Author at 43 < — > Author at 23

I watched the steam rise from the coffee mugs on the drying rack above the sink, right at eye level for my short body. “Forever Young” drifts out of the vintage radio in the windowsill: a simple metal box that catches the radio waves and doesn’t listen and record my conversations. It replaced the “smart” device that played whatever we wanted to hear on demand.

Now we are at its mercy, the crackle of airwaves reminding us that this isn’t Spotify or an algorithm. It’s a DJ across town spinning tunes to keep us all sane, to keep the background and soundtrack of our lives reasonably comfortable. Nostalgic. Poignant.

Let’s dance in style, let’s dance for a while

Heaven can wait, we’re only watching the skies

Hoping for the best but expecting the worst

Are you gonna drop the bomb or not?

Let us die young or let us live forever.

It reminds me of a time when nothing was “on demand”. You had to wait. ’Good things take time,’ I recall a grandparent saying when I fidgeted with impatience. If a song comes on that I don’t care for, I just wait through it. The next one’s a banger, I think to myself, and I’m usually right. Because it’s better than whatever Rush song is playing.

Maybe that’s why I wash the dishes by hand now, feeling the scald of the water, the slick of soap, the rhythmic circles to scrub each plate, bowl, mug, glass, and pan. Making the tough call to finally throw out a damaged pan I’d had for 21 years but just wasn’t safe to use anymore. Weird fondness for a stainless steel pot.

I bought that pot the year my oldest child was born.

Drying my hands, I plod back across the house to plop back in front of my laptop and figure out how I can contribute to the resistance zeitgeist. I check my Signal groups. I click some links, bookmark some resources. I turn to my work.

Hours later, my youngest pulls on my arm.

“Get off your computer, Mama! Come play with me!”

I’m almost done, sweet girl, I promise. One more piece, one more video. One more word. One more cry: Please for the love of humanity stop this! Put down the guns. Listen to the people. Listen to us.

We eat dinner later and later, but we eat together. The black of night presses against the patio door as we huddle around dishes with increasingly frequent varieties of rice and beans. When did meat get so expensive? I feel like I was in a fog for a few months, cosplaying through Christmas, and now our family of nine can’t eat meat every night. Which is okay. None of us need to.

But it’s weird we can’t afford to.

My husband makes good money.

The bills are absurd and relentless, every company jacking up rates at every turn, it feels like. When we pull ahead, a car repair, a medical bill, an unexpected expense reminds us where we belong in this financial ecosystem.

My mother lives with us. She is elderly and disabled. She needs medical supplies that eat into her meager Social Security check but are not covered by Medicare.

Our young adult kid does something dumb, makes a mistake. Nothing crazy, but they need money. They’re young. We all make mistakes when we were young— that’s how we learn. That’s how life works. But now, simple mistakes are insurmountable. Their check doesn’t cover it, even when they dropped out of college to work fulltime and make “decent” money. They can’t move out. One mistake sets them back. A busted engine means months of expensive rideshares or hours on incompatible bus routes while simultaneously saving for their primary transportation again.

There’s no margin for error anymore.

I remember when I was young. Homeless at 19, I hopped from friend’s dorm rooms to apartments to even their cars some nights. I worked third shift at an IHOP and pulled sticky dollar bills from under syrup bottles to scrape together the $450 I needed to get into an apartment. That $450 was slow going when I also had to eat and survive. It took me a few months, but then I found an ad for a roommate in the newspaper at a converted mill on the southern fringe of the big college campus.

Author at 19

My half of rent was $225, plus deposit. I slept on the floor until I saved enough to get a mattress and then I slept on that. I bought pots and pans at a thrift store, a couple of plates, a couple of cups. My roommate was an odd fellow who worked with the BBC in South America and didn’t cook a thing: he ate takeout every day. I couldn’t afford that.

I finally landed a “day job”: waiting tables at an English pub underground two blocks from the State House—lots of political customers in a red state who didn’t tip all that well, but I was young and cute and they gave me enough to exist on. I added a night job working at yet another restaurant, this one catering heavily to frat boys with platters of 100 wings, and frat boys are usually shitty tippers but I was young and cute and they gave me enough to make life bearable, to give me some breathing room, to enjoy some coffee at the coffeeshop with friends and occasional trips to the mall to buy a new shirt or shoes that didn’t have holes.

All I had to do was deal with the incessant unwelcome comments and touches and pretending to flirt with the dumb fucks to get a few extra bucks on that tip line. All I had to do was accept humiliating, perverse insinuations and invitations and learn how to duck and weave more serious aggression, all with a smile on my face.

