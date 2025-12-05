Reuters is reporting this morning Pam Bondi’s announcement yesterday:

Bondi orders US law enforcement to investigate ‘extremist groups’

“Summary:

Bondi orders FBI to prioritize domestic terrorism investigations

Memo targets antifa and similar groups

FBI to develop strategies to disrupt criminal networks

DOJ calls for prosecuting extremist groups for tax crimes

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday ordered federal law enforcement to step up investigations into the anti-fascist antifa movement and similar “extremist groups,” and asked the FBI to compile a list of entities possibly engaged in domestic terrorism, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo, which was sent to prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies, calls on the Justice Department to prioritize investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism, including any potential “tax crimes” involving “extremist groups” who defrauded the Internal Revenue Service.”

SO HERE’S THE FUCKING THING…

We know that “antifa” is not an organized entity in the way the FBI has tried to portray an ideology as an organized terrorist cell… but…

This investigation is going to case a wide net over all the organizations protesting this administration.

When we look at the way certain organizations like Refuse Fascism are intimately connected to the Revolutionary Communists, and yet they do not disclose how closely they are connected when they are out at protests gathering people’s email addresses and financial donations, then you have innocent people drawn into a web of investigations that can and do link them directly to a group of revolutionary communists, or other fringe groups associated with The Alliance for Global Justice (more on that below).

This is why I take such huge exception to the deception— the lie by omission— that Refuse Fascism refuses to correct in their contact with people. None of their fliers, T-shirts, stickers, slogans, etc. clearly state their connection with any of their ‘parent’ organization(s).

Therefore, a protestor who drove hours from Kentucky, for example, to participate in the constitutional redress of their government and meets an eager volunteer in an orange T-shirt who is taking donations to further the cause of “removing Trump” and they pull out their wallet and donate a few bucks, they are fully and totally uninformed and unaware that money is affiliated with organizations the government has labeled as “terrorist”.

Time and again, Refuse Fascism has dodged this specific complaint, instead (a) shaming anyone who dares to question their motives and methods, (b) referring back to a very small handful of people, people who lead Refuse Fascism and are leaders within RevCom, and (c) refusing to acknowledge that methods that lean more towards opacity than transparency can legitimately cause people harm.

So when these investigations into “antifa” really get going, the RevComs are going to get swept up in that, and therefore anyone who donated to Refuse Fascism may come under the microscope and be totally blindsided by the information that they donated to organizations labeled as “terrorist” by the government.

At the end of the day…

This has real life implications for people.

FBI investigations, no matter how corrupt their leaders may be, are serious shit and hold the potential to ruin people’s lives.

Is it McCarthyistic? Of course it is.

All the more reason we, as protestors, activists, community organizers, etc. exercise extreme caution and discretion with what groups we work with, and it’s why responsible organizations are being extraordinarily transparent right now.

If you cannot be transparent about your affiliation with your “parent” financial organization(s), why?

If you cannot instruct your volunteers to give the disclaimer before someone hands over their donation, or accepts a sign or T-shirt with your name, that you are intimately affiliated with these other organizations, why?? Why?

If there is truly no connection, I challenge Refuse Fascism to bring forth that actual proof, not another dodgy statement but some actual evidence, to clear the air and I will be more than glad to step back.

(And as an aside, insisting you’re not really formally involved with RevCom but RevCom publishing a whole novella on their site defending your involvement with them is…. certainly interesting.)

Produce financial records of where your donations are going, and that not a single dollar is being intermingled or passed to Revolutionary Communists or other groups designated as terrorist by our government.

Produce an annual report, independent audit, or a 990 form detailing those financials.

Aside from the connection to RevCom, Refuse Fascism has been financially tied to the The Alliance for Global Justice, an umbrella organization that has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years for their financial involvement of Samidoun (Palestinian Prisoner Support Network), which was labeled a terrorist organization.

. . .

Now listen, full fucking disclosure, I’m not saying ANY of these entities are “bad”. **I** am not passing judgment on RevComs, or The Alliance for Global Justice, which has sponsored the work of some great smaller organizations.

I will absolutely affirm that these “terrorist” designations are wild in some cases and probably misappropriately assigned in some cases, but it all boils down to this:

If you are taking people’s contact information and especially financial donations, you have a moral and ethical obligation to disclose to those people that their information may now be associated with an organization or multiple organizations that are under heavy scrutiny by federal agencies.

That’s it.

That’s the whole point.

If someone still chooses to give you their info or their money after they are duly informed, that’s awesome!

But inform them.

Stop shaming people for asking questions and pushing back when those questions are not fully answered.

Fully disclose your connections before you take people’s personal information and especially their money.

It’s not that hard.

Plenty of legit organizations are out here doing that.

People deserve to know where their info and money is going, and if you are taking people’s contact information and not fully informing them of your connections, how are you any different than the big data companies taking our info and using it however they want?

So everyone who has been protesting, working with those front-line groups, be cautious of how involved you’ve been and be aware that your name may now actually pop up on “a list” and you may become responsible for defending and justifying your involvement, particularly any financial donations you may have made.

And going forward, in these fraught political times, exercise extreme caution with who you become affiliated with, with name or with financials, and ask all the hard questions before handing over your information and/or money.

Although I’ve been mocked for saying it while encouraging transparency and accountability, I remain, as always, yours in solidarity,

