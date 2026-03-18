If you’ve followed my informal notes, you’ll know that I’ve been working on doing ICE Watch in my region, meaning we show up when ICE is out detaining people and we document— we don’t intervene— so we have video and photo evidence of the actions taken. In the pursuit of this, I’ve been personally intimidated by ICE, along with other members of our team.

Because of this, I have really wanted to take a keen look into the environment of the Department of Homeland Security and its affiliated agencies, and when it comes to finding out the truth of these agencies, we have to look to those who have been on the inside. Jenn Budd came immediately to mind because, as a former Border Patrol agent, she is a foremost expert in the tactics and history of Border Patrol behavior.

This was a wildly informative hour as we dug through the behavior as trained (which eerily mirrors the behavior of antebellum “slave catchers”), the behaviors that aren’t necessarily trained but accepted, and how dissenters are punished.

BTW: did you know that sixteen year olds can be agents?? I sure didn’t. That’s not all we learned.

Make sure to take time to watch this hour, and then if you haven’t, go watch Critical Incident: Death at the Border. Jenn is featured in this deeply moving documentary about a death at the hands of Border Patrol agents, the ensuing coverup, and the grievous lack of justice for that murder. Watch it now before it gets taken down!

Jenn gave us really good action items: go to your local city/county/municipality and find out what contracts they have with ICE (you can accomplish this with a FOIA request), and then demand they immediately cancel those contracts and don’t spend your taxpayer dollars to work with ICE. Follow the money in your local area to find out who’s working more intimately with DHS/ICE— are there buildings being purchased or leased? Why? Ask questions; it’s your right!

Thank you Mandy Ohman, PJ Schuster, Sheryl, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Jack, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Interviewing Jenn, who I can easily say is an American hero for her ongoing advocacy for the rights of migrants and immigrants as well as her whistle-blowing about the egregious violence and sexual violence inside Border patrol, has been a highlight of my time on Substack.

Thank you all for joining, and I’ll see you next time!

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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