I was able to make ends meet and survive with those 2 jobs. I had a little stash of cash for emergencies, but a trip to the urgent care for the flu or some stitches after a kitchen cut didn’t break me, either.

Since my young adult kids live with me, they’re on my insurance. But my insurance wasn’t so great before— very expensive out of pocket— and then it became unaffordable so now we have none. So if my kids get the flu or cut their finger cooking, it won’t just be a few bucks. It will be a lot of money. A lot of money they don’t have.

So it digs into the little money we have.

And we’re back back down, down on the first rung again.

My husband and I know our Social Security isn’t for us; we’ll never get that money back. We handed over a chunk of our earnings, the toil of our skin and minds and body, to the abyss. It’s gone. We have this resigned acceptance of that.

We watched our earning potential drop. We watched the price of housing soar. We watched food prices become so absurd it would be comical if that’s not what we need to literally survive.

In our youth, we went to recruiting offices and offered over our bodies. So many of us. Some for patriotism, more for healthcare and college tuition. What a gamble, in retrospect: if you survive the wars we’ll start, we’ll pay for your college and healthcare.

What a grotesque system.

Still, it pulled me out of those waitressing and bartending jobs and gave me my first real foothold. I pushed up. I’ve been pushing up ever since, seeking blindly with one hand the next available ledge.

They’re getting further and further apart.

My body’s getting sore and weary. I stand at a protest as long as I can, until the embers in my back catch fire. I catch a train to DC, I run in front of marches with camera in hand, capturing the true spirit of pissed off Americans. I run blisters deep into the soles of my feet and collapse into the train home, spent, aching, bleeding.

What am I doing this for?

Forever young, I want to be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever, and ever

Forever young, I want to be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever young.

My son is angry. He spat out, “I hate this is how I have to spend my twenties,” and before I could stop it, an acidic “HA!” burst from my lips. I covered my mouth.

“I’m sorry, I just wish I had your youth and vigor and healthy body with what I know now… what a resistance fighter I could be if I were still in my twenties!”

He scowled. I get it.

Who wants to be a resistance fighter, to potentially lose your life for a single textbook line in the annals of history, history which is increasingly erased, forgotten, and ignored??

It’s not for the line in the history book. It’s for our own moral arc… character development… right? Pushing the arc of the moral universe to keep it bent towards justice?

I don’t know anymore.

I’m too tired to think on it more.

There’s more dishes to wash. There’s more laundry to run, fliers to distribute, websites to build, articles to write, marches to cover, photos to take, videos to create.

There’s always more work than there is me.

Hey friends, there's a reason for this ramble.

I want to clarify expectations with everyone. I know there are some absolutely prolific people here on Substack, who routinely produce a newsletter every day or thrice a week. I'm not even sure I've been able to do that in my best months, but it sure isn't the way I creatively produce nor report news.

I want the vibe to be this: if you see my name in your inbox, you're gonna click it because you know it's important. It's good. It's worth a moment of your time. I won't fill your inbox with lots of AI fluff and recaps of news that plenty of other sources are covering.

I don't use AI at CounterStory Media. My imperfect mess of writing is what it is, it's human, and I think that makes it more valuable in today's world.

If you go back and look at my informative pieces, they are heavily cited. I've got a paragraph of footnotes hanging off the bottom of them. I just sent you an article a few days ago that was meaty stuff, lots of information that you need to know: who the other three people arrested in Don Lemon were and why those arrests were absolutely targeted, and why only white Christian houses of worship are apparently worthy of coverage under the FACE Act.

I want you to feel well informed, empowered, and to know you're having that connection with a person, not an algorithm or a chatbot.

Asking for paid subscriptions is tough. My least favorite part of this whole project. I just want to research and investigate and go check it out and then write to you about it. Alas…. capitalism. So if you’re so inclined, I’m always so grateful for the support of this virtual community, whether through subscriptions or tips .

As well as my work here at my home base, CounterStory Media, I'm working with Blue Amp Media, who has graciously given me a platform to reach a wider audience as I endeavor into new projects like my show, CounterStory Perspective, which premiered yesterday and will be back every Monday at 2 PM EST. Tim Whitaker and I discussed Christian Nationalism and its role in the current regime

I'm tired but I can't imagine doing anything else with my life and energy in this moment.

And if you can’t upgrade to a paid subscription, just please share the information you find useful and important with your friends. That also means the world to me as my whole mission is to get information out to the masses.

Thank you for coming along for this ride, friends, and as always, I remain yours in solidarity,

