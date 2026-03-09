Today we discussed the current state of affairs for the residents of Venezuela and Cuba, as well as the geopolitical ties that bind us all.

When we discuss the opinions of Venezuelans, it’s not based on CIA revisionist history or current propaganda, it’s through conversations with Elizabeth Raven, retired University professor in Caracas, Venezuela. She has a grounded perspective that encompasses more than just personal opinion but brings in current news from several sources as well as her daily lived experience in the nation and culture in question. We discuss what happens to Venezuelans who have been deported by the Trump regime when they are returned to their homeland; how the government receives them, assures they are connected with family, and even covers travel costs to ensure reunification happens.

Elizabeth reminds us of the benefits of communal governance enjoyed by Venezuelan citizens as their nation continues to function as normal under the leadership of acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who Trump called “President” and said is doing a “great job”, publicly icing out Maria Machado… and after that humbling exchange of the Nobel Peace Prize, at that. Ouch!

On the island of Cuba, the arrival of humanitarian relief goes only so far as crippling sanctions crush most well-meaning potential aid from receiving its intended recipients. The people are not receiving medicine or food in anywhere close to the portions needed to survive, and it’s veritably impossible to get aid in. As these conditions persist, the potential of another Gaza-esque crisis becomes more and more likely. Arturo Dominguez outlines some of the severe sanctions that have led to this situation, and we discuss the various ways other nations have reached out to help Cuba as the United States just doubles down.

Elizabeth and Arturo agreed that Telesur is their primary news source of choice for central reporting on Latin America, but both also utilize a wide variety of international news sources to confirm and contrast coverage, as we all should. I also use Ground News for my core go-to news circuit. I love their BlindSpot— stories disproportionately covered by one side of the political spectrum. This lets me see the news I’m missing in my admittedly left-leaning algorithm. That is gold.

Thank you Skutt Hope, LeftieProf, Sandra, Vote Against Billionaires, Lilie Zendel, and many others for tuning into my live video!

Join me next Monday for a deep dive with Jenn Budd as we discuss Border Patrol, DHS, ICE, and the tactics being used on Americans across the nation as ICE arrives to harass our communities and terrorize our immigrant neighbors.

As you all know if you’ve followed my latest Notes , I’ve been working in my community to bear witness to the actions of ICE as they stalk our communities and detain people across Hampton Roads, Virginia. Behavior that is not legal federal law enforcement or immigration enforcement, including intimidation against our team of observers and myself, have convinced this Navy veteran that our nation is in turmoil, civil unrest, and teetering on the brink of truly dangerous times.

For example, this is how an ICE team left a work van smashed into a car parked on a residential street after a chase through a neighborhood at 7 AM on a weekday in Norfolk, VA, after snatching four people and abducting them: doors hanging open, local PD to clean up the crash scene, and neighbors terrified.

I can’t encourage you enough to get out and engage in the dirty work of democracy. Campaign for a great candidate. Join a group to observe ICE activity in your area. Join up with mutual aid groups to host food drives, and begin doing the unsexy but vital work of community building , shoring up parallel systems of support to catch the most vulnerable in our community. One at a time, WE can save our communities from going under and maybe we can build back something better.

I haven’t been sending out many long-form articles, and I do have a lot in the works. Like I said in my last note to you: my community needs me in the here and now. Your support, through Ko-Fi or paid subscriptions , keeps me afloat. My gratitude for those who already support knows NO bounds. I’ll keep reporting back as long as I’m able, and as always, I am yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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