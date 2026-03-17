A few weeks ago, the stomach aches began. At first just aches but then, increasingly, pretty serious pain. I knew the feeling. That stomach ulcer was back to plague me.

Through the holidays, my adult kids said they were worried about me. They asked if I could “turn off” the news. I tried to explain to them that if I didn’t know what was going on, I’d be way more anxious and worried. That the information, albeit awful and incessant, was better than the not knowing.

Just having information gives me some measure of a feeling of control.

I couldn’t explain to them why. That in my childhood, as a child in foster care and then in an abusive home with a domineering narcissist, control was a weapon. A tool. A lever of power to pressure people, all with a saccharine smile, as if they have any choice at all. Every facet of my life was strictly controlled, down to the underwear I was allowed to wear in adolescence.

Music, film, television, all media was strictly filtered. Our diet was tightly monitored, as my female adopter has an eating disorder which, by virtue of her control of the groceries and meal planning, extended to all of us. If a Weight Watcher “point” value couldn’t be assigned to it, should it even be consumed?

Leaving that house required many years of me learning who I really am, once I had the ability to control my own life. It led to mistakes, but that’s OK because we learn from mistakes. More importantly, it led to accomplishments and achievements that no one could swoop in and take credit for.

It also led to a fierce, deep-rooted sense of independence and reluctance to release control, one that has guided much of my adult life.

Since January of 2025, my mental health has suffered. I am always working: writing, interviewing, reading, examining, learning, organizing, speaking, planning, responding, while also being present for my kids in all the ways their varying ages require.

I identified this early on but I still am struggling mightily to grapple with it: the core reason I feel so sick is that I feel that I am trapped right back in an abusive home once more.

Only escape isn’t in our immediate future, at all, this time.

The gaslighting of this regime is unprecedented in its depth, scope, and blatant transparency of it. My abuser would widen her eyes in faux shock when I would address her behavior, even if it happened mere moments before, and would deny her actions and, under the guise of “concern”, unilaterally blame me for the eruption prompted by her words and actions while sidestepping any accountability for her own role whatsoever. Sometimes she would force me to apologize for a situation she instigated and exacerbated to the point of a blow out; chaos conjured out of thin air.

Sound familiar?

Years later, my abusive husband would do the same thing, only he would add snarky laughter on top, to truly drive home the cruelty as he chuckled at my tears.

When our Press Secretary, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, Vice President, and President all speak in this way to reporters and the public, to anyone who speaks to them without groveling adoration, I get flashbacks.

Flashbacks to twelve years as a child in a house with a gaslighting abuser.

Six years in a marriage with a gaslighting abuser.

But in both of those situations, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. There came a point where I could leave. It was hard, but not impossible, and I was able to do it twice.

In the process, I have absolutely no retirement, I gave up the value of a house I paid into and helped pay to renovate, very little Social Security income thanks to years of working for nonprofits being paid peanuts as well as being convinced to stay home after the birth of our son, so while I have been able to escape the cruelty, the abuse, the gaslighting, I totally sacrificed my financial future to do so.

Because of that, I don’t have the financial stores now necessary to leave this abusive environment.

In this nation under the current regime, I feel like I’m stuck back in the oppressive house in high school or the little home in South Norfolk that became the host of my nightmares. And when anyone says anything about it, our highest elected and appointed “leaders” scoff, smirk, and sneer as they lie to our faces day in and day out as the evidence of their cruelty piles up to their ears.

And somehow, we’re all just… taking it. The press corps. The newspapers. The cable news shows. The entire machine seems just committed to the illusion that all of this is absolutely normal and sane and healthy and therefore does not require disruption or cessation.

Much like my adoptive father who pretended his wife wasn’t an unstable abuser.

Much like my former in-laws, who suggested that I lose some weight and wear makeup every day, to see if that didn’t make my husband happier and less… volatile?

Meanwhile, someone threw water on the Democrats and they melted into puddles on the House floor while the flying monkeys run circles around the Capitol building, shitting and smearing it on the wall, and the news anchors don’t have a hair out of place as they blankly repeat the shrieks of the monkeys with a brilliant white smile as the credits roll.

