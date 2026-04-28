CounterStory Media

CounterStory Media

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Kim B's avatar
Kim B
3d

Take care of yourself first and foremost.

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Kari Bentley-Quinn's avatar
Kari Bentley-Quinn
3dEdited

You have been under a LOT of stress, just from what I can glean from your posts. While ADHD does respond to meds a lot of the time, autism does not. C-PTSD notwithstanding, your operating system is different than a neurotypical person's, and your nervous system needs different things. PLEASE take care of yourself and your health comes first - mental and physical.

ETA: ADHD and Autism are both structural disorders that are not caused by trauma OR chemical imbalance, you are born with it. They can be exacerbated by it, but more often than not are inherited. Being neurodivergent makes you more susceptible to trauma and to the ill effects of trauma, and the population has worse health outcomes in general.

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