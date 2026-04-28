TLDR: I’m having cardiac episodes, I’m suspending all live appearances for the foreseeable future, and I’m focusing on the work of CounterStory Media as well as finishing up my collection of memoir essays for publication.

Good morning friends,

When I thought of potential titles for this piece, The US Broke My Heart was a strong contender. As was One Headline From A Heart Attack, but who really knows what gets someone to open an email. Regardless of a quippy title, I’ve been dealing with a heart that has been pushed to its limit one time too many. Forced by palpitations, racing pulse, dizziness, faintness, chest pain and tightness that appears suddenly, I’ve had to rethink so much.

When I was 8 years old, I wrote PRESS on an index card, stuck it in the band of my granddaddy’s fedora, and pretended to be an investigative reporter. As the years passed, I wrote for the school paper, the college paper, and several other publications and papers through the years, ever reaching to realize that childhood dream. I had children along the way, which limited how much I could just drop things and run to investigate breaking news. It kind of always felt like I could return to it when I was able. One day…. some day….

For those of you who haven’t read a lot of my work, especially prior to January 21, 2025, I write a lot about my childhood, like how I was cycled through eight foster homes before being adopted into an abusive adoptive home. I’ve spoken before about Dr. Bruce Perry, who has done extensive research and written several books on the impacts of early childhood trauma on a child’s developing brain. He noted that the brains of kids which were constantly washed in cortisol and adrenaline as fight-or-flight took hold during traumatic events were noticeably, physically different. Some were smaller, some had lesser-developed portions of the brain, but all showed literal physical signs of stress that impacted development.

Recently, it was brought to my attention that the cardiac systems of people with early childhood trauma show similar damage. The racing pulse and pounding heart that accompany those fight-or-flight instincts can and do cause stress and damage on the tiny, developing hearts of children in duress.

I have continued to pay the price for the choices of the adults around me during my earliest years of life. The brain damage done by excessive childhood trauma has granted me access to the Complex PTSD club, as well as the ADHD and autism branches of that club. Because, you see, I do not have “classic” ADHD or autism. Medication would help ameliorate the symptoms of those conditions, and yet it does not. Because the symptoms I have that mirror those diagnoses are caused by the altered brain development, not by the classic chemical imbalances that respond to medication.

Now I’m finding out just how much my cardiac health has been impacted, and it’s deeply troubling.

I’ve taken measures to be reasonably healthy my whole adult life. I have a child with a kidney condition, so sodium has always been moderated. We eat whole grains, green vegetables, lean meats, very little processed food… the whole nine. I never acquired a taste for energy drinks or excessive caffeine consumption beyond a couple of cups of coffee a day. I guess it’s a good thing I took these measures, because if my cardiac health is in the place it’s in with these dietary measures, I reckon I could be much worse off if I hadn’t been so cautious with my diet over the years.

So.

What now?

If doing the work I’ve been doing, the work I’ve wanted to do my whole life, of being a “hard hitting investigative reporter” literally makes my heart go haywire, what now? If the direct work I do in my community, like observing and staring down ICE, makes my head spin and breath go shallow as my chest tightens, I’m not an asset in that situation. I’m a liability.

It is not my work ethic or skills or capabilities that are keeping me from fulfilling what has been a lifelong dream, it’s my heart. The same heart that drives me to do work that may put the slightest dent in making the world a better place. The same heart that drove me to work in nonprofits for peanuts for years. The same heart that wants nothing more than to witness the realization of an equitable, just society during my lifetime is threatening to go haywire if I keep pursuing the work of making it happen.

Part of the same big series of tests that found the cardiac damage and high cholesterol also revealed, much to my surprise, a gluten intolerance. I used to own a cottage bakery, just to put in perspective how much I adore gluten. But I’m desperate to feel normal and healthy, so no problem. I cut out gluten immediately and lo and behold, I do feel significantly better. The aches and pains are diminished and I have more energy.

I’ve reached out privately to many of those Substackers that I’ve done lives with to discuss this with them and just let them know that I’m refraining from doing lives for a while. I would be mortified if I had one of these episodes on a livestream video, and I don’t think it would be a pleasant experience for those viewing. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunities and the people I’ve met on this platform.

I am a writer. I began writing at 8 years old, when my granddaddy gifted me an electric typewriter and I started writing stories. I wrote an essay about him that landed me a scholarship my senior year of high school, seven years after he had crossed over. I wrote in college, I wrote in the military (for the Navy Times sometimes!), and I’ve written ever since. All I know that I’m good at, really, is writing.

So I’m going to keep writing, but out of necessity I’m not writing about the latest breaking news out of Washington anymore.

I realize many of you subscribed for just that, and for that I apologize.

I still very strongly believe that one of the ways forward from the mess we’re currently in is to keep sharing our personal stories, to grow mutual understanding and empathy, to break down the walls between us.

As such, I’m going to keep driving forward on publishing the stories of others through publications like Served, as well as sharing my life story through a collection of memoir essays I am hoping to have ready for publication by the end of the summer. So much of the MAGA agenda has to do with making sure women and girls are getting pregnant and having babies while simultaneously cutting all funding to assist those women, girls, and babies, which funnels into a seriously disturbing, uniquely American industry: adoption. Basically human trafficking. My memoir will, in part, expose the dark underbelly of the adoption complex and the very real harm that arises from adoption through the eyes of an adoptee who lived it.

Book cover design for Finding My Way Home , the collection of memoir essays I am finalizing for publication.

(Oh, hey, if you’ve got a chummy relationship with any publisher you think may be interested in publishing this work, I’m open to all connections and suggestions! Otherwise, I’ll be proudly self publishing.)

I’m not going anywhere. I’m still here, just rethinking how I can keep making an impact while keeping my heart and body going for as long as possible.

As always, I remain yours in solidarity,

My name is Melissa Corrigan, and I’m a freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher in coastal Virginia. I am a mom, a wife, a veteran, and so much more. I deeply enjoy sharing my thoughts and receiving feedback that sparks genuine, respectful conversation.

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