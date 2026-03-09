CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

Congressional Candidate Chris Bennett Discusses Positive Activism For the People

Another introduction to a candidate who is willing to fight for the working class
Walter Rhein's avatar
Walter Rhein
Mar 09, 2026

Hello Everybody!

My reader Howard got me in touch with Chris Bennett for a quick chat. He was attending a regular Sunday demonstration and he took a bit of time out of his busy day to talk to us about the progressive promise. Note that Chris shows up at about the 32:25 minute mark.

It warms my heart to talk to candidates like this. He’s absolutely wonderful, authentic, compassionate, intelligent… I could go on and on. I’m sure he’ll win you over as well.

If you want to learn more about him or his campaign, you can find his web page here.

If you want to learn more about him or his campaign, you can find his web page here.

Please help me continue to shine a light on candidates like this.

Thanks for the support! We’re going to win this!

Thank you Nick Paro, Natasha K., Wendy E, LeftieProf, Dr Nia D Thomas, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chris Bennett! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

User's avatar

