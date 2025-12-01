I value honesty and transparency above all, and in that spirit I am beginning this piece with the full admission that I am no global policy or history expert in Latin America nor Central or South America.

But I do read a lot, and quite a few pieces have circulated around these two men, so I want to break it down for people like me: not global policy experts, not sophisticated seasoned political pundits, but regular US citizens who want to have an idea of what’s going on.

There’s a lot to dig into here, but the moral of story boils down to greed, corruption, extortion, and insatiable power in the hands of two men— Martin Rodil and Gary Berntsen— who may very well play a large role in bringing the United States to the point of invading Venezuela.

Let’s dig in.

First of all, it stands to point out that these are two very different men, with differing motivations and methods. One was a buttoned-up CIA agent earnestly, we could have safely assumed, serving his nation, and the other a charismatic and influential “fixer”, moving in elite circles and government lairs with equitable ease.

The first has a reported net worth of a few million US dollars. The other? Literally not publicly available anywhere, but one transaction alone in court filings in Spain, among many that year, was a deposit for over $6M dollars from a client. He has amassed tremendous, if shadowy, wealth in the past two decades and stands to gain wealth beyond his wildest imagination if the United States invades Venezuela.

This man is Martin Rodil.

Born in Venezuela, he emigrated to the United States for a job with the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, a sort of world financial police that reviews large international transactions for signs of criminal activity, sanctions violations, tampering with international exchange currency rates, etc. Public records show his salary as a data analyst in 2000 would have been between $54k - 81k annually.

How did his personal wealth skyrocket over that time?

Because he discovered his true talents: persuasion and extortion.

In 2006, Rodil was hired to scour the financial records of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDSVA, the state-owned oil company of Venezuela, and examine financial payments to and from Iran, which was a sanctioned nation. His self-professed personal internship at PDVSA provided him direct access to individuals still employed with the corporation and he was able to extract intel, use that information to threaten powerful executives and government officials, arrange trades of info for passage and visas in the United States, and provide the service for sometimes millions of dollars a pop.

By 2014, Venezuela had revoked his passport, but Israel was more than willing to grant him citizenship due to his extensive personal connections and ties with Israeli businessmen and government officials, and Univision began referring to him as the “Venezuelan-Israeli lawyer”.

Twenty years after his humble beginnings as a data analyst to an NGO in Washington, DC, Rodil was ‘informing’ Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell that the 2020 election had been stolen, and today, 25 years later, he has convinced our federal government to aggressively posture against and ultimately invade another sovereign nation, his allegedly “beloved” homeland: Venezuela.

Along the way, he met who would become a close associate and unlikely ally.

That man is Gary Berntsen.

Berntsen joined the CIA after four years in the Air Force and two years in the Marine Corps Platoon Leader Class.

He rose in the ranks and became a respected Senior CIA Field Commander. He played a critical role in assembling and leading the CIA paramilitary team that took down Osama bin Laden.

He resigned in June 2005 after more than two decades of service, and quickly became a popular guest on cable news shows on channels like Fox News and CNN, commanding respect and deference in matters of national security after co-authoring a couple of books with Ralph Pezzullo. Providing a valuable ‘insider’s perspective’, he honed a market niche and leveraged it in a bid for New York Senate in 2010.

Although his campaign was not successful, he continued to openly research matters of what he considered vital and urgent national importance, among them the alleged election interference by Smartmatic executives, executives from Venezuela. Berntsen began drawing connections between the Smartmatic voting machines, the Maduro government, and a street gang: Tren de Aragua, who he claims is intimately affiliated with the Maduro administration.

Gary Berntsen was a dedicated government investigator who was intimately involved in massive, critical investigations on behalf of the US government in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, and more.

All of this experience could make him just the man to investigate corruption in Venezuela. Or he could see Venezuela as a way to continue his financially comfortable national-security consulting career, as Venezuela fits the exact kind of threat profile he has spent his entire career pursuing, and because doing so reinforces his relevance, and consulting value, within the national security world.

Berntsen finds Venezuela to be inextricably linked to Cuba, Russia, China, and Iran, and in doing so, implies heavily that Venezuela is an important part of an international “axis”. While evidence exists of crime, corruption, and sanctions evasion, there is no verifiable evidence of active terror plotting.

As an aside, one of the points that resonated with many US citizens across the aisle was the idea of the US pulling back from being a “world police”, or having our military involved in what would be considered ‘domestic’ situations internationally. A point of discussion from this situation would be this: where do we feel our responsibility ends when it comes to policing corruption in other nations? Simply put, should we invade a foreign nation for violating law that does not pose imminent threat to our citizens?

When I struck out on the wide interwebs to research this piece, armed with the excellent information in the pieces below from

and

—both right here on Substack— I quickly became mired in layers of conspiracy, mistruths, misunderstandings, and outright lies on fringe websites.

Because Rodil and Berntsen are inextricably tied with the claims of a stolen election, despite multiple investigations and cases having found their allegations to be abjectly false, the sheer volume of misinformation on the pair is pretty astounding. For example, above I stated Rodil’s relationship with PDVSA as a “self-professed internship”; I describe it this way because the only entity to ever verify this “internship” is Rodil himself. Because of his investigations into finance and corruption later in his career, there’s plenty of motivation to inflate or present his credentials in a way that strengthens “insider” credibility in order to advance his career in an increasingly high-stakes environment.

