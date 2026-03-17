CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Sophia Kelly Grace's avatar
Sophia Kelly Grace
2d

Me too. I'm very much not OK, especially emotionally, but in every other area too. There's talk about charging people who speak positively about trans issues with treason. Trans people are being called terrorists. I have mostly withdrawn. I'm not logistically strong enough to place myself at risk. I'll be OK eventually, but I achingly yearn for relief from the insanity. I know you know.

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2 replies by Melissa Corrigan, she/her and others
Cypress's avatar
Cypress
2d

By the millions, we are not ok. I cannot express how much I appreciated this article. On many levels. Thank you.

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