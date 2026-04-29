Hi friends, just a quick note today:

I’ve had a lot of discussions lately about playing the game as it lies. Here’s what I mean: we currently exist in a capitalist hellscape. I don’t begrudge anyone selling merch or books or other items to either make some cash or spread a message. We have to exist inside this system, and refusing to use the system to our advantage is tactically foolish.

I personally am still trying to figure out my role in all of this, especially with recent cardiac health episodes forcing me to turn away from a lot of the work I’ve been doing.

One thing I can do in a ‘passive’ way is to simultaneously spread a message and raise money for a cause that directly impacts the immigrants in my city and region. The work of Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics is to get as many immigrants legal assistance with their immigration cases as quickly as possible. If I’m not making much money myself, I can’t just give them money.

But I can design some products and donate the proceeds of those sales to the VHF.

So I designed this graphic, with every star representing someone who has died in ICE custody since January 20, 2025.

You can purchase these items at my Printify shop, and you can simultaneously support immigration legal aid and get an item that you can use to strike up a conversation. Tell people every star is a person who has died in ICE custody since Trump’s second inauguration. Tell them what’s going on with DHS and ICE in this nation. Tell them about the concentration camps.

Tell them about the pregnant girls.

Here are the items (T-shirt, hat, car magnet, flag, and bumper sticker), and here’s the link to the shop.

All proceeds will be donated to the Virginia Hispanic Foundation Legal Aid Clinics.

I’m still trucking along, writing and reading and doing what I do. I’m building my garden for maximum output and enjoying spending time outdoors.

I’m working on my collection of memoir essays, and I’m still intaking way too much news to be healthy but I have to keep myself informed or I go bananas.

I appreciate your continued support, even as I shift gears and lanes into a new way of working.

And as always, I remain yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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