In other words, he is a very charming and engaging man, able to keenly target corrupt individuals, make those individuals believe the Venezuelan and/or US government were aware of their corrupt activities, and then convince them to flee the nation, give information to the CIA, DEA, FBI, or other US federal agencies, and again, all for a price. All of this, of course, makes the “intel” provided suspect on the face of it.

Desperate men will say anything for the possibility of absolution and freedom. And as evidenced by the few transactions we know of, they will also pay dearly for it.

I first believed that Rodil’s charisma and charm were used on Gary Berntsen. His history of investigations in the Middle East already gave him a base function of seeing those connections everywhere, whether or not verifiable evidence supported the claims. When Martin Rodil comes along and undergirds those suspicions with lots of shadowy testimony from powerful “eyewitnesses”, Berntsen was eager, and already conditioned, to believe whatever he told him.

But then I stumbled upon a 2017 article detailing Berntsen’s highly suspicious relationship with Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate.

Azima launched Global International Airways, a charter and cargo carrier out of Kansas City, MO, and became an arms runner connected to the CIA and the Iran-Contra scandal. Despite being nearly constantly investigated, he evaded prosecution time after time.

AP News reports: “A former employee once described Azima as “an Iranian with a bona fide gold-plated get-out-of-jail-free card.” It was a label that seemed to please him. “Guilty as charged!” he exclaimed in a private email included in the recently obtained cache.”

He has gone on to secure multi-million dollar military contracts. And interestingly enough, when a suspicious hotel deal in Tbisili began to unravel, an investigation revealed a connection to none other than former CIA agent Gary Berntsen.

And this version of Gary Berntsen certainly had some interesting ideas. I’ll share the rest of the AP reporting from June of 2017:

“One was a business partnership, Denx LLC, that he appears to have owned along with two former CIA officers, Gary Berntsen and Scott Modell. Their names appear in the leaked documents along with the amounts of their initial capital contributions. Both men told the AP that the venture never got far, with Modell describing it as “just banter and talk and fun-sounding business proposals.”

Denx LLC was a private intelligence firm that also dealt in surveillance equipment, at one point pursuing a $725 million sale of intelligence and reconnaissance material to the United Arab Emirates.

But the firm also devised a scheme, apparently on behalf of a Kuwaiti ruling family member, to install “new, bolder, more energetic leadership” in the Gulf nation.

It planned to do so by fomenting protests in support of the unidentified client by tens of thousands of people in the streets, including by a “rent-a-crowd flash mob.” It detailed a PR campaign to depict current government officials as mired in corruption and involved in helping Iran’s nuclear program.

Both Modell and Berntsen told the AP they knew nothing of the Kuwait plan, though an email address identified as Berntsen’s in other correspondence sent Azima the PowerPoint deck of slides outlining it.”

Well. This is certainly a different side of patriotic, upstanding Gary Berntsen. Particularly this line:

“… it detailed a PR campaign to depict current government officials as mired in corruption and involved in helping Iran’s nuclear program.”

The email address identified in discovery documents as belonging to Gary Berntsen sent that email.

The same Berntsen who has been *checks notes* fueling a PR campaign depicting the Maduro government officials as mired in corruption and involved in helping Iran’s nuclear program and collaborating in transnational drug smuggling and human trafficking via the savage gang, Tren de Aragua.

Huh. That’s some mighty strong coincidence. In fact, it’s a de facto M.O.

I initially thought Martin Rodil was the mastermind here, greedy to snag as much of the wealth that will inevitably flee out of Venezuela under an impending invasion, but now I wonder if he’s not just along for the ride, picking up that quick cash while Gary drives the ship, as it were.

When Berntsen found out that Rodil has offered up info on potential nuclear collaboration with Iran, I’m sure his interest was piqued.

writes: “Rodil’s financial investigations helped shine a spotlight on Venezuelan ties with Hezbollah and Iran. The prospect of nuclear collaboration was floated, but Bloomberg

that “Some of the information he passed on—that Iran was about to place missiles in Venezuela, for example—proved groundless.””

Nevertheless, Berntsen pursued a partnership with Rodil to sell this narrative, the very same narrative he proposed in Kuwait.

And our US Navy Sailors and Marines and whatever other military personnel who are, as we speak, parked in the Caribbean Sea are about to be cannon fodder for an outright overthrow of the Venezuelan government and usurpation of their oil by the United States under the guise of “fighting narcoterrorism”.

Seems like the only terrorists here… are us.

I don’t imagine any one of us would expect loyalty from a man who extorted so many of his own government officials that his citizenship was revoked and Israel found value in offering him refuge, but a man who served our nation for over a quarter of a century, both in the Air Force and then two decades in the CIA?

From Berntsen I expect loyalty, for he took that oath not once but twice. From him I expect more than cheap book deals, conspiracy theories, and meddling in foreign affairs. It would seem that the investigations he’s continued to pursue after retiring from the agency have become such an obsession that if the truth doesn’t match the narrative, the narrative can be manipulated to become the “truth”.

From Berntsen, I expect the encouragement of diplomatic relations to avoid military involvement, not eagerly participating in a juvenile game of Battleship with a drunken SECDEF and senile Commander-in-Chief, a game in which the biggest losers will be the men and women who come home in flag draped coffins.

