Don't Give Up The Ship
A stark reminder to our military on the brink of explosive military action
11 hrs ago
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
37
4
21
Pivot, Pivot, PIVOT!
Staying nimble as an independent writer as the earth moves beneath our feet
Nov 21
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
24
2
11
Roofied & Raped — An Unexpected Betrayal
When ‘girl code’ clearly didn’t exist…
Nov 19
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
125
27
40
The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins
A recording from Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Banner & Backbone's live video
Nov 14
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Banner & Backbone Media
, and
Shane Yirak
21
7
12
1:12:43
Veteran
Digging In
Published on Integrate By Parts
•
Nov 14
The Window of Discussion: Feeding & Supporting America
A recording from Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Banner & Backbone's live video
Nov 13
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Banner & Backbone Media
, and
Nick Paro
17
6
1:05:43
This Veteran Has A Favor To Ask Of You...
Won't you indulge me, just today?
Nov 12
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
34
3
17
October 2025
3/10 Directives: Pete's Personal Agenda
Pete Hegseth just wants black men out of the military.
Oct 21
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
35
5
9
2/10 Directives: Pete's Personal Agenda
What's his obsession with 1990 and why doesn't he want our military trained in the Law of War??
Oct 20
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
23
3
10
Our Patriotic Duty Is Nonviolent Resistance
The New Papers: Ed 005
Oct 16
31
7
12
1/10 Directives: Pete's Personal Agenda
What happens when an unsat junior officer is given extraordinary power.
Oct 14
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
26
2
10
...Always Feel Like... Somebody's Watching Me
The age of hyper-surveillance; do we have any right to privacy?
Oct 6
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
41
4
18
