Confronting Christian Nationalism On My First Show

Did you talk shit about Christians?!

This is coming out late— it’s been a whirlwind of a week— but if you weren’t able to catch our show on Monday, I do hope you can set aside time to watch this replay. Tim Whitaker and I have a robust conversation where we critique the current brand of Christian Nationalism and we’re careful to draw distinctions between followers of Christ and those who are participating in this bastardized, heavily politicized community that is embedding in our government, pushing the ideal of separation of church and state to its breaking point.

My gratitude knows no bounds, but I’m going to direct it especially at Tim for being the most amazing inaugural guest and bringing so much depth and perspective to this sometimes sensitive conversation, at Blue Amp Media for platforming this show, and at Lawrence Winnerman who set the show up and sat in the wings, the most calming, supportive presence that soothed my nerves.

Friends, this is all new to me. The Live thing, the marketing, the branding, the machinery behind my work is all something I’m putting together one piece at a time. I appreciate your patience, your curiosity, and your investment of both time and resources.

Catch the show again every Monday at 2 PM EST!

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