My daughter goes to school in the next city over. Our city didn’t have a school with an opening that was affordable for us, so we have to drive. Our budget is pretty razor thin as it is, and GAS is a line item on my spreadsheet that tabulates where our dollars are allocated.

If the number on the GAS line changes, something else has to give.

So we give up something to keep a dream alive for our daughter, the dream that the right educational environment will give her the foundation she needs to rise to…. whatever… is coming.

It feels like every hard-won promotion and raise my husband has achieved in the past five years, every subscriber I’ve gained, every paid article, has been gobbled up before we ever saw or felt the benefit of it. I know I’m preaching to the choir here— all of you have felt the pinch. The way we can’t gain ground without a lottery windfall or collecting an inheritance. The way financial stability feels more like quicksand every passing month.

And under the quicksand, oil. Black crude that throws the geopolitical balance of the world into a tailspin every time some greedy asshole wants to claim ownership over it all.

The very first people who pay are usually babies. Children. Even if you just don’t start the entire show with a wholesale destruction of a school full of children, as our government apparently prefers to do, you kill their parents, their grandparents, their teachers, and disrupt their entire childhoods in the pursuit of bottomless greed.

None of us voted for this.

None of us ever vote for this. Not the majority, not even close.

I’ve always followed politics closely and enjoyed it. Now I feel sick and trapped in a nonstop horror show, and one in which I cannot just look away because we’re not in a cinema or theater and this is not a fucking movie. The death is all too real.

The GAS line in our household spreadsheet that transports our daughter back and forth to her school, the Waldorf environment where she’s being taught confidence, self-reliance, and harmony, may fluctuate and cause stress on other aspects of our household budget.

The GAS line in their lives, the children of Iran, blows up and dismembers them.

Our insulated privilege makes my stomach turn. How my daughter won some invisible lottery of life to be here and not in that school, crushed under the weight of tomahawk missiles and institutional greed, shakes me to my core every single day. My daughter is safe while others’ are dead.

I don’t sleep well nowadays without assistance of some kind.

I cannot focus on anything, any particular article or assignment or research. I can’t square up the inequalities and sheer breadth of unfairness in the world with my limited vocabulary.

Doing the work I’ve done over the past two years has meant I’ve stared into this abyss, pretty much unceasingly, and taken in every headline, breaking news, photo, video, tweet, and quote. I’ve written on a lot of it for you.

I think if I didn’t have kids to go home to at the end of every day I could do this work just fine. I’ve always wanted to be the investigative reporter. I’ve always loved writing and bringing information forward for the benefit of those without the time and resources to do deep dives.

But knowing everything I know makes me absolutely dread my children’s futures. Their potential white-collar careers are being swept up by AI in staggering numbers. The wage gap has only increased and the cost of living leaps up every year without fail. My first apartment was a two bedroom that went for $450 a month— $225 each. My son’s first apartment was also a two bedroom: $1,765 a month.

When I moved into that apartment, the federal minimum wage was $5.15.

Today the federal minimum wage is $7.25.

These kids don’t stand a chance.

I don’t want to sound defeatist or alarmist or just flat out depressing. Just because I’m struggling doesn’t mean you are or should, but it’s perfectly okay if you are, too.

My deeper concern is the utter lack of civic activity by the vast majority of Americans. Even those who have woken up to the horrors happening around us seem wholly incapable of finding a way to become civically engaged. They ask, “How can I help?” without making one single Google search on their own of doing just that.

I feel like a lot of us involved with any level of organized resistance or community organization are feeling more and more like dispatchers: connecting people who are [finally] upset enough to do something with the opportunities available to them. This is a valuable service, but (a) it takes us out of commission to actually be doing more substantial and productive work, and (b) this is something most people could find out for themselves with a modicum of online research and just showing up with the preexisting organizations in their communities. Mutual aid, Democratic Socialists, Democrat party, immigration rights organizations, nonprofits and grassroots orgs, 50501 and Indivisible, all have substantial web presences that announce their meetings, fundraisers, and events on a regular basis.

