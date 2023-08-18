Who am I?

Existential from the jump. I like that. Oh, who am I? I’m Melissa Corrigan, writer, podcaster, mother, veteran, wife, community advocate, and ally… and I’ve had a bit of a wild life…

From my earliest days in the foster care system of rural South Carolina through to my service in the US Navy on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, becoming a mother, starting my own business, being featured by Google, writing a sweet little guided journal, and then kicking off CounterStory Media, I have been passionate about connecting with people, sharing my stories, and hoping to build bridges wherever I go.

Are You My Mother?- an adoptee’s chronicles

I Served Too.- stories of military service from a female veteran

Hearth & Home- stories of family, food, and creating a home

The Light at the Other Side- stories of healing, redemption, survival, and hope

Deconstructing Dogma- stories that explore our spiritual unpacking: from ex-vangelical to atheist, many viewpoints are presented here

