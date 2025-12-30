2025 has been a year of explosive growth for me. If there’s one thing fascism is good for, it’s independent journalism. On January 19th, I deleted my 18-year-old Facebook account and turned to my new Substack account, fingers poised over the keyboard to cover whatever this lunatic did. Over the past eleven months, I’ve dug into the explosion of executive orders, dissecting them to bring you their core purpose and intent, I’ve dug out buried snippets of news as the regime pulled stunts on Friday afternoons at 4:30 as a matter of routine, and I’ve established sources in various federal departments to literally break news. I’m exhausted, but my work is only beginning.

Arm yourself with truth.

-January 22, 2025-

Trump set out of the gate blazing, with stacks of Executive Orders carefully drafted by his advisors The Heritage Foundation to enact his vision Project 2025 as swiftly as possible. One of his first EOs laid the groundwork for what we have now seen come to pass: a masked police force that answers only to the President. I explained it all in this piece:

This one was a doozy, and unfortunately, everything I predicted here has come to fruition. We’ve seen the construction of detention camps in multiple US states. We’ve seen masked police operating with increasing violence and impunity, in equal measure it seems. We now know that American citizens, even veterans, have been detained and even deported. We know that thousands of detainees have disappeared from any accounting or rolls. We know that these secret police are using surveillance advertised as being used exclusively by “law enforcement” to track citizens and immigrants alike, against all Constitutional measures.

We know those held in detention are being held in inhumane, harsh, even life-threatening conditions. We know torture, as defined by international law, is being practiced.

If this is what we know, just ponder on what we don’t.

THE TRILOGY

Before we even hit February, I embarked on a mission to dissect the Executive Orders pertaining to both women and the transgender community (because those motives are all intertwined, aren’t they? How can they know exactly to whom discriminatory measures will be applied if they cannot put you in box ‘Boy’ or box ‘Girl’? The assault on women is entangled with the assault on the trans community and vice versa).

In order, Parts I, II, and III of these examinations for your perusal:

By the end of January, I was already pulling out seed catalogues and planning my summer garden because I feared food prices would spike (did I mention I hate being right?) and we have a large family to feed. But before I could decide which seed potatoes I’d be planting, he dropped another EO on how our children were to be educated in public schools. Entitled “ENDING RADICAL INDOCTRINATION IN K-12 SCHOOLING”, it laid out a nationalist blueprint for indoctrinating our children.

I pulled out of the shadows the baby-faced kid currently sitting in an office in the White House at the right hand of the Dear Leader, one whose entire position is to infuse Christian Nationalism wherever he can, a young man whose entire life seemed to be shaped [by his opportunistic father] for this exact moment, including his ‘training’ under disgraced former General Michael Flynn.

And then in April, I predicted the use of military in our streets, an ominous harbinger of the reality we’re all living now. Many American cities now have grown somewhat accustomed to the sight of armed military patrolling our streets.

Could you ever have imagined it?

How much we’ve grown accustomed to in less than one year.

In June, I broke open a story that has followed me, ‘tracked me’ you could say, as I’ve dug deeper and deeper into this company, the incubator from which it spawned, the federal court case playing out in quiet high drama buried in court filings and discovery right here in my city. I have continued to cover Flock and provide updates on the case, and my reward is the occasional visit from a large, humming Flock drone that emerges from the tree line when I pull into my driveway on random days and hovers, just staring at me.

A message. A clearly implied threat.

One I shall not heed.

Video Killed The Columnist?

As the year progressed, the use of live video swelled and as much as I twisted and turned and dodged, some really great people provided some really great opportunities and I swallowed my fears of the ominous Video and I took the plunge.

Eleventy-hundred live videos later and I’ve grown accustomed, if not comfortable, in front of camera and I recognize the value in this media form to bring news to you quickly. I still prefer written format, but I have begun the journey of figuring out how to best use video to enhance your subscription experience to CounterStory Media.

My favorite live of the year was when I was on site in Washington, DC, on the National Mall, when a truck pulled up and unpackaged a golden statue of Dear Leader proudly presenting a Bitcoin on an outstretched hand, his trademark smug grin on his lustrous face.

And then, I broke news. Like real news. A source in the DoD funneled me concrete information proving the US Navy ordered the deletion of video footage of survivors from a boat strike.

After ensuring the safety of the sources and that the information was securely on the desk of a Senator on the Armed Services Oversight Committees, the source gave me the greenlight to tell the story to the public. To draw attention, to inform the public, and as a stalwart fuck you to the military leaders who allowed it to happen.

I left a lot out. I wrote much more than this, covered much more ground than I can possibly describe here, but one thing is certain: I’m only just beginning.

CounterStory Media now occupies a brick-and-mortar office in historic Olde Town Portsmouth, VA (if you’re local, come on by!).

I am officially working with the insanely accomplished and talented team at Blue Amp Media.

My whole entire J. O. B. right now is this. It’s front-facing independent journalism, investigative reporting, and still bringing you memoir and personal narrative to keep it all grounded.

Here’s the thing about a job. It pays. As much as my passion has brought me this far, I still gotta pay the bills. It’s enormously difficult for me to ask for subscribers to pay, but I also know my work has worth. Real worth.

I’ve made it as accessible as possible for every budget, down to $1 a month. But even if you can’t commit to another paid sub, continuing to interact with my work, commenting, liking, and sharing helps boost visibility and get this information out. Don’t ever underestimate how much I appreciate all of you who continually and consistently show up in this way and amplify my work.

The comments and DMs and persistent messages of support have been my lifeline. I appreciate it more than any of you will ever possibly know.

2026 is going to be hell.

We all know it. We need each other now more than ever. Whether paid or not, I welcome you into the CounterStory fold. I hope you stay, and bring your friends!

And as always, I remain yours in solidarity,

Telling our stories, like the story of my life and the people I’ve met and what I’ve experienced, humanizes the nature of these horrific actions by our government’s leaders. If you would like to share your story, as a member of the LGBT community, or as an immigrant or migrant or refugee, please send me a message.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I'm a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

