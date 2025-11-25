As most of you know, I am a proud veteran of our United States Navy. I served on board the USS Dwight D Eisenhower and with the HC-4 Sea Stallions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

As we speak, 18 US Naval vessels are positioned in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, drawing closer to the nation by the day. Credible reports detail how our military aircraft have been flying near Venezuela in a show of force.

Scuttlebutt [that’s the rumor mill to you civilians] has it that servicemembers, particularly higher ranking officers, are quietly seeking legal advice and guidance on lawful vs. unlawful orders and the ramifications of refusing an unlawful order.

As the military strikes on small craft have continued unabated over recent weeks, 83 human lives have been cut short without judge, jury, trial, or even a public display of evidence. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s continued justification of “trust me bro” is wearing thin as international concern grows over what appears to be rampant abuse of military power on the part of our national leadership.

The men and women in uniform do not deserve to be used as a personal game of Battleship for the nefarious political and geoeconomic goals of this corrupt regime.

Further, to add insult to injury, this aggressive posturing and intense presence is keeping approximately 15,000 servicemen and women away from their families during the holidays for what can objectively be interpreted as, for lack of a better phrase, no good reason.

I have sources both inside the DoD and on board one of the ships active in the region who have shared information with me of actions being taken that are both highly concerning and potentially unlawful, and as more and more of these discreet conversations occur, the more we see that there is undeniably pressure being applied upon our servicemembers to engage in actions that are pushing the line of appropriate and ethical engagement.

I stand with our military, and I stand with Senator Mark Kelly as he faces down a corrupt warmonger attempting to smear his name and politically persecute him for doing absolutely nothing wrong.

If reminding servicemembers to follow the rules is wrong, what the hell is “right” anymore?

The rule of law is a cornerstone of our nation, our democracy, and our military. When we seek to eliminate this cornerstone, everything else crumbles.

I joined with an extraordinary array of US military veterans to make a video reminding our military servicemembers of their obligation to their oath, and in support of Senator Mark Kelly, an American hero who is in the crosshairs of a targeted political attack and being threatened with court-martial for simply doing the same.

I invite you to share this video far and wide, and to vocally and unequivocally take a stand with our military in defense against smear campaigns and strong-arm tactics to attempt to bend the actions of our national warriors to the will of a fascist regime.

I am not a fear monger, but we are in a pivotal moment for our democracy and for the very moral and ethical core of our standing military.

Now is the time to speak.

Now is the time to stand.

For we must stand and speak while we still can.

I will forever stand up for our military, particularly now when many of our military leaders are facing enormous pressure.

Current active duty soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coasties: remember your oath.

I know I remember mine, and I honor it every time I step foot in Washington, DC, every time I speak on matters of the military and our democracy, and with every civic action since leaving active duty.

This is my oath for life. I will be buried a United States Sailor and only then will my watch be relieved.

As always, I am yours in solidarity,

Share

Help feed our neighbors across America experiencing food insecurity this holiday season: https://teamfeed.feedingamerica.org/participants/counterstorymedia

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

If you’d like to subscribe and you’re a veteran, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you are an adoptee, click here for 50% off annual plans, forever.

If you love my work, consider buying me a coffee?