Congressional Candidate Chris Bennett Discusses Positive Activism For the People

My reader Howard got me in touch with Chris Bennett for a quick chat. He was attending a regular Sunday demonstration and he took a bit of time out of his busy day to talk to us about the progressive promise. Note that Chris shows up at about the 32:25 minute mark.

It warms my heart to talk to candidates like this. He’s absolutely wonderful, authentic, compassionate, intelligent… I could go on and on. I’m sure he’ll win you over as well.

If you want to learn more about him or his campaign, you can find his web page here.