It’s basically pretty hard not to find information unless you just are not looking.

So that level of ambivalence— that you are upset enough to cosplay as “doing something” while you need a personal guide to even find the resources that exist openly on the internet— gives me an uneasy feeling as to the long-term fate of our nation.

If the resistance can never even organize itself, the regime doesn’t have to do much to oppose us. They can continue on unabated as they snatch people in public, shoot American citizens, round up humans and hold them in concentration camps, wage war on several fronts around the globe, destabilize our economy, arrest and charge American women who’ve had abortions or even miscarriages… all before “the resistance” can even be bothered to pull up a Google search to find their local Indivisible group.

It’s wildly demoralizing.

The conclusion to which I’ve arrived is this: I can’t keep being a public face talking about some of the work I’m doing in our area without potentially drawing unwanted attention to that work and, more importantly, the people it benefits.

I can’t keep openly doing that work while still earning any kind of money and I have to allocate my time somewhere, and I still have to be able to pay my bills.

This means I have to be really strategic with how I invest my time, talents, experience, and energy, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.

I love my Monday show: CounterStory Perspective…. have you caught it? Yesterday I interviewed Jenn Budd on her time in the Border Patrol and her thoughts on the current immigration mass deportation humanitarian crisis [if not, the recap is coming out tomorrow- watch your inbox]. Next week I’m talking about our economy with Marlon Weems. These conversations move the needle, address critical current issues, and give some action items. I’m not sure some of my other work has been so productive, so I adjust.

The CounterStory Perspective is staying— I’ll keep doing it as long as I’m able, and I’m working to get guests who bring you valuable information you can use immediately to inform your worldview, choices, and votes.

I also have to keep a lot of flexibility in my schedule to be able to act with urgency when needed, so I can’t commit to a lot of other scheduled events.

I am still planning to report from DC once a month or so to cover ongoing marches and protests in the heart of our nation’s capital- I’ll be there March 28 so come see me!

I’m still going to keep writing; sometimes it will be a detailed article with lots of citations, and sometimes I’ll just be sharing my thoughts as we forge into this dark chapter together.

And sometimes, I’ll gently put a boot in your ass to get moving. We all get stuck. We all freeze. We all have days where all we can do is pull the covers up and not even engage. That’s OK.

But that cannot be our normal, especially if we have privilege, if we are not a targeted community, and if we have the ability to do something then it is our moral imperative in this moment to do whatever it is that we can. As always, I’m talking to the [wo]man in the mirror now, too. I don’t say anything to you that I haven’t said to myself a thousand times over, and I say it with love and encouragement.

So I’m sharing a bit of a resource guide here.

Indivisible has a massive and steadily growing network of resources. Just put in your zip code or address and find your local groups. Then actually go and find out how they can use your specific talents and skills: https://indivisible.org/get-involved/take-action/

The Universalist Unitarian churches have Social Justice committees. In our region, Hampton Roads, they have connections to many other existing organizations, they participate actively in serving the community through soup kitchens and meal delivery, and they host trainings for Know Your Rights, among many other endeavors to connect passionate community members with opportunities for service. Sometimes churches just focus on food stability, which is great, but UU’s are also politically involved and engaged for that further touch. Find your local church here: https://www.uua.org/find

50501 focuses actively on protests, marches, and rallies— in person events that give you the opportunity to personally redress your government. Find your local event here: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events

If advocating for legislation is your thing, Courage Collectives are community-based groups organized around shared identities to build power within key societal pillars and push institutions to resist authoritarian actions and defend democracy. Find out more here: https://indivisible.org/resource/courage-collectives/

If none of this specifically speaks to you, maybe you are the person to get your community organized! In that case, there’s no better model for that than Dr. G’s Daisy Chain. Learn about it here:

I’m not leading up to an ask for subscribers.

I’m just asking you to help save our nation.

Please.

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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