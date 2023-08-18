CounterStory Media

Who am I?

Existential from the jump. I like that. Oh, who am I? I’m Melissa Corrigan, writer, podcaster, mother, veteran, wife, community advocate, and ally… and I’ve had a bit of a wild life…

From my earliest days in the foster care system of rural South Carolina through to my service in the US Navy on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, becoming a mother, starting my own business, being featured by Google, writing a sweet little guided journal, and then kicking off CounterStory Media, I have been passionate about connecting with people, sharing my stories, and hoping to build bridges wherever I go.

  • Are You My Mother?- an adoptee’s chronicles

  • I Served Too.- stories of military service from a female veteran

  • Hearth & Home- stories of family, food, and creating a home

  • The Light at the Other Side- stories of healing, redemption, survival, and hope

  • Deconstructing Dogma- stories that explore our spiritual unpacking: from ex-vangelical to atheist, many viewpoints are presented here

CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.

Freelance writer/thought sharer/philosopher. I explore the themes of parenting, political ideologies, life as an adoptee, and LGBT allyship and family. I tell stories and help you tell yours!

GenXy.io co-founder and co-host of *The Daily Whatever Show*. BannerAndBackbone.com co-founder. Queer Sci-Fi author. Gay AF 🏳️‍🌈 Fighting Nazis with snark and cheap tees at www.alpacalunch.com.

Boost nominator on Medium. I'm also a small press writer with Perseid Press and Burning Bulb Publishing. Email: walterrhein@gmail.com

GenX word nerd in the Pacific Northwest. Co-founder: genXy & The Daily Whatever Show. Founder: Pink Hair & Pronouns. Loves live music, karaoke, ectomorphs, monogamy, my two amazing teens, and Oxford commas. Dislikes the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
