How to Resist Republican Domestic Terrorists When They Come to Your Community

An interview with an elected official out protecting his neighbors
Walter Rhein
Jan 11, 2026

Hello Everyone,

Please do whatever you want with this video. Use it as training. Let people know what is coming. ICE isn’t going to stop until we peacefully stand up to them. We have to be organized and we have to use appropriate tactics. Share this video however you want.

I got a chance to connect with Daniel Engelhart to talk about what’s going on in Minnesota right now. He gives some wonderful tips for activism. Above all else, I want to urge everyone to be safe and to be nonviolent. We are a peaceful movement and we will not allow our friends and neighbors to be abused, but our actions will be peaceful!

You can support Dan through his organization here:

https://defend612.com/

Thanks everyone!

Please share this one!

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

