t keep a lot of records of my community work because I never saw the point. Why would I ever have to “prove” the work I’ve done? The people I work with know. The impacted community sees me.

And so I didn’t. I have a few random photos and newspaper clippings that others would send me after the fact, and I’m grateful for them because it never occurred to me that I would have to prove some kind of “street cred” to find footing in a new age of the US. An age where community organizers side-eye one another, ask for evidence of commitment to the cause, where groups are “vetted” for everyone’s safety.

The photo above demonstrates a tiny snapshot of the past 18 years of my life’s work. I began protesting Don’t Ask Don’t Tell [DADT] and demanding its repeal in 2007. I was still active duty when I began, so I had to be discreet, but once I got that DD-214 in hand, I was right on the street outside the gates of the Navy base, holding giant banners and demanding this harmful policy be repealed.

And then… it was!

On its heels came the march for marriage equality, and I was on the street once again. Going into courthouses to demand marriage licenses with another same-sex volunteer, licenses we knew we’d be denied. That was the point. It was to make the system squirm and be uncomfortable. We demanded that marriage equality become the law of the land.

And then… it was!

I was nominated for and voted onto the Board of Directors for Hampton Roads Pride, where I established a system for the recruitment, vetting, and management of the 300+ volunteers we needed to launch the biggest Pridefest in Hampton Roads history. Previously held deep in the woods in a state park on the outskirts of town, 2011 saw Pridefest brought right into the center of downtown Norfolk in Town Pointe Park along the mouth of the Elizabeth River, in the harbor of Norfolk.

After moving to the Charlotte, NC region, I worked for a mental health care facility that opened my eyes to inadequacies in our mental health care system in the US, which led to me advocating for that, as well.

When COVID struck and I saw the hundreds of people in my community immediately without income, mostly service industry workers, I made a website for “Virtual Tips”; a simple Google Form for each city listing personal payment options like Venmo and Cashapp for these workers. It spread like wildfire across all 50 states, 3 other nations, and conservative estimates demonstrate that at least $3M flowed through that site.

In fact, Google itself did a story about me and my project. And yes, I had blonde dreadlocks during COVID. We all went through shit, okay… 👀🤣

Screen grab from Google’s story on author.

As you move through the photos above, you see my hair (aside from the blonde chapter)? Do you see the prevalence of grey in that last photo, taken in November, 2025, in Washington, DC as I covered one of many marches against the current regime?

I’ve been doing this a while- just shy of two decades. I didn’t take lots of photos or ensure photos were taken of me doing this work because I didn’t find that necessary.

I didn’t know then that we had to each be “building a personal brand”.

I don’t even know how to do that.

I know how to serve, help, advocate, organize, and lead.

It’s literally been my life’s work.

I’m going to be restarting my Patreon to facilitate a way for my readers and followers to support the on-the-ground community work I’m doing here in Hampton Roads. This will include local coverage as it appropriate and safe (we do not share video of detainments publicly until all individuals in those videos have been identified and are not at further risk by exposing them), and I’ll continue to provide perspective, nuance, and context with long-form articles on national news.

As always, paid subscriptions here on Substack help fuel me, and anything thrown in my own virtual Tip Jar is a huge help.

But right now, I need to be able to get in my car and go when an alert comes in.

The New Media, and Our Democratic Obligation To Support It

So many of us here on Substack have been and continue to work basically around the clock to inform you, to bring you breaking news and analysis of current events; writers here bring a wealth of experience from veterans with military service to career journalists with broadcast experience and a huge range of experts in between.

Together, we are cobbling together a new media that does not rely on corporate funders…. but the other side of that is that we do not live in some new reality that has universal healthcare, UBI, etc. We still very much have old-school bills to pay.

If we have to quit working here to go get a job elsewhere, your source of unbiased, unfiltered news just goes away. And that’s exactly what they want, this regime and the corporate oligarchs. They want to starve citizen journalists out of business and off the airwaves, and it is so easy to do.

This is not some guilt trip. This is just the reality of the situation.

I need a base number every month to do what I do. To be on site for my neighbors and to cover this activity for the general public. To share what’s really happening on the ground here. It’s not a crazy number, at all, but without it, I have to focus more on saving my family money instead of costing us. Gas and wear & tear on our [old] vehicle, as one example, is a consideration.

Part of deconstructing the commercialized, corporate world that we’ve been forced to participate in is recognizing that just withholding our money from the corporate overlords isn’t enough. We also have to support each other.

Building those parallel systems of support means when you finally turn off CNN, NBC, all the legacy media, and you pivot to independent journalism, your dollars should follow. That’s a parallel system of support.

Defunding the corporate to fund the independent.

I don’t know what the next month looks like, much less six months or a year out. We have reasons to believe that the ICE activity in our community will never become a “surge” like it was in Minneapolis… there are way too many veterans here who are not on board with immigration enforcement activity done this way and it would become extremely violent (towards ICE) really quickly. Instead, we are going to keep following these ‘ghosts’ around who are snatching people in the pre-dawn hours trying to avoid cameras catching their abuse. We have to be up earlier, going on patrols at 6:30 AM and realizing we need to be doing them at 6. We push our sleep schedules aside and get up earlier, to get images and videos for the families of the people taken.

I have over 7,000 subscribers and more followers, and grateful for every single one. If even 10% of my subs upgraded to paid, that would go a long way to financing the work I and my neighbors are doing on the ground here. It keeps my gas tank full and my engine running (just had $963 worth of work done 2 weeks ago).

I’m also going to be sharing my Printify store with designs I’ve made for T-shirts, stickers, etc. Selling merch isn’t ideal, but every damn dime counts right now. And if you can wear a shirt telling fascists to fuck off and also support someone doing the work, that’s a net positive, I think.

Thank you for continuing to be there. Thank you for those who stepped up and made that base figure happen for the next three weeks. Every time I speak a need here into the Substack community, the need is met. My gratitude knows no bounds.

And as always, I am yours in solidarity,

One of our Honduran neighbors called those of us providing patrol by her store “Angels on Guard”. We came up with this image to personify our community working together to guard our neighbors.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

If you’d like to subscribe and you’re a veteran, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you are an adoptee, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.